White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Toni Collette & Husband Of 20 Years Split As He’s Pictured Kissing Another Woman
Toni Collette has confirmed that she and her husband of nearly 20 years, Dave Galafassi, have split. She announced the news on Wednesday, Dec. 7 — the same day images of Dave, 44, kissing another woman on the beach in Sydney (seen here) surfaced. “It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing,” Toni, 50, and Dave announced in a joint statement shared on Toni’s Instagram page.
C. Night Shyamalans Thriller About a Cabin Vacation Gone Horribly Wrong You Will be Rated R
Today, M. Night Shyamalans new movie Knock at the Cabin was viewed as R. Via Bloody Disgusting, if this film is ever shown as the director’s first movie with such a rating since The Happening in 2008. Many of the Shymalan-directed films were PG-13, with Sixth Sense, The Village,...
Magnolia is changing December 2022 Calendar: New films additions
Magnolia Selectshas unveiled its full selection of titles available to download in December 2022, including wild films like Goodbye and Gaga. View full schedule for new Magnolia Selects December 2022 titles. New on Magnolia. December 2022. DECEMBER 6 AVAILABLE. Atomic Eden Breakdown Dracula Reborn Kusama Infinity Life Partners Lucky Plank...
Zoey Deutch On Her New Movie "Something From Tiffany's," Filming In NYC, And Auditioning For "The White Lotus"
On a potential Set It Up reunion with Glenn Powell, "Glenn and I are really excited and optimistic about finding something to do together. And we're actively looking. I love him, we'll find something great."
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC has Idris Elba, and Keanu Reeves also
All the bugs havent put off Idris Elba (pic: CD Projekt) CD Projekt managed to tell a major celebrity into being in Cyberpunk 2077, whereas Idris Elba is responsible for the new video game. Given what the Cold War was beginning in 2018, it made a big surprise that Keanu...
Amazon Give a boose at Redemption to Stephen King and Blacks Maligned Dark Fantasy
Rejoice Stephen King fans, there’ll be a new adaptation of The Dark Tower, and this will be done by the master of fear and tension, Mike Flanagan. After having created his own scary universe on Netflix, it became clear that Flanagan will adapt the novels by King, The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass, Midnight Club and The House of Usher earlier today. According to the report, the plan is to bring out the series in four seasons of television in two different movies then a single studio.
Fortnite x Dead Space, a collaboration coming in January 2023?
Fortnite will get a two-year contract at the Dead Space In the next two weeks, the next one January 23, 2023, according to some sources: just days before the release of the remake of the survival horror from Visceral Games. According to the people who broke the news, the crossover...
Blade & Soul looks at the quests and rewards of the upcoming Chimera Lab Demonsbane dungeon
What are you waiting for for the Chimera lab? That’s the question that has been published to the previews of Blade & Soul, who explores the wing of the Demonsbane dungeon, with the theme of the 7th of December update. Play the sound of Blade & More, now Play the Soul & More.
Crime Boss: Rockay City is a PSP’s starring Chuck Norris and Vanilla Ice
Crime is a curse! Rockay was a really good idea. The new title from 505 Games and Epic Games is a star-studded gangster sim based on 90s cinema. It’s always good to see that the new IP was announced. It isn’t a sequel or a licence, but the fact that a lot of people guessed that Crime Boss: Rockay City would be comparable to Grand Theft.
Celeste developer finally unveiled its follow-up platformer Earthblade
The creators of one of the most beloved indie games of the past decade have announced a new game at the Game Awards and it looks great. There has been four years since Celeste became an indie darling, celebrated well, not just because of its precision platforming, but due to its unexpectedly touching storytelling.
Darkness: A new pre-alpha trailer was released
Michael Deckert | 09.12.2022 2:35 p.m. The first trailer for Dune: Awakening, presented last August, was in the show at The Games Awards 2022. This is from a pre-alpha and shows the future survival survival-mom in the game engine. The new sign of the life of the survival MMO Dune...
The greatest screenplay of the American film trilogy in his history
Iconic Roles is an example of the best movies and television performances of actors and actors. In an interesting future,Will Smith will portray an escaped slave called Peter in the forthcomingEmancipation. The story is setd during the American Civil War and will feature many action scenes followingPeters journey to jointhe Army. With the help of NBC with The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air before becoming a Hollywood star. The 54-year-old is best known for his ability to combine such action scenes with funny moments, and always always say what is right in the best time.
The unknown is being destroyed, but not by the naughty dog rumour
Recent weeks have brought a reversal of newUncharted Game being finally ready, and so have a new report gone live. Some new information has been released that claims to have more concrete new information about what new instalment will take. According to TheLeak.co an outlet that has a solid record...
Diablo 4 promises four days pre-orders in June with an earlier version of that package
Diablo 4 hell hat no fury like an expensive ultimate edition for a game (pic: Blizzard Entertainment). The cinematic trailer for Diablo 4 officially confirmed the release date. To have access to the beta, there is also one pre-order. Activision Blizzard couldn’t be thrilled to see the launch date of...
Plane Release Date Moved Up for the Gerard Butler action movie
According to Deadline, Lionsgate has officially changed the date for Plane, the new film, which will be starring Gerard Butler and Mike Colter. Originally scheduled for the December 27, 2023 release, the film had been pushed up two weeks and will be released in theaters on January 13, 2023. The...
Pokemon Scarlet and violet players discover hidden hidden secrets from the terastal
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduced the new Terastal phenomenon, a new wrinkle that adds a unique new wrinkle to their battles. The option allows players to change Pokemon’s type, but it seems that does more than The Pokemon Company acknowledged. YouTuber Eve-Pao discovered that Terastallizing really boosts the movements with low energy. The Pokémon are only moving with Tera type. After Terastallizing, a Fuecoco with a Fire Tera type will gain its Ember from a base power of 40 to a base power of 60.
Diablo 4 Release date announced June 6 vs 2023, New Cinematic Trailer Unleashed For The Blind Now Released
Blizzard Entertainment announced the release date for the Diablo 4 game at The Game Awards, and it’s set for June 6th, 2023! And also a new cinematic trailer looks just so awesome. If you are watching the cinematic trailer right now, you can see those forces fighting. If it...
