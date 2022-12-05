ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Xbox Series X Loses Two Exclusive Games to PS5

Yesterday, an Xbox console exclusive came to PS5. Next week on December 6, another Xbox console exclusive will follow in its footsteps. The first of these two games is Sable from developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. An open-world exploration released on September 23, 2021 via Xbox consoles and PC, Sable debuted with Metacritic scores ranging from 71 to 76, depending on the platform. It's unclear why the game hasn't come to PS4 given it's on Xbox One, but it's now available via PS5 for $24.99.
GAMINGbible

The Witcher 3 developer is paying the modders included in new-gen update

Who’s excited for The Witcher 3’s new-gen update? There’s less than a week to go until we can get our hands on the shiny upgraded version of Geralt, not to mention the new content, performance upgrades (including a boosted frame rate), ray tracing, and most importantly, a photo mode. Time to pour far too much time into lining up the perfect pictures and achieving little else!
GAMINGbible

PlayStation and Xbox accidentally reveal when we'll get new consoles

It’s now been over two years since the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, if you can believe it. It doesn’t really feel like it when you consider how hard it’s been to get hold of these things, especially at the start. Things do seem to be easing now though - it was recently reported that scalpers are apparently starting to lose interest in the PS5 and about time, too.
game-news24.com

Need for Speed Unbound canceled on PS4 and Xbox One so that customers get the best experience possible

It’s been two years since the present generation of consoles started, but even now, PS4 and Xbox One are still receiving significant support from both their own and third-party developers, with most major (and not only) games that have been released for different generations. Some developers, of course, decide to launch exclusively on new generation hardware. A few of them was released just a few days ago, Need for Speed Unbound.
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive

A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
game-news24.com

Celeste developer finally unveiled its follow-up platformer Earthblade

The creators of one of the most beloved indie games of the past decade have announced a new game at the Game Awards and it looks great. There has been four years since Celeste became an indie darling, celebrated well, not just because of its precision platforming, but due to its unexpectedly touching storytelling.
game-news24.com

Halo Infinite: the creative director of the multiplayer mode leaves 343 Industries

With the announcement of the leak in the map of the Halo Infinite season 3, another important news will arrive, which will mark the future of multiplayer productions of one of the most popular franchises of the Redmond house. Today is the time for changes to the ‘Hello Infinite’ 343.
game-news24.com

A dev diary is all it takes to make football fans angry over Project L

First, fans of League of Legends were excited about Project L after the latest dev diary. They can’t wait to play it. The animation was incredible, a fan on Reddit said. The dev diary focused on gameplay, presenting the character on the battlefield, and also introduces the elements of the tag system. These system allows players to use the help of another character from Runeterra, which opens the door for complex combos.
game-news24.com

I wonder whether my opponent is to be a warrior

The VR Broom Racing developer UNIVRS announced the virtual reality hunting action game Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable for Quest 2. It will debut in the summer 2023 with support for English and Japanese audio and subtitles. The game uses Pokémon Attack and Pokémon Attack. The two players can fly...
game-news24.com

Ruddy Esports will become the NLC Division 1 spot of MNM Gaming

The London-based League of Legends esports company Ruddy Esports will play the first division in the Regional League in 2023. Ruddy have agreed to acquire an NLC Division 1 spot from MNM Gaming in the UK. They’re working on this. The NLC is of course a Northern League of...
tryhardguides.com

Pinball FX is coming to Xbox and PlayStation in February 2023

Pinball FX is a digital pinball machine video game developed and published by Zen Studios. This game is an evolved version of the pinball machine genre, in which players compete to get the highest score possible on tables modeled after some of the most well-known brands in the entertainment industry.
TechRadar

Another Witcher game just got axed, but there's time to say goodbye

Fans of hacking and slashing their way through AI monsters have some sad news incoming as another Witcher spin-off heads into the sunset. As we prepare for the Gwent card game to leave developer's hands, CD Projekt RED isn’t done toying with our emotionless hero. The team behind The Witcher: Monster Slayer made an official announcement (opens in new tab) that the game would be closing up shop on June 30, 2023.

Comments / 0

Community Policy