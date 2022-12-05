Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Justices skeptical of elections case
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Wednesday seemed skeptical of making a broad ruling that would leave state legislatures virtually unchecked in making rules for congressional and presidential elections. In almost three hours of arguments, liberal and conservative justices appeared to take issue with the main thrust of a...
Kearney Hub
Biden speaks at vigil
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden called again Wednesday for a ban on so-called assault weapons as he spoke at a vigil honoring victims of gun violence, an event taking place almost 10 years since the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, that spurred a new generation of advocacy for tougher firearms restrictions.
Kearney Hub
Experts say Boebert unlikely to tone down rhetoric
DENVER — U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert narrowly — and as of yet unofficially — won her second term in Congress last month, with just a few hundred votes separating her from Democrat Adam Frisch. While the challenge from Frisch was stronger than most people anticipated, Boebert’s poor...
Kearney Hub
Warnock defeats Walker in Georgia runoff
ATLANTA — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election Tuesday, ensuring Democrats an outright majority in the Senate for the rest of President Joe Biden’s term and helping cap an underwhelming midterm cycle for the GOP in the last major vote of the year. With Warnock’s second runoff victory in as many years, Democrats will have a 51-49 Senate majority, gaining a seat from the current 50-50 split with John Fetterman’s victory in Pennsylvania. There will be divided government, however, with Republicans having narrowly flipped House control.
Jill Biden privately told the French president that she and Joe Biden were ready for his re-election campaign: NYT
Joe Biden, who at 80 is the oldest US president in history, has not publicly announced whether he will seek reelection in 2024.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Biden Should Be Impeached for Bringing Brittney Griner Home
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for President Joe Biden to be impeached following WNBA star Brittany Griner’s release from Russia in exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. “Another reason to impeach Biden,” the Georgia congresswoman tweeted. “The President of the United States traded Russian terrorist arms dealer, Viktor Bout, left a U.S. Marine in Russian jail, and brought home a professional basketball player.” Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death,” is a former Soviet officer who was convicted in 2011 on several charges including conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to kill Americans,...
Judge giving Kari Lake painful lesson that courts are “not a toy” for “partisan theatrics”: reporter
Former President Donald Trump watches Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake speak at a ‘Save America’ rally on July 22, 2022 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. (Mario Tama/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Arizona was once synonymous with terms like "Goldwater Republican," "Goldwater conservative" and "McCain Republican."...
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
Democrats break with tradition by passing over 89-year-old Dianne Feinstein to elect Patty Murray 3rd in line to the presidency
Senators have long picked their longest-serving member to be third in line to the presidency. But Feinstein declined it.
Kyrsten Sinema Tries To Win Back Democrats With Re-Election on the Line
The Arizona senator has angered party colleagues by blocking several Biden proposals. But she now appears to be reaching out to the base with moves on marriage equality and immigration.
Herschel Walker Party Video Shows Moment They Found Out He'd Lost
Raphael Warnock's supporters are seen shouting and cheering when the race is called whereas Herschel Walker's supporters are more reserved.
Oops! White House press secretary Jean-Pierre reads wrong script during briefing
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre answers reporter with wrong script before correcting herself and speaking about the Hatch Act.
Kearney Hub
Bill protecting same-sex, interracial unions clears Congress
WASHINGTON — The House gave final approval Thursday to legislation protecting same-sex marriages, a monumental step in a decadeslong battle for nationwide recognition that reflects a stark turnaround in societal attitudes. President Joe Biden has said he will promptly sign the measure, which requires all states to recognize same-sex...
Kearney Hub
Trump allies aim to capture his politics
NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump arrived in Washington with a hodgepodge of ideas developed over decades in business and television that were far outside the Republican mainstream. After his party's military invasions and embrace of multilateral trade deals that moved jobs overseas, Trump ran on an isolationist...
Kearney Hub
Things to know today: Sinema leaves Democratic Party; Griner arrives in Texas; coup plot in Germany
Today is Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history. Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is leaving the Democratic Party and registering as a political independent, she told CNN's Jake Tapper in an exclusive TV interview.
Feds seek employees owed money by embattled Tempe company
The U.S. Department of Labor is seeking current and former employees of a Tempe construction contractor who may be owed a share of more than $2.6 million in overtime wages and damages recovered after a federal court approved a consent judgment in response to litigation and a long-standing investigation by the department, according to a news release from the department.
Kearney Hub
Congress set to rescind COVID-19 vaccine mandate for troops
WASHINGTON — The COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the U.S. military would be rescinded under the annual defense bill heading for a vote this week in Congress, ending a directive that helped ensure the vast majority of troops were vaccinated but also raised concerns that it harmed recruitment and retention.
Kearney Hub
AP News Summary at 9:18 p.m. EST
Trump Organization convicted in executive tax dodge scheme. NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s company has been convicted of tax fraud for a scheme by top executives to avoid paying personal income taxes on perks such as apartments and luxury cars. As punishment, the Trump Organization could be fined up to $1.6 million. The guilty verdict Tuesday day came on the second day of deliberations in the only criminal trial to arise from the Manhattan district attorney’s three-year investigation of the former president and his businesses. Longtime Trump Organization finance chief Allen Weisselberg previously pleaded guilty to hatching the 15-year scheme. He testified at the trial in exchange for a promised five-month jail sentence. Trump himself was not on trial.
Kearney Hub
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:20 p.m. EST
Polygamous 'prophet' leader had child brides, documents say. FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say the leader of a small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives and punished followers who didn't treat him as a prophet. An FBI affidavit released last Friday alleges that Samuel Bateman orchestrated sexual acts with followers and traded wives. It was filed in a case that charges three of his female followers with kidnapping children from state custody in Arizona and impeding a foreseeable prosecution. Two of the women appeared in federal court in Flagstaff on Wednesday and were ordered held. Bateman is facing state and federal charges of child abuse and tampering with evidence.
