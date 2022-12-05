Read full article on original website
Scam Disguised As the Phone Company, Targeting Yakima Residents!
Earlier this week, I wrote an article about how scammers were calling residents under the guise of Pacific Power. They threatened to cancel service if the payment wasn't received within a half hour. Well, that particular scam led to info about another one—this time dealing with a phone carrier company. The scammers are getting crafty and are becoming better con artists when gaining their victim's trust.
KIMA TV
Hundreds of cars lined up at the Yakima fairgrounds to get free meals for the holidays
YAKIMA -- In an effort to combat hunger in our area, the Washington Beef Community and Second Harvest partnered together to help make sure those less fortunate have food in their fridges. The response they received was huge. "This is something that started about 12 years ago and has grown...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Police Still Looking For JCPenney Burglary Suspect
The Wenatchee Police Department is still looking for the suspect who hid inside a JCPenney dressing room and stole jewelry back in November. On Nov. 16, Wenatchee Police Officers responded to an alarm at the Wenatchee JCPenney around midnight. Upon inspection, officers discovered two broken jewelry cases along with surveillance...
Kennewick Search on For ATV Stolen From Storage, and A Stolen Pickup
Benton County Deputies are searching for a stolen truck and a side-by-side ATV. Benton County Deputies are searching for a 2014 Ford F-350 4-door diesel pickup truck that was reported stolen out of the Badger Canyon area over the weekend, and also an ATV. The BCSO says a Kennewick storage...
Hanford contractor accused of Latino hiring discrimination. Applicants to get back wages
An aptitude test was alleged to discriminate against Hispanic applicants.
The Top 4 Fast Food Places we Wish Were in Yakima
3.) Dicks Drive-In The Most Famous Fast Food joint to come out of Washington, not that they're actually available outside of the state. However, in the last decade, they've expanded to other cities like Kent, Federal Way, and a bunch of other sub-city areas in Seattle. So why not really expand into the Yakima Valley? Dick Drive-In has done amazing with taking care of their employees, great pay, great benefits, and paid time off, perfect for anyone starting out with their first job.
Join the $20 Red Kettle Challenge Saturday and Raise Beyond $10k
You've probably heard the familiar ringing of bells this holiday season as you rush inside stores to grab whatever is needed for meals and beyond and you may or may not already drop a bit of cash in the Red Kettle but this Saturday there is a local challenge that is sure to make a difference in the lives of many.
5 Hidden Gem Stores in Yakima You Could Consider for Unique Gifts
With Christmas and any holiday or birthday coming up, there are plenty of reasons to visit some great stores right here in our valley. Sure, you have the mainstay stores that have been here for years that have always provided exactly what you need but while you're out doing some gift hunting, consider these places that you may not have thought of for unique gift ideas on your list.
Semi-Truck Driver Facing Charges In Massive 38-Vehicle Crash In Washington
All eastbound lanes on I-90 in the area were closed for 10 hours after the disastrous crash.
WA State ‘Spied’ On Gun Shops in Counties, Including Benton
Wednesday, December 7th, the Washington State Attorney General's office announced the filing of a lawsuit against a Federal Way gunshop owner. Lawsuit filed over allegations store sold high-capacity ammo magazines. Ferguson had previously requested elected officials introduce legislation banning the sale of ammo magazines that hold more than ten rounds....
kpq.com
Suspect In Ellensburg Rec Center Fire Previously Fired, Accused Of Stealing Cash
A man accused of setting a fire that destroyed much of Ellensburg Racquet and Recreation Center and an adjacent feed store last week was previously charged with stealing from the store. Former ACX feed and forage employee Lyle Chance Morgan, 24, is charged with first-degree arson for the fire last...
FOX 11 and 41
Washington State Patrol reminds people to slow down in poor road conditions
CENTRAL WASHINGTON – Wednesday’s icy and foggy conditions caused several crashes throughout central Washington. Washington State Patrol wants to remind people to drive careful when road conditions are poor and remember you are not invincible just because you have all-wheel drive. Between Yakima and Grandview, WSP reported two...
Northwest Harvest quadruples produce storage with new Yakima distribution center
YAKIMA, Wash. — After years of fundraising, planning and building, Northwest Harvest has opened a 200,000 square-foot distribution center, creating 40 new permanent, full-time jobs in Yakima. The new space can store up to 20,000 pallets of food and is quadrupling the organization’s capacity to store — at premium conditions — fresh fruits and vegetables. That capacity will increase the...
7 Stories of Stolen Restaurant Items in the Yakima Valley: Part 2
Sometimes it isn't about being a klepto, sometimes it's about loads of alcohol or the urge to take a memento from one of the best evenings of your life. This isn't encouraging anyone to steal, it's just about the stories of those items of the past that ended up in our houses instead of at our favorite restaurants.
wa.gov
Board of Natural Resources Approves Auction of Benton County Parcel
West Richland property no longer suitable for management; proceeds from sale will be used to purchase replacement parcels elsewhere in state. The Washington State Board of Natural Resources approved the auction of a Benton County parcel during its meeting Tuesday morning. The 7.5-acre parcel, which is in the city of...
A West Richland elementary is helping family of 5 after fire damages their home
“Their first priorities right now are for food and clothing.”
6 Best Yakima Valley Bookstores to Visit on a Cold and Snowy Day
There is nothing like cuddling up with a good book on a cold and snowy day. You can make yourself some hot chocolate or any sort of hot beverage and unwind as you get lost in a story. I’m old enough to remember when we had a Barnes and Nobles in Union Gap near the Valley Mall. I was so devastated when it closed down. We fortunately however, still have some amazing Yakima Valley bookshops we can visit on a cold and snowy Yakima Valley day.
WSP: Yakima driver’s excessive speed resulted in 38-vehicle pileup on I-90
UPDATE: 6:15 p.m. Wednesday — Washington State Patrol troopers have cited a Yakima man for excessive speed in a 38-vehicle collision that sent three to the hospital and shut down I-90 eastbound for 10 hours. According to an update from WSP, the 57-year-old driver was approaching milepost 126 when he lost traction and came to a rest facing north, blocking...
ifiberone.com
NWCC: Vantage Highway Fire was Washington's biggest wildfire in 2022
VANTAGE - Despite Washington's somewhat dormant fire season in 2022, our local region happened to be stricken by the state's largest this year. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, the 30,659-acre Vantage Highway Fire was the state's largest wildfire in 2022. The blaze started Aug. 1 about five miles west of Vantage near I-90 in Kittitas County.
nbcrightnow.com
Girlfriend's call to Ellensburg police saves man pinned in car crash
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — A man was pinned in his car, stuck on his way to Ellensburg from Yakima, when he was saved by first responders after his girlfriend called concerned. Just after midnight on December 4, the girlfriend called saying her boyfriend left Yakima hours before that, hadn’t...
