Former Chiefs LT Eric Fisher to sign with Dolphins

The Kansas City Chiefs’ No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2013 NFL draft is officially back in the league.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Miami Dolphins are signing former Chiefs LT Eric Fisher to their roster. This comes after injuries to both starting LT Terron Armstead and starting RT Austin Jackson, the latter being placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move with Fisher’s signing. Fisher played the majority of his career at the left tackle position in Kansas City, including starting Super Bowl LIV, but he played the right tackle position during his rookie season with the Chiefs.

Fisher was released from the Chiefs ahead of the 2021 NFL offseason after suffering an Achilles injury in the AFC title game. The team ended up trading for Orlando Brown Jr. and completely revamping their offensive line after the Super Bowl LV loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fisher would return to action in 2021 with Indianapolis Colts, starting 15 games at the left tackle position. He’s clearly been waiting for the right opportunity as he hadn’t yet signed with a team this season. His last game played was with the Colts against the Jaguars on Jan. 9 of 2022.