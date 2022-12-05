Read full article on original website
Man and woman in critical condition after shootout with Pasco police
It’s the second time in a week someone opened fire at a Pasco police officer.
32-Year-Old Bobbilee Martin Killed In A Fatal Crash In Kennewick (Kennewick, TN)
According to the Kennewick Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Tuesday afternoon in Kennewick. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on the left onto Olympia Street from 4th Avenue. A pedestrian woman was struck by a Dodge 3500 while crossing the street. The woman was pronounced dead at...
Police say a 42-year-old woman was stabbed in the arm and head this morning in Moxee
MOXEE -- Moxee Police responded to call reporting a victim being stabbed at a home on the 700 block of Millenium St. around 8:30 this morning. When they got there, they say they found a 42-year-old woman with stab wounds to her arm and head. The suspect, a 40-year-old man,...
A suspect has been arrested in the recent officer involved shooting in Yakima
YAKIMA -- Police have made an arrest in the officer involved shooting that happened on the evening of November 27th. According to the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit, the driver of the vehicle is identified as Caleb M. Kiser. Police say Kiser drove by officers in his pickup truck near...
Man arrested with drugs after taqueria tantrum in Pasco
PASCO, Wash. — The Pasco Police Department responded to Taqueria El Sazon on December 3 following reports of a disturbance. A 35-year-old from Kennewick was reportedly upset he didn’t get a soda with his food. He threw his food on the ground, pushed an employee and walked to his truck in the parking lot, according to PPD. After, he went back inside Taqueria El Sazon and continued to cause a scene.
Semi-Truck Driver Facing Charges In Massive 38-Vehicle Crash In Washington
All eastbound lanes on I-90 in the area were closed for 10 hours after the disastrous crash.
Update | Woman killed by pickup as she was crossing the street in Kennewick
The collision is still under investigation by the Kennewick Police Department Traffic Unit.
KPD investigating fatal vehicle versus pedestrian collision
KENNEWICK – The Kennewick Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian collision that happened at 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Olympia Street that claimed the life of a 32-year-old woman. An investigation revealed the victim, identified as Bobbilee Martin, was legally...
Driver found dead in a car crash near Grandview was actually killed by a bullet
Detectives hope the public can help them find out what happened.
Report: Grandview man found shot to death a homicide victim
A Grandview man who was found dead in a car the day before Thanksgiving is a homicide victim. An autopsy determined that Armando Jimenez-Cruz, 36, died from a gunshot wound, according to a Yakima County sheriff’s news release. Deputies and Grandview police were called to the intersection of Old...
Yakima County homicide numbers hit 42-year high
Yakima County set a grim record in November. Armando Jimenez-Cruz’s death Nov. 23 was the 36th homicide in Yakima County this year, the most homicides recorded in the county since 1980, according to statistics compiled by the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs. The previous record, 35, was...
Man trapped in crushed vehicle ‘invisible’ from road found by Kittitas County deputy
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — A man who was badly injured and trapped in his car, which had crashed in a spot that deputies said was invisible from the road, was rescued with the help of a tenacious Kittitas County deputy. Shortly after midnight on Sunday, Ellensburg police received a...
Kennewick Search on For ATV Stolen From Storage, and A Stolen Pickup
Benton County Deputies are searching for a stolen truck and a side-by-side ATV. Benton County Deputies are searching for a 2014 Ford F-350 4-door diesel pickup truck that was reported stolen out of the Badger Canyon area over the weekend, and also an ATV. The BCSO says a Kennewick storage...
Kennewick woman set for trial in 2021 fatal stabbing
PASCO, Wash. — The initial media hearing and motions took place Monday morning for the State of Washington v. Marta Miller Keith. The Kennewick woman is accused of killing Bobby Burgess last year at the Riviera Trailer Village in Pasco. The prosecution, the defense and Judge Diana Ruff met to discuss the upcoming trial before the jury is selected. A...
Woman dies after being hit by car in crosswalk in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Kennewick Police Department is investigating after a woman was killed after being hit by a car in a crosswalk Tuesday. It happened at the intersection of 4th Avenue and Olympia Street just before 3 p.m. Authorities said a preliminary investigation showed Bobbilee Martin, 32, was crossing Olympia Street and was legally walking in the crosswalk. The...
‘Entire life gone in minutes.’ Kennewick 21-year-old still critical after dramatic fire rescue
He was pulled to safety by his longtime girlfriend and his landlady.
Former employee arrested for arson for fire that destroyed Ellensburg club, feed supplier
ELLENSBURG, Wash. – A former employee of ACX, a feed and forage business, was arrested and charged with arson after a destructive fire Friday. Kittitas County detectives served a search warrant on an apartment in Ellensburg Friday night. Lyle “Chance” Morgan, 24, of Ellensburg was arrested there. Morgan has since been charged with first degree arson in connection to the...
A West Richland elementary is helping family of 5 after fire damages their home
“Their first priorities right now are for food and clothing.”
Kennewick Police Searching for Missing 14-Year Old, Have You Seen Cazz?
14-year old Casmira Hernandez is missing. The Kennewick Police Department is searching for Casmira Hernandez, a runaway out of Kennewick. Police need your help to locate the missing teen. Hernandez is known to go by the name of Cazz. Casmira is described as having short black hair, being about 4'08"...
Pasco woman lied about ex-boyfriend choking her. Charges are dropped
He was accused of breaking in and attacking her.
