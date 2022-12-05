Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ABC 15 News
Motorcyclist killed in crash near US 60 and Greenfield
MESA, AZ — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash along US 60 in Mesa on Thursday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash occurred in the westbound lanes near Greenfield Road. The motorcyclist was reportedly struck by a vehicle and died from his injuries at...
AZFamily
Progress of Prop 400 in the Valley adds hundreds of new miles of freeways, street projects
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Since Proposition 400 was approved in 2004, the Valley has seen 410 miles of new freeway, 252 miles of street projects, millions of bus service miles and more. That’s according to the 2022 Annual Report on the Status of the Implementation of Prop. 400. “The...
fox10phoenix.com
Roads flooded throughout Arizona City
Arizona City roads flooded as a winter storm swept through the entire state over the weekend. We're taking a look at the flooded roadways as some attempt to cross the water. First responders and weather experts never recommend driving through flooded roadways and warn about it saying, "turn around don't drown."
fox10phoenix.com
Police chase ends in car driving off 200-foot embankment into Salt River bottom
PHOENIX - A man was rescued near I-10 and the Salt River after he drove off the freeway and down a 200-foot embankment into the river bottom Tuesday night, Phoenix fire officials said. Crews performed a steep-angle rescue to retrieve the driver from the vehicle. The driver, described as a...
fox10phoenix.com
Cool pavement technology in a Phoenix neighborhood reacts to rain in a messy way
PHOENIX - The weekend rain turned a Phoenix neighborhood’s street into a gray mushy mess. The culprit? Cool pavement coating, the product meant to help neighborhood streets cool down a bit during summer months reacted to the rain, says the City of Phoenix Transportation Department. Residents of the Fairview...
Arizona man pursued by police drives off 200-foot embankment into river bottom
Two are in custody in the Greater Phoenix area after a man being pursued by police drove off a 200-foot cliff and had to be rescued from the river bottom.
KOLD-TV
Heavy flooding closes schools, roads in Pinal County
ARIZONA CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Flooding near Arizona City has closed roads and canceled school for elementary students. Pinal County Sheriff’s Office first reported heavy flooding happening near Arizona City on Sunday morning. Deputies have been reportedly responding to disabled vehicles in the area, and officials say they may close roads if conditions worsen throughout the morning and afternoon. The intersection of Sunland Gin and Battaglia is closed along with other streets in the area.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Dense fog hits part of the Valley; advisory in effect until 10 a.m.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Dense Fog Advisory went into effect late Sunday night and is in effect until Monday morning after a round of winter storms. According to the First Alert Weather team, the intense rainfall from the weekend storms caused high humidity making conditions favorable for fog. The National Weather Service reports that visibility could be as low as a quarter-mile or less in some areas for parts of the morning.
Fog could return to Tucson early Tuesday
The National Weather Service (NWS) says foggy conditions could return to Tucson late Monday or early Tuesday morning.
AZFamily
Chicken on floor, employee touching face then preparing food among health violations at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
Rain breaks down “Cool Pavement” coating in Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The rain was a problem for one Phoenix neighborhood near 15th Avenue and McDowell Road over the weekend. While it didn’t flood roads, the rain broke down and chipped the pavement. The streets are part of the “Cool Pavement” pilot program, which adds a thin grey coating as a solution for the heat.
An ocean-themed surf park is coming to Mesa, Arizona in 2023
Cannon Beach RenderingPhoto byCannon Beach Developments. Mesa, Arizona is expected to get its first-ever ocean-themed surf park in summer 2023, amassing a total of 40 acres located at the southeast corners of Power and Warner roads.
Storm leaves rain through entirety of Valley on Saturday, many without power
PHOENIX — A storm hit the Valley on Saturday, leaving rain spread out to all corners of Maricopa County and many are without power. South Chandler and Mesa saw the most rain with 0.2 inches hitting land since 6 a.m., according to the Maricopa County rain gauges. Sky Harbor,...
KOLD-TV
Death investigation underway on Tucson’s east side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a man’s body was found on Tucson’s east side on Monday, Dec. 5. According to Tucson police, the body was found near the 9400 block of East 22nd. Nothing suspicious was noted at the scene, according to officers.
fox10phoenix.com
Scottsdale garage fire sends smoke billowing into air; 'small explosions' heard
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Fire crews from Phoenix and Scottsdale are working to extinguish a fire that sent large amounts of smoke billowing through the air on Tuesday. Scottsdale firefighters discovered a garage that was fully engulfed in flames near Scottsdale Road and Mescal Street. Four cars were inside, and first...
KTAR.com
2 found shot inside vehicle parked in Buckeye neighborhood
PHOENIX – One person died and another was seriously wounded Monday night in a West Valley shooting that authorities are investigating as a homicide. An unidentified man and a woman were found shot inside a vehicle in Buckeye near Miller Road and Southern Avenue around 9:30 p.m., the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said.
TPD: Pedestrian dies after being hit by truck near Irvington Road
The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of a 2002 Dodge Ram striking a pedestrian near Irvington Road involving a pedestrian.
AZFamily
Apache Junction pastor's home lost in fire, community steps in
Homeowners will be able to have hens in their backyards, but no roosters. Arizona mother killed in hit-and-run while visiting New Orleans with husband. New Orleans police are now looking for the driver of a white BMW Sedan. Group of Arizona FLDS girls found in Washington Airbnb. Updated: 2 hours...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix Fire details what led up to car going over 200-foot embankment
Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller said crews performed a steep-angle rescue to retrieve the driver from the vehicle. The driver, described as a man in his 20s, is OK and was taken to the hospital with rib pain.
ABC 15 News
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (12/7/22)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
Comments / 0