Varsity 845: High school sports roundups, schedules for Dec. 5-11

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Boys basketball

Monticello vs. Fallsburg, at SUNY Sullivan, 5 p.m.

Red Hook at Pine Plains, 5:45 p.m.

Goshen 74, Pine Bush 48: Tyson Clark scored 26 points and Jaidyn Rutling 16 for host Goshen. Nate Leppert and Jalen Ali each scored eight for Pine Bush.

Ellenville 49, Rondout Valley 35: The visiting Blue Devils moved to 2-0.

Washingtonville 66, Cornwall 58: Host Washingtonville prevailed.

Burke Catholic 56, Sullivan West 28: Host Burke Catholic won its opener.

Chester 57, Tri-Valley 25: Alex Bastian scored 26 and Xavier Espaillat 12 for host Chester (1-1). Gavin Clarke tallied 11 for Tri-Valley (0-1).

Valley Central 74, Port Jervis 38: Jerell Taylor scored 30 and Raysean Johnson 25 to lift host Valley Central. Donovan Davis added nine. Calvin Crews scored 14, Issiah Boucher 11 and Jaden Demarco and Jacob Balmos nine apiece for Port.

Warwick 53, Minisink Valley 27: Harrison Neil scored 18 points to lead host Warwick (2-0). Shane Micallef and Jacob Gonzalez each had nine. For Minisink (0-1), Glenn Finke scored 13.

SS Seward at O'Neill, ppd.

Dover at Hawthorne Valley, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

Dover at Saugerties, ppd. to Jan. 11

Goshen at Monticello, 6:30 p.m.

Eldred at Port Jervis, 6:30 p.m.

Wallkill 58, Beacon 32: Zoe Mesuch scored 16 points to lead host Wallkill. S Dembinsky scored 10 and A Crowley added eight. Daveya Rodriguez tallied 11 and Reilly Landisi 10 for Beacon.

Wrestling

Our Lady of Lourdes 39, Pawling 30

Boys bowling

Newburgh 5, Marlboro 0

Kingston 4, Monroe-Woodbury 1

Saugerties vs. Goshen at Pin Street, 4 p.m.

Girls bowling

Marlboro vs. Newburgh Free Academy at Pat Tarsio Lanes, 4 p.m.

Kingston 5, Monroe-Woodbury 0

Saugerties vs. Goshen at Pin Street, 4 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 5

Boys basketball

Wallkill 61, Onteora 19: Host Wallkill prevailed.

Delaware Valley (Pa.) 64, Marlboro 28: Host Delaware Valley raced out to quarter leads of 12-3, 32-10 and 49-21. Ronnie McManus scored 19 points, Chris U'Glay 12 and Tommy Parker seven for DV. Miles Brooks scored nine and Chris DeNatale six for Marlboro.

Girls basketball

Walton 76, Livingston Manor 23: Mackenzie Carlson scored 10 points and Hailey Wolcott six for host Manor. Jacqlyn Gransbury poured in 41 for Walton.

Onteora 36, New Paltz 13: Paige Matteson posted 13 points and 10 rebounds to lift host Onteora (2-0). Luci Leonard had eight points and seven steals. Kate Suchowiecki scored five for New Paltz.

Rondout Valley at Spackenkill, 6 p.m.

Washingtonville 46, Newburgh 35: Zyona Wright scored 12 points with eight coming from Kathryn Argenzio, Shannan Dillon and Sophia Moutheros for host Washingtonville (1-1). Titi Burden scored 21 and Serenity Robinson 10 for the Goldbacks (0-1).

Fallsburg at Eldred, 6:30 p.m.

Roosevelt 46, Pine Bush 41: Host Roosevelt prevailed.

S.S. Seward 48, Liberty 13: Kayla Valenti posted a career-high 19 points to lift host Seward. Shannon Sgombick scored 15 and Kaitlin Stolowski had nine rebounds for the Spartans (1-0). Coach Joe DiMattina has 299 career wins. Alli Dworetsky and Emily Curry each scored five for Liberty (0-1).

Boys swimming and diving

Cornwall 92, Middletown 88: Anrew Dobuzinsky and Zachary Rothman each posted two wins for visiting Cornwall. Diver Noah Gary, Vernon Lam, Carmine Martinez and Joshua Pierro won for Middletown.

Monroe-Woodbury 101, Kingston 76: Dylan Cobb and Ariel Koyfman each won two races for host Monroe-Woodbury. Henry Shannon and Andrew Sammons posted wins for Kingston.

Minisink Valley, Our Lady of Lourdes, Red Hook at Newburgh Free Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Pine Bush 99, New Paltz 67: Tomek Oakes, Bryce Sloley and Joshua Gallagher each won two races for host Pine Bush.

Upcoming schedules

Wednesday, Dec. 7

Boys basketball

Dover at Housatonic Valley, Conn., 4 p.m.

Mount Academy at New Paltz, 6 p.m.

Girls basketball

Monticello at Livingston Manor, 5 p.m.

Warwick at Middletown, 5 p.m.

Onteora at Pine Plains, 5:45 p.m.

Millbrook at Roosevelt, 6 p.m.

Rondout Valley at Fallsburg, 6:30 p.m.

Pine Bush at Kingston, 6:30 p.m.

Roscoe at Tri-Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Newburgh Free Academy at Cornwall, 6 p.m.

Marlboro, Saugerties at Highland, ppd.

Chester at Our Lady of Lourdes, 6 p.m.

Burke Catholic at Port Jervis, 6 p.m.

Kingston at Warwick, 6 p.m.

Washingtonville at Goshen, 7 p.m.

Pine Bush at Minisink Valley, 7 p.m.

Beacon at Valley Central, 7 p.m.

Middletown at Wallkill, 7 p.m.

Boys swimming and diving

Highland, Marlboro at Beacon, 4:30 p.m.

Our Lady of Lourdes, Red Hook vs. New Paltz at SUNY New Paltz, 6:30 p.m.

Bowling

Roosevelt vs. Middletown at Quinnz Pinz, 4 p.m.

Track and field

Tri-Valley Invitational at SUNY Sullivan, 3:15 p.m.

