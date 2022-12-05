Read full article on original website
Walmart-Owned Payments Firm PhonePe Looks to Raise $1B
PhonePe reportedly hopes to raise $1 billion as it tries to become a super app. The payments company — owned by the eCommerce firm Flipkart, which is itself owned by Walmart — is working with investors that include General Atlantic Tiger Global Management, Qatar Investment Authority and Microsoft, Bloomberg News reported Thursday (Dec. 8).
Curve Secures $1Billion Credit Facility to Fund Consumer Loans
Curve has secured a $1 billion credit facility from Credit Suisse. The U.K.-based FinTech will use the money to fund its consumer lending product, Curve Flex, the company stated in a press release on Tuesday (Dec. 6). Curve Flex, which was launched last year, enables customers to split any transaction...
Robinhood CEO Unsure About FTX Founder’s Stake in Company
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s 7.6% stake in Robinhood is tied up in bankruptcy court. That’s according to Robinhood’s CEO, who told CNBC Tuesday (Dec. 6) that he’s not sure what Bankman-Fried (often referred to as “SBF”) will do with his shares. “I’m not surprised...
Small Business Eager to Tap $51 Billion Embedded Finance Market
Small to midsized businesses (SMBs) often face a legion of challenges when attempting to process payments swiftly and securely. Incorrect invoices, insufficient cash reserves and late payments from customers or to vendors are just some of the obstacles SMBs tackle on a regular basis. Nearly one-third of organizations said they are often unable to pay vendors due to accounts payable (AP) or accounts receivable (AR) difficulties, and 60% of business owners worry about cash flows on a monthly basis as a result of these accounting problems.
Embedded Finance Platform Bond Launches Digital Wallet With Flow
Residential real estate company Flow is partnering with Bond to launch a digital wallet tool. In a Thursday (Dec. 8) press release, embedded finance platform Bond said the team up was a way to give Flow’s residents an innovative way to manage their finances. “Our partnership with Bond enables...
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status now
Millions of Americans might receive the money in the next few weeks. If you live in New York City, you must have an idea that the prices of food, clothing, and shelter are going up every day. Also, the rate of unemployment is something close to 4.4 percent, which is slightly higher than the last month's value of 4.3 percent. The previous year, this rate was up to 5.7 percent.
Brand Consolidation Key Amid Proliferation of Payment Options in Turkey
In Turkey, the proliferation of payment options has reduced consumers’ reliance on cash. In fact, similar to other countries, Turkey’s transition away from cash was significantly accelerated by the pandemic, a change that has gone hand in hand with the growth of the country’s FinTech ecosystem. According...
Instant Payments Forces Banks to Put Fraud Prevention at the Forefront
The speed that makes instant payment apps such as Zelle and Venmo popular also makes them attractive tools for fraudsters. Bad actors defrauded nearly 18 million Americans through digital wallets and peer-to-peer (P2P) payment scams in 2020, for example. There is currently much debate in the United States on who...
Tapline Nets $33.5M Pre-Seed Funding to Finance SaaS Startups
Tapline has secured €31.7 million in equity and debt in a pre-seed funding round. Out of the total, debt funding of €30 million ($33.5 million) was provided by Fasanara Capital. The remaining €1.7 million ($1.8 million) equity round was led by the V-Sharp Venture Studio and several other venture capital (VC) investors.
MarginEdge Raises $45M to Grow Restaurant Management Platform
Restaurant management platform MarginEdge will expand its offering after raising $45 million. The company said Wednesday (Dec. 7) that this Series C round more than doubles its funding. It’s also happening at a time when new technology has become increasingly important as the restaurant industry evolves. Based in Arlington,...
Walmart Reportedly Preps Its Own Affirm BNPL Challenger
Walmart reportedly plans to offer buy now, pay later (BNPL) through a company it backs. The BNPL will be provided by the Walmart-backed FinTech venture ONE and may be launched in 2023, The Information reported Thursday (Dec. 8). The installment payment option will join the checking accounts, savings accounts and...
Invisible Payment Solutions Reap Personalized Loyalty Results
A tailored payment experience can make all the difference in today’s challenging macroeconomic environment. PYMNTS recently sat down with Sanjay Gupta, EVP of ACI Worldwide’s Biller Segment, to talk about user experience, digital transformation and how strong relationships can lead to better cash flow, particularly during challenging times.
Treasurers Juggle Simultaneous Demand for Liquidity, Compliance, Security and Growth
With limited tools and increased demands, corporate treasurers have their hands full right now. “As a treasurer, my mandate is to keep the cash safe at hand, and I really need to mitigate my risks. It’s not about outperforming or being too clever on that front,” Stephane Lintner, CEO and co-founder of Jiko, told PYMNTS.
Uplinq Raises $5.6M for Bookkeeping and Analysis Platform for SMBs
Bookkeeping solution provider Uplinq has raised $5.6 million in seed funding. This funding joins the $1.6 million it raised in a previously unannounced round, the company said in a Thursday (Dec. 8) press release. Uplinq will invest the new capital in marketing, sales, engineering and customer delivery to support the...
NMI Buys Agreement Express for Merchant Onboarding
Payments platform NMI has acquired the payment solutions of onboarding software provider Agreement Express. According to a Tuesday (Dec. 6) news release, the purchase includes the onboarding, underwriting and risk monitoring capabilities of Agreement Express. “With the addition of Agreement Express’s payments solutions, NMI has expanded its full commerce enablement...
Amazon Expands ‘Just Walk Out’ as Shoppers’ Checkout Expectations Rise
Amazon is bringing “Just Walk Out” to third-party grocers as shoppers seek better payment experiences. The eCommerce giant announced Monday (Dec. 5) via an emailed press release that it is bringing the technology to its first non-Amazon-owned United States grocer, Community Groceries in Kansas City, Missouri, suggesting that an increasing number of grocery retailers are becoming interested in next-gen checkout systems.
Plaid and Airwallex Team to Streamline Payments
Australian FinTech Airwallex has teamed with Plaid to offer streamlined payments. According to a Wednesday (Dec. 7) news release, the partnership lets Airwallex offer faster Automated Clearing House (ACH) payments and a safer, cost-efficient way or customers to authorize debits from their bank accounts. “With the Plaid integration, Airwallex customers...
Intercontinental Exchange CEO Says Securities Laws Cover Crypto Trading
Intercontinental Exchange CEO Jeffrey Sprecher reportedly said new laws are not needed for cryptocurrency trading. “The laws already exist, and I think they’re just going to be implemented more strongly,” Sprecher said at a conference organized by Goldman Sachs Group, Reuters reported Tuesday (Dec. 6). Intercontinental Exchange is...
APIs Help Lean Accounts Payable Departments Do More With Less
Companies must do more with less when it comes to accounts payable. “What I am seeing,” Kenneth Apple, vice president of customer success at Routable, told PYMNTS of the company’s corporate clients, “is that people are being cautious. They’re being financially safe — and making decisions through the lens of, ‘I have a limited number of dollars — and how can I get the most return on those dollars?’”
Opendoor’s 29% Plunge Leads FinTech IPO Index Lower
Macro concerns and interest rates tipped several FinTech IPO names into double digit declines. The FinTech IPO Index slipped by 4.4% through the past five trading sessions and now stands 48.6% lower year to date. Many names are down more than 90% from their IPOs, including Opendoor, OneConnect and others.
