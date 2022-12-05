ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Brunswick Township, NJ

Truck driver ran red light in serious crash that injured South Brunswick teens, say police

By Suzanne Russell, MyCentralJersey.com
Courier News
Courier News
 3 days ago
SOUTH BRUNSWICK – A truck driver has been charged with two counts of assault by auto for allegedly failing to stop for a red traffic light on Route 1 last week and striking a vehicle in which two 16-year-olds were seriously injured.

South Brunswick police said the charges were filed against Rusian Naumyk, 49, of Brooklyn, New York.

Naumyk was driving a tractor-trailer northbound on Route 1 about 10:31 p.m. Nov. 30 when he failed to stop for a red traffic light and struck a Honda Accord traveling west on Route 522, police said.

The driver of the Honda, a father, 58, from South Brunswick, and his two passengers, his son and a friend, both 16, from South Brunswick, were all taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. The teens suffered serious injuries but are expected to make a full recovery, police said.

Witnesses and video of the crash were discovered during an investigation that determined the traffic light had been red for the Route 1 driver for six seconds at the time of the crash, police said.

The investigation also found the truck driver made no attempt to brake before the crash and would have been more than 450 feet away from the intersection when the light changed, police said.

Email: srussell@gannettnj.com

Suzanne Russell is a breaking news reporter for MyCentralJersey.com covering crime, courts and other mayhem. To get unlimited access, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Courier News

Courier News

