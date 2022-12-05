Read full article on original website
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenConnecticut State
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
WTNH.com
Masonicare: Senior Living Options for Everyone
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Masonicare Offers Senior Living Options for everyone. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Bethany Camputaro, Associate Executive Director for Residential Living at Masonicare about the wide variety of different options available for you or a loved at their multiple locations. Bethany says,...
zip06.com
NB Council Updated on Building Projects, Cosgrove Shelter
North Branford’s Town Council received updates at is Tuesday, Dec. 6 meeting regarding progress on the town’s building projects for North Branford High School (NBHS) and the new police facility, as well as some news about the removal of an illuminated insignia sign at North Branford Intermediate School (NBIS).
zip06.com
Branford Donors Provide $10,000 for 3rd Annual Holiday Gift Card Program
For a third year, $10,000 will help spread holiday cheer in the form of 500 $20 gift cards to local businesses; to be used by residents in need just in time for Christmas. The cards will be provided thanks to a grassroots effort started by a local attorney and supported by local donors, merchants and continued assistance from Branford's Parthenon Diner Restaurant.
Parents are corrupting Connecticut’s public education system
The parental rights movement wants more control over what goes on in the classroom. But is that best for all children?
high-profile.com
Decades Old JFK Middle School Returns as New Building
When the John F. Kennedy Middle School opened this fall to greet students and faculty after a nearly two-year renovation, the original building, constructed in 1969, was literally just a shell of its old self. Renovations and new construction transformed the over 50-year-old building into a cohesive series of state-of-the-art learning spaces featuring universal access and deep flexibility. With updated systems to provide comfort, efficiency and resiliency, the “new-old” school will serve the Enfield community for decades to come.
zip06.com
Thank You to All
To honor military veterans, as well as to support the Guilford Meals on Wheels program, Guilford Interfaith Volunteers (GIV) hosted the 21st Annual Patriotic Dinner on Veterans Day. Over 150 guests gathered at the Guilford Community Center for the event after a two-year break. Thank you to all who supported...
Health Headlines: Conn. woman thriving after ‘life-changing’ GERD procedure at St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Having heartburn or acid reflex can happen to anyone once in a while, but for some people, it gets so bad they need medical help. Now St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury is offering a high-tech non-invasive procedure for a condition that can cause reflux called GERD. 40-year-old Lauren Darrah of Southbury […]
zip06.com
Essex Winter Series Receives Supporting Arts Grant from CT Office of the Arts
The Connecticut Office of the Arts Supporting Arts Grant is given to many recipients each year to provide unrestricted funding for arts organizations to pursue their missions. This year, 219 recipients received funds totaling $1,014.063, and the Essex Winter Series (EWS) is grateful to once again be one of the organizations to benefit from this generous funding.
zip06.com
Barbara Claire Whiton
Barbara Claire Whiton, 74, longtime resident of Guilford, and most recently of New Haven, passed away at CT Hospice, Branford, on Nov. 28. Barbara was born in Norwalk, on April 9, 1948, daughter of the late Augustus Sherrill Whiton Jr. and Anna Jean (Overman) Whiton. She was the beloved sister of Paul Whiton of Rockland, Maine; Michael Whiton of Bainbridge Island, Washington; Geoffrey Whiton of Montrose, Colorado ; Linda Whiton of Greenfield, Massachusetts, and Margaret Tilton of Toccoa, Georgia. She is also survived by nine nieces and nephews: Sarah, Ember, Moriah, Grace, Jordan, Madeline, Jason, Daniel, and Kevin.
zip06.com
Robin Ely: Caring for the Matters of the Mind
They say necessity is the mother of all invention and often a great idea is a simple one. Dr. Robin Ely spent decades as a nurse and administrator when her idea for a senior daycare and dementia care facility developed into reality. Robin, who has made several presentations at the...
Danbury Has Been Ravaged by the Flu Recently
The Flu Season has hit hard in Danbury, CT. According to a press release from City officials, the City of Danbury Lab has seen 181 confirmed Flu cases since December 1, 2022. It appears Danbury may be one of the hot spots contributing to a massive spike in Flu cases in CT. The Nutmeg State has had 12,000 positive cases in just the first week of December.
zip06.com
Essex Foundation Helps Ivoryton Playhouse Step Up in Style and Safety
The Essex Foundation has awarded a $15,000 grant to the Ivoryton Playhouse to help fund the design and installation of new steps, handrails, and landing at the front entrance of the theater. The project was initiated by the non-profit theater company to improve patron safety while keeping within the period...
Calling all pups: Lake Compounce to host ‘Paw-liday lights’
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Dogs want a chance to get into the holiday spirit this season, too! All pups are welcome to bring their owners to this year’s Pawliday Lights at Lake Compounce. Dog guests can look forward to photos with Santa and yummy pup cups at the annual event on Sunday, December 11. There […]
zip06.com
Women’s Club Presented with Proclamations
First Selectwoman Peggy Lyons presented Women’s Club of Madison with Proclamations for Domestic Violence and Breast Cancer Awareness month in October. The Club had a display at the Essex Bank in Madison as well as signs throughout Madison to increase public awareness.
zip06.com
Nigel Daw
Nigel Daw of Branford died Nov. 3 at the age of 88, after a long struggle with Parkinson’s Disease. Nigel was a pioneer in visual neurophysiology and author, as well as a true gentleman and loving husband, father and grandfather. Born and educated in the UK, he came to America, as an associate scientist at Polaroid to study color vision; and then went on to get his PhD in Biophysics at Johns Hopkins University. After a postdoctoral fellowship at Harvard and with ongoing research at the Marine Biological Laboratory in Woods Hole, Massachusetts, he joined the faculty at Washington University in St. Louis, becoming Acting Chairman in Physiology, then in Neurobiology. After 23 years, he moved to Branford, to take a position at Yale, serving as Professor and Research Director in Ophthalmology and Visual Science, and Professor in Neurobiology until he retired. He received the 1994 Friedenwald Award from the Association for Research in Vision and Opthalmology for his many contributions to the field, and wrote the widely used textbook, Visual Development, as well as a book for a more general audience, How Vision Works.
zip06.com
SCCTU Regional Traffic Enforcement Team Releases End-of-Year Statistics
Proactive motor vehicle enforcement has become a top priority for the six towns in the South-Central Connecticut six-town compact and, with the year coming to a close, the following statistics have been compiled for 2022. Since the South Central Connecticut Traffic Unit (SCCTU) Regional Traffic Enforcement Team’s creation and initial...
zip06.com
Denise Marie Crimm
Denise Marie Crimm, age 70, of Old Saybrook passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving son and daughter on Tuesday morning, Nov. 29 at her residence. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert C. Crimm who predeceased her on April 14, 2017. She was born in Hartford the daughter of the late Lorenzo D. Lavallee and Edith H. Pashby.
zip06.com
Marie Rizzio
Marie Rizzio, age 88, of Old Saybrook, passed away peacefully on Nov. 24 with family at her bedside. Marie was born Jan. 29, 1934, in Hartford, and was the daughter of the late Sam and Mary (DeFranco) Filomeno. In 1956, Marie married the love of her life Anthony Rizzio; and...
Woodbury middle schooler approached by 2 men in car: PD
WOODBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Woodbury police are investigating an incident where a middle school student was approached by two strangers and asked if she needed a ride home in their car. On Tuesday just after 3 p.m., Woodbury officers said a young Woodbury Middle School student was walking on Main Street when a car approached […]
Saving Bassick High means choosing life
To move forward with the proposed new site for Bridgeport's Bassick High School would be textbook environmental racism.
