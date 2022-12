Father Joseph Lively, 93, died, Dec. 7 at Rutland Regional Medical Center in Rutland. He was born in Heath, Massachusetts, on April 25, 1929, the son of Mederic and Eleanor (Cote) Lively. He was predeceased by his brothers, Armand, Claude and Frederic; his sisters, Sister Mary Martina, SM, Marion and Lenita. He is survived by several nieces and nephews.

