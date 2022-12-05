ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona City, AZ

Motorcyclist killed in crash near US 60 and Greenfield

MESA, AZ — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash along US 60 in Mesa on Thursday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash occurred in the westbound lanes near Greenfield Road. The motorcyclist was reportedly struck by a vehicle and died from his injuries at...
Roads flooded throughout Arizona City

Arizona City roads flooded as a winter storm swept through the entire state over the weekend. We're taking a look at the flooded roadways as some attempt to cross the water. First responders and weather experts never recommend driving through flooded roadways and warn about it saying, "turn around don't drown."
Heavy flooding closes schools, roads in Pinal County

ARIZONA CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Flooding near Arizona City has closed roads and canceled school for elementary students. Pinal County Sheriff’s Office first reported heavy flooding happening near Arizona City on Sunday morning. Deputies have been reportedly responding to disabled vehicles in the area, and officials say they may close roads if conditions worsen throughout the morning and afternoon. The intersection of Sunland Gin and Battaglia is closed along with other streets in the area.
First Alert Weather: Dense fog hits part of the Valley; advisory in effect until 10 a.m.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Dense Fog Advisory went into effect late Sunday night and is in effect until Monday morning after a round of winter storms. According to the First Alert Weather team, the intense rainfall from the weekend storms caused high humidity making conditions favorable for fog. The National Weather Service reports that visibility could be as low as a quarter-mile or less in some areas for parts of the morning.
Chicken on floor, employee touching face then preparing food among health violations at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Rain breaks down “Cool Pavement” coating in Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The rain was a problem for one Phoenix neighborhood near 15th Avenue and McDowell Road over the weekend. While it didn’t flood roads, the rain broke down and chipped the pavement. The streets are part of the “Cool Pavement” pilot program, which adds a thin grey coating as a solution for the heat.
Death investigation underway on Tucson’s east side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a man’s body was found on Tucson’s east side on Monday, Dec. 5. According to Tucson police, the body was found near the 9400 block of East 22nd. Nothing suspicious was noted at the scene, according to officers.
2 found shot inside vehicle parked in Buckeye neighborhood

PHOENIX – One person died and another was seriously wounded Monday night in a West Valley shooting that authorities are investigating as a homicide. An unidentified man and a woman were found shot inside a vehicle in Buckeye near Miller Road and Southern Avenue around 9:30 p.m., the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said.
Apache Junction pastor's home lost in fire, community steps in

Homeowners will be able to have hens in their backyards, but no roosters. Arizona mother killed in hit-and-run while visiting New Orleans with husband. New Orleans police are now looking for the driver of a white BMW Sedan. Group of Arizona FLDS girls found in Washington Airbnb. Updated: 2 hours...
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (12/7/22)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
