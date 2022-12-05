Sign Up For SCV Water Gardening Class: Trees And Shrubs For SCV

Related
Mountain lion barges into California home, drags dog outside: video
A mountain lion has been euthanized after it barged into a home in Sonoma County, California, and dragged out a woman's pet border collie by its neck last month.
Eye On The Valley – iLEAD’s 6 Programs for K-12 and SCV Library Resources & Upcoming Events – December 9, 2022
Host: Matt Watson Topic: iLEAD’s 6 Programs for K-12 and SCV Library Resources and Upcoming Events Guests: Amanda Fischer, Elizabeth “Liza” Purdy Eye On The Valley – iLEAD’s 6 Programs for K-12 and SCV Library Resources and Upcoming Events – December 9, 2022 On this episode of Eye On The Valley, host Matt Watson welcomes guests ...
Saugus High Student Hospitalized After Ingesting Multiple Tylenol Pills
A Saugus High student was transported to the hospital Tuesday after reportedly ingesting multiple Tylenol pills. Around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a medical emergency at Saugus High School on Centurion Way, said Esteban Benitez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Initial reports were that the student ingested over ...
Keep Guests Munching At The Holiday Party With Triple Layer Peppermint Bark
For fans of mint and chocolate, this triple layer peppermint bark recipe is a great way to combine two flavors and keep guests satisfied. From Just A Pinch, this recipe will put guests in the festive holiday spirit with two layers of creamy white chocolate that have a peppermint crunch and the smooth chocolate layer ...
A Guide To Choosing Drapes That Will Assist With The Soundproof Curtains Of Your Home
There are a lot of different factors to consider when deciding whether or not to use soundproof curtains for your home. When the time is right, the sound is wonderful; we all like hearing the voices of those we care about, watching our favorite television shows, and listening to our favorite songs. However, there are times when ...
SCVi Charter School Invites Community To Virtual Info Session
The session is expected to provide information on the charter school’s hybrid, online, home school, and seat-based learning options for grades TK through 12. Potential new families are encouraged to join SCVi directors and facilitators for the school’s online seminar to learn more about its tuition-free learning programs based in Castaic, hosted via Zoom from ...
Hart District Board Makes Decision Regarding Flag Dispute
The William S. Hart Union High School District Board voted Wednesday to only fly the national and state flags on flagpoles and at school events with the hopes of settling the ongoing flag dispute. The items were placed on last night’s agenda after months of controversy in the community that was sparked by the Saugus ...
iLEAD Schools Announces New CEO
iLEAD California Schools, which includes Santa Clarita Valley International charter school (SCVi), announced Tuesday their new Chief Executive Officer, Amanda Fischer. Fischer has contributed to the development of iLEAD Schools and partner schools since 2018, when she joined as Executive Director of iLEAD California. A respected educational leader with more than 20 years of experience, ...
COC Institute Of Culinary Education Hosts Fundraiser Dinner
College of the Canyons’ Institute of Culinary Education hosted its first fundraiser dinner this week, with funds giving back to culinary programs. Warm food and Christmas tunes filled the air in the COC Valencia Campus Institute for Culinary Education Building Tuesday, as students served their meals to a crowd before a wine-selling event fundraising for ...
Unionized COC Part-Time Faculty To Strike Next Week
College of the Canyons is preparing for part-time faculty to go on strike during finals week, which begins this Monday. Unionized part-time faculty at COC are giving the institution until 6 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5 to come to an agreement with them regarding contract negotiations before going on strike, according to union AFT Local ...
Students Compete In Southern California’s First Lego Robotics Challenge
Teams of middle and junior high schoolers came together to compete at West Ranch High School in Southern California’s first Lego League Regional Tournament. Schools participating in the Lego League challenge included Placerita, Rio Norte and Rancho Pico Junior High Schools. Other teams came from across Southern California to compete. The teams were asked to ...
