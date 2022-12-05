Riot Games is ready to celebrate the best time of the year with the League of Legends players and give them a wide range of deals for limited period of time. The final iteration of Your Shop is now available to all players in the League. These offer discount rates range from one with a select variety of Epic-Level and lower-end skins. Each player receives six discounts for champions they have played or for champions similar to those they use often. They are expected to be available if they sell until Jan 3.

11 HOURS AGO