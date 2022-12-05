ARIZONA CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Flooding near Arizona City has closed roads and canceled school for elementary students. Pinal County Sheriff’s Office first reported heavy flooding happening near Arizona City on Sunday morning. Deputies have been reportedly responding to disabled vehicles in the area, and officials say they may close roads if conditions worsen throughout the morning and afternoon. The intersection of Sunland Gin and Battaglia is closed along with other streets in the area.

