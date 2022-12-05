(The Center Square) – Oil and gas industry groups are suing the federal government for not holding oil and gas lease sales in the third quarter of this year. The lawsuit, filed this week in the U.S. District Court for the District of Wyoming, lists U.S. Interior Department Secretary Deb Haaland and the Bureau of Land Management, which manages most energy development on federal lands, as respondents. The Colorado-based Western Energy Alliance and the Petroleum Association of Wyoming argue the quarterly lease sales are required under the federal Mineral Leasing Act.

