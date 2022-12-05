Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
carolinacoastonline.com
Georgia Knight, 75; service Dec. 15
Georgia Hulsey Knight, 75, of Morehead City, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. A celebration of Georgia’s life will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, December 15th, at St. Peter’s United Methodist Church in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. Karl Zorowski. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
carolinacoastonline.com
Doris Pitcher, 87; private service
On December 7, 2022, Doris (Griggs) Pitcher, age 87, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family. A native of Morgan County, Alabama, Doris moved to Morehead City, North Carolina in 1950. She attended Troutman Beauty School in Jacksonville, NC, and operated a salon in Atlantic Beach and then Morehead City for many years.
carolinacoastonline.com
Marshall Daniels, 78; no service
Marshall Daniels, 78, of Cedar Island, passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022, surrounded by his loving wife and family. No services are planned at this time. Marshall was born March 26, 1944, to Vernon and Evelyn Daniels. He graduated in 1962 from Atlantic High School, where that same night he left to go long hauling with long time and good friend Robert Daniels. In the fall he enrolled at Lenoir Community College in Kinston, and after a short stint he came home and left for Norfolk to work on a dredge boat. He started out at the bottom as a deckhand and wasn’t long before he became a Launchman and as time went on, he attained the rank of mate. Marshall continued to work on dredge boats until he had a yearning to be back home with family.
carolinacoastonline.com
Georgia Gaskill, 77; service held
Georgia Styron Gaskill, 77, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Cherry Point Bay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Her funeral service was held at 2 p.m., Friday, December 9th at Munden Funeral Home. Interment followed at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Georgia, known fondly as Carol, was born on...
carolinacoastonline.com
Herbert Orama Jr., 73; service held
Herbert "Herb" D. Orama Jr., 73, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at his home. His memorial service was held at 2 p.m., Thursday, December 8th, at Munden Funeral Home. A life fulfilled and lived to the fullest, his final resting place will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Morehead City, North Carolina.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Dec. 6, 7 & 8
Alan (Al) Strader Heltzel, Jr. entered eternal rest on Tuesday December 6, 2022. His memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home. He was preceded in death by his parents Lt. Colonel Alan S. Heltzel and Helen O. Heltzel. Netha Nelson, Otway.
carolinacoastonline.com
Alan Heltzel Jr.; service Dec. 17
Alan (Al) Strader Heltzel, Jr. entered eternal rest on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. His memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lt. Colonel Alan S. Heltzel and Helen O. Heltzel. Al is survived...
carolinacoastonline.com
Elmore Curtis Jr., 43; service Dec. 11
Elmore "Stooky" Curtis Jr., 43, of Newport, passed away on November 29, 2022, in Lenoir County, North Carolina. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 2:00 PM at God's City of Refuge Church of Newport, NC with Elder Timmy Raynor officiating. Elmore graduated from West...
carolinacoastonline.com
Kathryn Long, 60; service Dec. 17
Kathryn "Kathy" Long, 60, of New Bern, died Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 17th at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and...
carolinacoastonline.com
Kimberly Guyton, 62; incomplete
Kimberly Guyton, 62, of Beaufort, died Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Howard Marshall, 95; private service
Howard Elden Marshall, 95, of Newport, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. The family will celebrate his life privately. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Glenda Eaton, 88; incomplete
Glenda Willis Eaton, 88, of Morehead City, died Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
William Neill, 78; incomplete
William Smith Neill, 78, of Havelock, died Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Cherry Point Bay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
newbernnow.com
Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: Dec. 8 – 11, 2022
The New Bern High School Bears will play in the 4A Championship game against the Grimsley Whirlies on Friday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. in Chapel Hill, NC. The 23rd Annual Holly & Ivy Homes Tour will take place on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Bank of the Arts, via PayPal on a will-call basis through the website, and at Harris Teeter locations in New Bern.
carolinacoastonline.com
Two North American river otters arrive at NC Aquarium in Pine Knoll Shores
PINE KNOLL SHORES — Two new North American river otters, Pee Dee and Rocky, arrived Dec. 2 at the NC Aquarium in Pine Knoll Shores. They will slowly be introduced into their new home. The two, 9-month-old otters, both male, come from a litter of otter pups born at...
carolinacoastonline.com
Mundine leaves melodious mark with musical legacy
— She performed from Los Angeles to New York City, but the gifted musician’s true legacy lies in the thousands of children she taught and her 37 years of service as organist at First Methodist Church. Rachel Quinn Mundine, 87, of Newport, died Dec. 6 of cancer at her...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Car crashes into Rocky Point ABC store
ROCKY POINT, NC (WWAY) — The state highway patrol is investigating an accident in Pender County, that left a car inside a Rocky Point store. Troopers, Pender County EMS, and the Rocky Point Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash around one this afternoon. The car smashed into the ABC Store on US 117 in Rocky Point. No one was hurt, including the driver. The main entrance of the store was knocked down, but nothing on the shelves was damaged. According to the highway patrol, the driver was not under the influence, but accidentally accelerated into the building.
newbernnow.com
Carpetbaggers, Scalawags & Spies: Clandestine Affairs at New Bern
Join the New Bern Historical Society as popular speaker and local historian Eddie Ellis pulls back the curtain to share intriguing stories of behind-the-scenes nefarious activities in Civil War New Bern. You’ll meet all sorts of controversial characters, from the businessmen who profited off Burnside’s invasion of Craven County, to the secret agents who were protected by the British government. Ellis will also introduce the Union spymaster and his ring of daring former-slaves-turned-spies. For the longer presentation on January 22, you’ll also get a sneak peek – complete with eyewitness testimony – into the true story behind the burning of the Trent River railroad bridge before the first Battle of New Bern. Hint: it’s not what you think!
Downtown Ayden plans to grow in 2023
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – Downtown Ayden Inc. is a community organization that aims to grow the historic downtown Ayden area, the group released their 2023 goals for the year recently. “So, what we want to do is to increase visitors to Ayden, have more people in Ayden, of course more business means more productivity, the […]
Comments / 0