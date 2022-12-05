Read full article on original website
Related
hiawathaworldonline.com
Kansas House Republicans push message of GOP unity, plan on wielding veto override
Republican House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins said the House has shifted further to the right due to the recent election. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)
hiawathaworldonline.com
Oil and gas industry groups suing feds over quarterly lease sales
(The Center Square) – Oil and gas industry groups are suing the federal government for not holding oil and gas lease sales in the third quarter of this year. The lawsuit, filed this week in the U.S. District Court for the District of Wyoming, lists U.S. Interior Department Secretary Deb Haaland and the Bureau of Land Management, which manages most energy development on federal lands, as respondents. The Colorado-based Western Energy Alliance and the Petroleum Association of Wyoming argue the quarterly lease sales are required under the federal Mineral Leasing Act.
hiawathaworldonline.com
As New Hampshire vows to hold first primary, the consequences could be steep
When a key panel of the Democratic National Committee voted Friday for South Carolina to hold the first-in-the-nation presidential primary, members also voted for New Hampshire to share a second primary date with Nevada. But then came the fine print. In order to earn that second place position, the DNC’s...
Comments / 0