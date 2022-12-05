ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Power 96

Minnesota’s Mayo Clinic Explains Christmas Tree Syndrome

Christmas Tree Syndrome sounds like a Hallmark original movie about a guy that hates Christmas because of PTSD from childhood neglect. The dude meets a girl at a coffee shop and later discovers she works at a Christmas tree farm and in order to get the girl he must overcome his Christmas Tree Syndrome. For the record, that's all made up, but based on what I've seen it certainly could be the plot of one of those cheesy movies.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train coming to Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train is back and will be making eight stops in Minnesota. From Dec. 11-13, the locomotive will stop in Winona, Wabasha, Hastings, Cottage Grove, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Golden Valley, and Minneapolis. The holiday tradition returns for the first in-person cross-continent...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Is It Illegal To Drive With Your Dome Light On In Wisconsin?

Did your parents tell you to turn off the dome light when you were riding in the car as a kid? I remember trying to have it on when I was reading a book in the back seat when it would get dark out on those long drives. My parents would always tell me it was illegal to have it on. Now as an adult with kids, I actually wondered if it really is illegal, after I found myself telling my kids the same thing my parents did.
WISCONSIN STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Has Another $1 Million Powerball Winner

Roseville, MN (KROC-AM News) - There is a new millionaire in Minnesota. The State Lottery has announced that a Powerball ticket purchased at a Cub Foods store in Chanhassen can be redeemed by the lucky holder of the ticket for a $1 million prize. The ticket matched the first five numbers from Wednesday night's Powerball drawing but did not match the Powerball number.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

SNOW TONIGHT: 2-5 inches possible

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for southern Minnesota and northern Iowa tonight into Friday morning. 3 to 5 inches of snow is likely south of US Highway 14, with 1 to 3 inches along and north of US 14. The Mankato area will be in the 1 to 3 inch range. Accumulation amounts will gradually decrease to the north. There could be a few pockets of 5 to 6 or more inches along the I-90 corridor. Snow will move into far southwestern Minnesota and northwestern Iowa late this afternoon and continue northeastward into south-central Minnesota this evening. Snow will end from west to east on Friday. It will not be windy over the next several days, so blowing snow will not be an issue. We are keeping an eye on a small system that will bring freezing drizzle and light snow on Saturday. After a break on Sunday, we are getting ready for a very large system that will impact much of the upper Midwest from late Monday through Thursday. This system will bring a significant amount of moisture and will have the potential to produce rain, freezing rain and snow. It’s still too early to get specific, but next week will be messy.
MANKATO, MN
Bring Me The News

Latest on the 2 snowstorms set to impact Minnesota

There are two significant storms to discuss and both will bring impacts to Minnesota. The first arrives Thursday night and is out of the area by midday Friday, though the Interstate 90 corridor and points south appear to be in line for the most snow. The second storm arrives next week and could bring beastly impacts to a very large area, though the storm track remains a wild card.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

$1 million Powerball prize won in Twin Cities

The gigantic Powerball jackpot of November has been and gone, but a Minnesotan has still found themselves much richer on Thursday morning. The Minnesota Lottery has confirmed Thursday that a $1 million ticket for Wednesday's Powerball draw was sold in Chanhassen. The ticket was bought for the Cub Foods at...
CHANHASSEN, MN
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in the Country Here in Wisconsin

Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Wisconsin, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
KEWASKUM, WI
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

BUSTED! MN Driver Was Going 107 MPH, Another Driver Wearing 2 ‘Right’ Shoes

'Tis the season for sober driving! The Minnesota State Patrol has been Tweeting this month almost nightly about recent arrests or citations of Minnesota drivers. Some of the Tweets are really crazy to read, like the person in Northern Minnesota who was going more than 100 miles an hour in a 60-mile-an-hour zone! This is the time of year to slow down, get to your holiday party, and get together safely!
MINNESOTA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Minnesota

Apart from Fairbanks Alaska, all 10 of the coldest cities in the United States are in the Midwest. The remaining nine positions are divided between Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, and Michigan. The coldest place in Minnesota is Duluth, as far as average temperatures go. The minimum average temperature in Duluth is 1.5 degrees Fahrenheit, and the lowest recorded temperature there is -39 degrees Fahrenheit. If you were to ask every Minnesotan, though, most would tell you that their hometown is the coldest place in the state. Braving blisteringly cold temperatures is a point of pride in many frigid places, and rightly so. Still, Duluth holds the trophy for Minnesota. Now, let’s discover the coldest place in Minnesota!
MINNESOTA STATE
Rochester, MN
Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota.

