Read full article on original website
Related
Minnesota Man Returns Library Book After Nearly Fifty Years
This...is the definition of Minnesota nice! A Minnesota man gave back a library book after nearly five decades. This restores my faith in humanity a little and is an awesome story. Being nice is one stereotype about Minnesota that is actually true. Other stereotypes of Minnesota? That we all live...
Most Popular Holiday Desserts in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin
Lots of baking happens around this time of year. I love to bake so I'm excited to make Christmas cookies soon! But there are plenty of other desserts that people like to have during the holidays. So what are the most popular holiday desserts in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin?. Growing...
Minnesota Falls Named Among Most 'Picture-Perfect' Winter Destinations
Onlyinyourstate listed the best Winter destinations for outdoor adventures this season.
Minnesota’s Mayo Clinic Explains Christmas Tree Syndrome
Christmas Tree Syndrome sounds like a Hallmark original movie about a guy that hates Christmas because of PTSD from childhood neglect. The dude meets a girl at a coffee shop and later discovers she works at a Christmas tree farm and in order to get the girl he must overcome his Christmas Tree Syndrome. For the record, that's all made up, but based on what I've seen it certainly could be the plot of one of those cheesy movies.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train coming to Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train is back and will be making eight stops in Minnesota. From Dec. 11-13, the locomotive will stop in Winona, Wabasha, Hastings, Cottage Grove, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Golden Valley, and Minneapolis. The holiday tradition returns for the first in-person cross-continent...
Is It Illegal To Drive With Your Dome Light On In Wisconsin?
Did your parents tell you to turn off the dome light when you were riding in the car as a kid? I remember trying to have it on when I was reading a book in the back seat when it would get dark out on those long drives. My parents would always tell me it was illegal to have it on. Now as an adult with kids, I actually wondered if it really is illegal, after I found myself telling my kids the same thing my parents did.
Here’s How to Submit Names for MnDOTs 3rd Annual Name A Snowplow Contest
It's hard to believe, but once again the calendar has rolled around to an event we all love to laugh with and at, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) Name A Snowplow Contest!. Don't let Betty Whiteout be alone on the road, let's keep Plowy McPlowFace from getting too big...
Is This the Best Place to Live in Minnesota? One Magazine Says So
Money magazine has come out with their list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300 total...
‘The Price is Right’ is Coming to Minnesota Next Year
If you loved watching 'The Price is Right' while you were at home sick from school, you'll love to see 'The Price is Right' when it comes to Minnesota next year! You may even be able to participate!. I know 'The Price is Right' was one of the shows that...
Minnesota Has Another $1 Million Powerball Winner
Roseville, MN (KROC-AM News) - There is a new millionaire in Minnesota. The State Lottery has announced that a Powerball ticket purchased at a Cub Foods store in Chanhassen can be redeemed by the lucky holder of the ticket for a $1 million prize. The ticket matched the first five numbers from Wednesday night's Powerball drawing but did not match the Powerball number.
KEYC
SNOW TONIGHT: 2-5 inches possible
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for southern Minnesota and northern Iowa tonight into Friday morning. 3 to 5 inches of snow is likely south of US Highway 14, with 1 to 3 inches along and north of US 14. The Mankato area will be in the 1 to 3 inch range. Accumulation amounts will gradually decrease to the north. There could be a few pockets of 5 to 6 or more inches along the I-90 corridor. Snow will move into far southwestern Minnesota and northwestern Iowa late this afternoon and continue northeastward into south-central Minnesota this evening. Snow will end from west to east on Friday. It will not be windy over the next several days, so blowing snow will not be an issue. We are keeping an eye on a small system that will bring freezing drizzle and light snow on Saturday. After a break on Sunday, we are getting ready for a very large system that will impact much of the upper Midwest from late Monday through Thursday. This system will bring a significant amount of moisture and will have the potential to produce rain, freezing rain and snow. It’s still too early to get specific, but next week will be messy.
Could Popular Minnesota Festival Get its License Revoked and Be No More?
2022 marked the Minnesota Renaissance Festival's 51st Season and anyone who has gone this year or in the past, knows how big this experience can be. So big that it might not even be back next year because of several issues. Mama Zee is not going to like to hear...
Latest on the 2 snowstorms set to impact Minnesota
There are two significant storms to discuss and both will bring impacts to Minnesota. The first arrives Thursday night and is out of the area by midday Friday, though the Interstate 90 corridor and points south appear to be in line for the most snow. The second storm arrives next week and could bring beastly impacts to a very large area, though the storm track remains a wild card.
Minnesota & South Dakota Bartenders Know What An Angel Shot Means
So you're thirsty and walk into a bar and order an angel shot. But, you really are not thirsty, are you? Nope. You need help. By ordering an angel shot the bartender may have a look of concern. That's because they are there to help. Help is what you are...
After 40 Years, Restaurant In Southeast Minnesota Is Closing
After 40 years, a well-known restaurant and bar in Southeast Minnesota is closing for good. Stumpy's Restaurant and Bar In Southeast Minnesota is Closing. A few days ago, Stumpy's Restaurant and Bar posted the following sad news on its Facebook page:. After many years of happily serving our community, the...
$1 million Powerball prize won in Twin Cities
The gigantic Powerball jackpot of November has been and gone, but a Minnesotan has still found themselves much richer on Thursday morning. The Minnesota Lottery has confirmed Thursday that a $1 million ticket for Wednesday's Powerball draw was sold in Chanhassen. The ticket was bought for the Cub Foods at...
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in the Country Here in Wisconsin
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Wisconsin, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
BUSTED! MN Driver Was Going 107 MPH, Another Driver Wearing 2 ‘Right’ Shoes
'Tis the season for sober driving! The Minnesota State Patrol has been Tweeting this month almost nightly about recent arrests or citations of Minnesota drivers. Some of the Tweets are really crazy to read, like the person in Northern Minnesota who was going more than 100 miles an hour in a 60-mile-an-hour zone! This is the time of year to slow down, get to your holiday party, and get together safely!
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Minnesota
Apart from Fairbanks Alaska, all 10 of the coldest cities in the United States are in the Midwest. The remaining nine positions are divided between Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, and Michigan. The coldest place in Minnesota is Duluth, as far as average temperatures go. The minimum average temperature in Duluth is 1.5 degrees Fahrenheit, and the lowest recorded temperature there is -39 degrees Fahrenheit. If you were to ask every Minnesotan, though, most would tell you that their hometown is the coldest place in the state. Braving blisteringly cold temperatures is a point of pride in many frigid places, and rightly so. Still, Duluth holds the trophy for Minnesota. Now, let’s discover the coldest place in Minnesota!
Quick Country 96.5
Rochester, MN
14K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://quickcountry.com
Comments / 0