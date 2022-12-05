ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grandview, WA

Man arrested with drugs after taqueria tantrum in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. — The Pasco Police Department responded to Taqueria El Sazon on December 3 following reports of a disturbance. A 35-year-old from Kennewick was reportedly upset he didn’t get a soda with his food. He threw his food on the ground, pushed an employee and walked to his truck in the parking lot, according to PPD. After, he went back inside Taqueria El Sazon and continued to cause a scene.
PASCO, WA
KPD investigating fatal vehicle versus pedestrian collision

KENNEWICK – The Kennewick Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian collision that happened at 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Olympia Street that claimed the life of a 32-year-old woman. An investigation revealed the victim, identified as Bobbilee Martin, was legally...
KENNEWICK, WA
Report: Grandview man found shot to death a homicide victim

A Grandview man who was found dead in a car the day before Thanksgiving is a homicide victim. An autopsy determined that Armando Jimenez-Cruz, 36, died from a gunshot wound, according to a Yakima County sheriff’s news release. Deputies and Grandview police were called to the intersection of Old...
GRANDVIEW, WA
Yakima County homicide numbers hit 42-year high

Yakima County set a grim record in November. Armando Jimenez-Cruz’s death Nov. 23 was the 36th homicide in Yakima County this year, the most homicides recorded in the county since 1980, according to statistics compiled by the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs. The previous record, 35, was...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Kennewick woman set for trial in 2021 fatal stabbing

PASCO, Wash. — The initial media hearing and motions took place Monday morning for the State of Washington v. Marta Miller Keith. The Kennewick woman is accused of killing Bobby Burgess last year at the Riviera Trailer Village in Pasco. The prosecution, the defense and Judge Diana Ruff met to discuss the upcoming trial before the jury is selected. A...
KENNEWICK, WA
Woman dies after being hit by car in crosswalk in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Kennewick Police Department is investigating after a woman was killed after being hit by a car in a crosswalk Tuesday. It happened at the intersection of 4th Avenue and Olympia Street just before 3 p.m. Authorities said a preliminary investigation showed Bobbilee Martin, 32, was crossing Olympia Street and was legally walking in the crosswalk. The...
KENNEWICK, WA
Former employee arrested for arson for fire that destroyed Ellensburg club, feed supplier

ELLENSBURG, Wash. – A former employee of ACX, a feed and forage business, was arrested and charged with arson after a destructive fire Friday. Kittitas County detectives served a search warrant on an apartment in Ellensburg Friday night. Lyle “Chance” Morgan, 24, of Ellensburg was arrested there. Morgan has since been charged with first degree arson in connection to the...
ELLENSBURG, WA
Pasco WA
