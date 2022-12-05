ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

4 collegiate teams to square off at Hockey Classic

By Corinne Moore
 3 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Four West Michigan collegiate hockey teams will take center ice this weekend at the Eagles Ice Center for the Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame Hockey Classic.

The event will feature teams from Aquinas College, Davenport University, Calvin University and Grand Valley State University.

“In the ACHA we’re ranked No. 8 in the country and Grand Valley is 17, and Aquinas and Davenport have teams like us that include a lot of local players who were top players in high school hockey around here. It’s great, competitive hockey and we hope to see some new faces come out and check us out,” Calvin Coach Mike Petrusma said.

Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame welcomes class of 2022

On Friday, Game 1 will start at 5:30 p.m. featuring No. 2 seed GVSU vs. No. 3 seed Aquinas. Game 2 will begin at 8:30 p.m. and feature No. 1 seed Calvin vs. No. 4 seed Davenport.

On Saturday, a consolation game will begin at 5:30 p.m. The two winning teams from Friday will play at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for college and high school students with school identification. Kids 13 and under are free.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Great Sports Great Kid s .

