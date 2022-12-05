Read full article on original website
Xbox Series X Loses Two Exclusive Games to PS5
Yesterday, an Xbox console exclusive came to PS5. Next week on December 6, another Xbox console exclusive will follow in its footsteps. The first of these two games is Sable from developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. An open-world exploration released on September 23, 2021 via Xbox consoles and PC, Sable debuted with Metacritic scores ranging from 71 to 76, depending on the platform. It's unclear why the game hasn't come to PS4 given it's on Xbox One, but it's now available via PS5 for $24.99.
The Witcher 3 will officially be coming to PS5 and Xbox series X via next-gen update scheduled for December 14th
It is seven years since its official release, and The Witcher 3 finally is getting a good release on PS5, Xbox Series S and Series X, as well as an impressive update for PC. Get the short version of this story or swipe up for a bit to keep reading.
The Witcher 3 developer is paying the modders included in new-gen update
Who’s excited for The Witcher 3’s new-gen update? There’s less than a week to go until we can get our hands on the shiny upgraded version of Geralt, not to mention the new content, performance upgrades (including a boosted frame rate), ray tracing, and most importantly, a photo mode. Time to pour far too much time into lining up the perfect pictures and achieving little else!
Cyberpunk 2077's rough launch killed multiplayer ambitions, says developer
The multiplayer mode for Cyberpunk 2077 was cancelled as a result of the game's catastrophic launch, and with a list of issues to sort as long as your arm, this part fell to the wayside. This is confirming what we had already surmised from the story behind the RPG, however,...
PlayStation and Xbox accidentally reveal when we'll get new consoles
It’s now been over two years since the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, if you can believe it. It doesn’t really feel like it when you consider how hard it’s been to get hold of these things, especially at the start. Things do seem to be easing now though - it was recently reported that scalpers are apparently starting to lose interest in the PS5 and about time, too.
Need for Speed Unbound canceled on PS4 and Xbox One so that customers get the best experience possible
It’s been two years since the present generation of consoles started, but even now, PS4 and Xbox One are still receiving significant support from both their own and third-party developers, with most major (and not only) games that have been released for different generations. Some developers, of course, decide to launch exclusively on new generation hardware. A few of them was released just a few days ago, Need for Speed Unbound.
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
GTA Online puts ray-tracing into the PS5 and Xbox X Series with the final 2022 update
GTA Online fancy reflections are only the tip of the iceberg (pic: Rockstar Games). A meaty GTA Online update will also let the user demand a full collection of features and quality of life’s details be added and included as a digital ray study. If Microsoft’s claim is true,...
Video Game Deals: Get Your PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch Games for Less
Every holiday season new consoles will be bought as gifts, and they all need awesome games to play on them. While the latest releases may be full price, a lot of other games are heavily discounted at this time of year. We've pulled together a list of the best savings...
Diablo 4: Diablo Immortal-style multiplayer? The developers respond to the fears of the players
Diablo 4 – a puzzle game? The developers think that the player’s fears are fair. Judgehype was able to talk to various developers of Diablo 4. Together, they could discuss several topics that will make them special, that one of multiplayer. So, is this similar to Diablo Immortal?
Celeste developer finally unveiled its follow-up platformer Earthblade
The creators of one of the most beloved indie games of the past decade have announced a new game at the Game Awards and it looks great. There has been four years since Celeste became an indie darling, celebrated well, not just because of its precision platforming, but due to its unexpectedly touching storytelling.
Halo Infinite: the creative director of the multiplayer mode leaves 343 Industries
With the announcement of the leak in the map of the Halo Infinite season 3, another important news will arrive, which will mark the future of multiplayer productions of one of the most popular franchises of the Redmond house. Today is the time for changes to the ‘Hello Infinite’ 343.
A dev diary is all it takes to make football fans angry over Project L
First, fans of League of Legends were excited about Project L after the latest dev diary. They can’t wait to play it. The animation was incredible, a fan on Reddit said. The dev diary focused on gameplay, presenting the character on the battlefield, and also introduces the elements of the tag system. These system allows players to use the help of another character from Runeterra, which opens the door for complex combos.
The stage invader who won The Games 2022 was arrested after winning Elden Ring award
To view this video, please enable JavaScript, and take a look at upgrading to a web page. browser that supports HTML5 video. An unidentified fan stole the show at the Game Awards as pretending to be an Elden Ring developer and remarked on Wednesday night that Bill Clinton was a hacker.
I wonder whether my opponent is to be a warrior
The VR Broom Racing developer UNIVRS announced the virtual reality hunting action game Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable for Quest 2. It will debut in the summer 2023 with support for English and Japanese audio and subtitles. The game uses Pokémon Attack and Pokémon Attack. The two players can fly...
The academy roster for the 2023 TSM will feature 3 iconic NA veterans and former LCS champions
We have seen Dennis Svenskeren Johnsen, Kevin Hauntzer Yarnell and Jason WildTurtle Tran play on the same team as the Legends team. The org announced today that the trio will reunite as the roster members of the TSMs Academy. This triple threat will be joined by mid-lenner Stephen Triple Li...
Ruddy Esports will become the NLC Division 1 spot of MNM Gaming
The London-based League of Legends esports company Ruddy Esports will play the first division in the Regional League in 2023. Ruddy have agreed to acquire an NLC Division 1 spot from MNM Gaming in the UK. They’re working on this. The NLC is of course a Northern League of...
The Fortnite Esports stick with the Duos Chapter 4 but a higher FNCS entry barrier is the barrier for entry
Fortnite chapter 4s launched after the Fracture event with a new map and a full-end Battle Pass, filled with the biggest icons from gaming. The esports side of the game’s going nowhere though. Big Chapter changes typically mean that the esports get some refresh. Fortnite’s 4 esports hasnt changed...
Pinball FX is coming to Xbox and PlayStation in February 2023
Pinball FX is a digital pinball machine video game developed and published by Zen Studios. This game is an evolved version of the pinball machine genre, in which players compete to get the highest score possible on tables modeled after some of the most well-known brands in the entertainment industry.
Another Witcher game just got axed, but there's time to say goodbye
Fans of hacking and slashing their way through AI monsters have some sad news incoming as another Witcher spin-off heads into the sunset. As we prepare for the Gwent card game to leave developer's hands, CD Projekt RED isn’t done toying with our emotionless hero. The team behind The Witcher: Monster Slayer made an official announcement (opens in new tab) that the game would be closing up shop on June 30, 2023.
