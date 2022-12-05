ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Man arrested for allegedly shooting into Riegelwood store, punching two people

RIEGELWOOD, N.C. (WECT) – The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of firing shots into a Scotchman in Riegelwood. As detailed in the arrest warrant, the incident took place at 2192 Old Stage Highway in Riegelwood on Nov. 29. The warrant claims that Michael Jerome Cherry fired at two people in the store multiple times and punched both of them in the face.
RIEGELWOOD, NC
Man accused of murdering 3-year-old to appear in court

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – Adolphus Earl Kimrey II, the man charged with murdering 3-year-old Mariah Woods in 2017, is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Dec. 12 in the Onslow County Superior Court. At the time, Kimrey was the live-in boyfriend of Kristy Woods, Mariah’s mother. Law enforcement...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
Bladen County vehicle stop leads to three being charged

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit and Community Impact Team conducted a vehicle stop on Dec. 7 that led to two being arrested and another being charged. According to the release, the stop was done in the 1800 block of Baldwin Branch...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
One fatality confirmed in house fire in Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – One person has been killed after a residence fire at 101 Amber Lane on Wednesday afternoon. The fire was called in around 6:50 p.m., and first responders were able to put out the fire ten minutes after arriving on the scene. No other injuries were...
WHITEVILLE, NC
Crews responding to crash involving car and motorcycle in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A crash involving a car and a motorcycle took place on Shipyard Blvd at about 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7. According to the Wilmington Police Department, the crash was at the intersection of Shipyard Blvd and Troy Drive. WPD says a call about the crash came in at 11:42 a.m.
WILMINGTON, NC
Bladen County Sherriff’s Office arrests three people on charges of firearm possession, obstruction of justice

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three people for possession of firearm charges in Clarkton after several months of receiving criminal complaints. On Monday, Dec. 5, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Agents arrested Clarkton resident Charlie Philip Fowler, 49, around the 100...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in Wilmington area this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – It’s one of the most recognizable vehicles on the planet and it’s hitting the road right here in Southeastern North Carolina. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in Wilmington and Leland through Sunday, Dec. 11. There’s a total of six Wienermobiles on the roads...
WILMINGTON, NC
Lanes reopen following N. College Road incident

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Lanes are reopen on N. College Road following an incident earlier this morning. Previously, both lanes of N. College Road were closed near Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. The incident was reported by the North Carolina Department of Transportation at around 6:20 a.m. More details...
WILMINGTON, NC
One dead, two injured after two-car crash in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – One person has died and two have been injured following a two-car crash near Navassa on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at around 11:50 a.m. According to a NC State Highway Patrol representative, Omar August was headed east on Mount Misery Road while George Waddell was driving west. August crossed over into the westbound lane, and he crashed into Waddell’s car.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
Port City honors lives lost in Pearl Harbor attacks 81 years later

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Across the Cape Fear, people gathered Wednesday to remember the more than 2,400 lives lost in the attacks on Pearl Harbor 81 years ago. The bombings in 1941 launched the United States into World War II. It’s believed at least three Wilmington residents were among those killed.
WILMINGTON, NC
Crews respond to boat fire at the Intracoastal Waterway

SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) – Crews responded to a boat fire at the Intracoastal Waterway just east of the Lockwood Folly Inlet on Thursday at 9:39 a.m. “Units arrived on the scene shortly after finding a 36-foot vessel fully involved in fire. Two persons onboard were assisted off the vessel by some dredge crews in the area prior to our arrival. They were transported to shore by a Brunswick County Sheriff Marine unit and were not injured,” said a Tri-Beach Fire Department representative.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
U.S. 17 in Leland back open after delays due to downed power line

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) – U.S. 17 near Ploof Road in Leland is back open after a large truck collided with a power line, closing the road both the north and southbound lanes. According to the Leland Police Department, they needed to be temporarily shut down at around 4:40 p.m. to allow crews to make a 3-5 minute repair.
LELAND, NC
Cape Fear Foodie: On Thyme Restaurant

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – With the year winding down, you have to forgive me for slowing down a tad on my food reviews. Between travel, gift purchases, Christmas decorations, gatherings, the inevitable weight gain and inherent laziness while binging my favorite holiday movies…I haven’t had much time to dine out.
WILMINGTON, NC
‘Hovering’ shrimp boat spotted near Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) – Oak Island beach goers had the chance to see a “hovering” shrimp boat on the water. The unusual sighting provided a perfect example of a superior mirage. “Superior mirages are not unheard of, but they are rare. They require very specific weather,...
OAK ISLAND, NC
Dance coach responds to controversy surrounding parade performance

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) – Complaints came in following Shallotte’s Christmas parade on Saturday after some people thought it wasn’t family-friendly because of a transgender woman in what they described as revealing clothing. “There’s a lot of things out here that are going on that are a lot...
SHALLOTTE, NC
Pender County asking residents to conserve water due to drought

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Due to the second year in a row of winter drought conditions, Pender County is asking residents to conserve water. Much of Southeastern North Carolina is in a moderate drought. “We’re trying to be proactive about that. And informing our citizens of the need...
PENDER COUNTY, NC

