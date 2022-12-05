ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Kearney Hub

Justices skeptical of elections case

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Wednesday seemed skeptical of making a broad ruling that would leave state legislatures virtually unchecked in making rules for congressional and presidential elections. In almost three hours of arguments, liberal and conservative justices appeared to take issue with the main thrust of a...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Kearney Hub

Biden speaks at vigil

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden called again Wednesday for a ban on so-called assault weapons as he spoke at a vigil honoring victims of gun violence, an event taking place almost 10 years since the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, that spurred a new generation of advocacy for tougher firearms restrictions.
WASHINGTON, DC
Kearney Hub

Experts say Boebert unlikely to tone down rhetoric

DENVER — U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert narrowly — and as of yet unofficially — won her second term in Congress last month, with just a few hundred votes separating her from Democrat Adam Frisch. While the challenge from Frisch was stronger than most people anticipated, Boebert’s poor...
MICHIGAN STATE
Kearney Hub

Warnock defeats Walker in Georgia runoff

ATLANTA — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election Tuesday, ensuring Democrats an outright majority in the Senate for the rest of President Joe Biden’s term and helping cap an underwhelming midterm cycle for the GOP in the last major vote of the year. With Warnock’s second runoff victory in as many years, Democrats will have a 51-49 Senate majority, gaining a seat from the current 50-50 split with John Fetterman’s victory in Pennsylvania. There will be divided government, however, with Republicans having narrowly flipped House control.
GEORGIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Biden Should Be Impeached for Bringing Brittney Griner Home

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for President Joe Biden to be impeached following WNBA star Brittany Griner’s release from Russia in exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout.  “Another reason to impeach Biden,” the Georgia congresswoman tweeted. “The President of the United States traded Russian terrorist arms dealer, Viktor Bout, left a U.S. Marine in Russian jail, and brought home a professional basketball player.”  Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death,” is a former Soviet officer who was convicted in 2011 on several charges including conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to kill Americans,...
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

Judge giving Kari Lake painful lesson that courts are “not a toy” for “partisan theatrics”: reporter

Former President Donald Trump watches Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake speak at a ‘Save America’ rally on July 22, 2022 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. (Mario Tama/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Arizona was once synonymous with terms like "Goldwater Republican," "Goldwater conservative" and "McCain Republican."...
ARIZONA STATE
Kearney Hub

Bill protecting same-sex, interracial unions clears Congress

WASHINGTON — The House gave final approval Thursday to legislation protecting same-sex marriages, a monumental step in a decadeslong battle for nationwide recognition that reflects a stark turnaround in societal attitudes. President Joe Biden has said he will promptly sign the measure, which requires all states to recognize same-sex...
WISCONSIN STATE
Kearney Hub

Trump allies aim to capture his politics

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump arrived in Washington with a hodgepodge of ideas developed over decades in business and television that were far outside the Republican mainstream. After his party's military invasions and embrace of multilateral trade deals that moved jobs overseas, Trump ran on an isolationist...
FLORIDA STATE
Tempe Independent

Feds seek employees owed money by embattled Tempe company

The U.S. Department of Labor is seeking current and former employees of a Tempe construction contractor who may be owed a share of more than $2.6 million in overtime wages and damages recovered after a federal court approved a consent judgment in response to litigation and a long-standing investigation by the department, according to a news release from the department.&nbsp;
TEMPE, AZ
Kearney Hub

Congress set to rescind COVID-19 vaccine mandate for troops

WASHINGTON — The COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the U.S. military would be rescinded under the annual defense bill heading for a vote this week in Congress, ending a directive that helped ensure the vast majority of troops were vaccinated but also raised concerns that it harmed recruitment and retention.
ALABAMA STATE
Kearney Hub

AP News Summary at 9:18 p.m. EST

Trump Organization convicted in executive tax dodge scheme. NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s company has been convicted of tax fraud for a scheme by top executives to avoid paying personal income taxes on perks such as apartments and luxury cars. As punishment, the Trump Organization could be fined up to $1.6 million. The guilty verdict Tuesday day came on the second day of deliberations in the only criminal trial to arise from the Manhattan district attorney’s three-year investigation of the former president and his businesses. Longtime Trump Organization finance chief Allen Weisselberg previously pleaded guilty to hatching the 15-year scheme. He testified at the trial in exchange for a promised five-month jail sentence. Trump himself was not on trial.
GEORGIA STATE
Kearney Hub

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:20 p.m. EST

Polygamous 'prophet' leader had child brides, documents say. FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say the leader of a small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives and punished followers who didn't treat him as a prophet. An FBI affidavit released last Friday alleges that Samuel Bateman orchestrated sexual acts with followers and traded wives. It was filed in a case that charges three of his female followers with kidnapping children from state custody in Arizona and impeding a foreseeable prosecution. Two of the women appeared in federal court in Flagstaff on Wednesday and were ordered held. Bateman is facing state and federal charges of child abuse and tampering with evidence.
ARIZONA STATE

