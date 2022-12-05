Read full article on original website
kiow.com
A Miracle at the Boman
Brickstreet Theatre presents Miracle on 34th Street-The Musical over the next two weekends at the Boman Fine Arts Center in Forest City. Joy Newcom plays the role of Mrs. Shellhammer and says this holiday classic has origins back to the 1940’s. Newcom says the production features a large cast.
kchanews.com
Nora Springs Man Wins $100,000 Lottery Prize
After buying a lottery ticket on a whim, a northern Iowa man has won a $100,000 prize. The Iowa Lottery says 34-year-old Anthony Moore of Nora Springs won the second top prize in “Hit It Big!”—a $10 scratch game that features 10 top prizes of $100,000. He bought his winning ticket at Casey’s in Nora Springs.
kiow.com
Silent Night in Algona Coming to Forest City
The history of the World War II includes northern Iowa. In Algona, there was a prisoner of war camp whose story runs deep into the fabric of the area. Movie producers wanted to capture this in a movie which will be shown in Algona and in Forest City at the Forest Theater.
Radio Iowa
Storm expected to dump snow across northern Iowa tonight
The evening commute could be challenging, especially in northern Iowa, as another pre-winter storm is approaching. Forecasters say the storm should arrive midday today, dumping mostly rain across Iowa’s southern half, but the northern few tiers of counties could get snow. The National Weather Service is predicting between one...
kiow.com
Stacey A. O’Neill
Stacey A. O’Neill, 73 of Forest City, IA, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City, Iowa. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, December 12, 2022, at St. James Catholic Church, 906 West O St., Forest City, with Father Andrew Marr officiating.
KBUR
Des Moines, IA- The Thursday evening commute could be challenging, especially in northern Iowa, as another pre-winter storm is in the forecast. Radio Iowa reports that forecasters say the storm should arrive midday on Thursday, dumping mostly rain across Iowa’s southern half, but the northern few tiers of counties could get snow.
KCCI.com
Why doesn't Iowa have 100 counties?
DES MOINES, Iowa — Of all Iowa's 99 counties, Kossuth is the largest in terms of size. This caught the attention of a viral Twitter account called "Terrible Maps." On Saturday, Terrible Maps tweeted, "Iowa has 99 counties. It could have an even 100 if not for this monstrosity."
kiow.com
Forecasters say a snowstorm should arrive by midday today, dumping mostly snow across the area counties. The National Weather Service is predicting between one and four inches of snow by Thursday night for communities from Sheldon and Storm Lake to Mason City and Decorah. In areas where the temperatures hover around freezing, there could be icing. Motorists are warned to be prepared for hazardous roads and to allow extra time for travel.
KCCI.com
1 dead in Iowa crash involving old school bus
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — One person is dead after a crash involving an old school bus, according to the Iowa State Patrol. Troopers are working the scene west of Fort Dodge. The crash happened Tuesday morning. Troopers say the driver of the bus died. That person has not been identified. No passengers were on board the bus.
superhits1027.com
KIMT
Mason City man sentenced for break-in in rural Floyd County
CHARLES CITY, Iowa - A man accused of repeatedly burglarizing a home in Rockford is sentenced to prison. Ryan Matthew Allen, 39 of Mason City, was charged with three counts of third-degree burglary and one count of second-degree criminal mischief. Investigators say he broke into a home in the 1200 block of 215th Street three times between June 9 and June 15 of 2021. Court documents state that during one burglary, Allen caused over $1,500 in damage to two safes.
Memorial services Wednesday for 4 Iowa brothers who died in fire
Memorial services are being held Wednesday for four brothers who died in a house fire in Mason City earlier this month.
KGLO News
Plea change hearing set for Northwood man accused of serious injury by vehicle in Cerro Gordo County accident
MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been set for a Northwood man charged with serious injury by vehicle. A criminal complaint accused 29-year-old Tyler Litwiler of being involved in a head-on collision near the intersection of US Highway 65 and 330th Street north of Mason City on January 3rd. Litwiler allegedly crossed the center line while driving north, crashing into another vehicle. The two in the other vehicle as well as Litwiler were all transported to the hospital after the crash.
KIMT
Mason City man sentenced for starting two fires
MASON CITY, Iowa – Setting two late night fires results in probation for a North Iowa man. Paige Landon Peyton, 42 of Mason City, has been ordered to spend up to 180 days at a residential correctional facility, followed by three years of supervised probation, and pay $1,831 in damages.
KIMT
Mason City woman pleads guilty to medication refund fraud
MASON CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered by a woman accused of medication fraud. Emily Sue Schumaker, 27 of Mason City, is now scheduled to be sentenced on January 31, 2023. Schumaker pleaded guilty to first-degree theft. Investigators say that when Schumaker was working at Target in...
KIMT
1 injured, $220K in damage following Wednesday night fire in Freeborn Co.
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - One person was injured during a fire that resulted in $220,000 in damage in Freeborn County. The fire was called in at 9:11 p.m. from 614 Krikava Rd. and involved a four-stall garage. “The residents had evacuated the home and fire crews rescued a cat from...
KIMT
Charles City Police say missing woman has been found
CHARLES CITY, Iowa - The Charles City Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 46-year-old woman. Angela Fogarty went missing from the area of the Casa (Clarkview) Apartments on Saturday. She was wearing red billabong t-shirt, gray sweatpants and had no coat, no shoes, no money and no phone.
KGLO News
Mason City woman pleads guilty to scamming local store out of over $10,000 as an employee
MASON CITY — A Mason City woman faces ten years in prison after pleading guilty to a theft charge after scamming a local store out of over $10,000 while employed there. 27-year-old Emily Schumaker was charged with first-degree theft in July. A criminal complaint says she worked as an employee through CVS inside of Target in Mason City. Schumaker over a period of a couple of months allegedly refunded medications that had not been returned to the store and placed the amount into her account and on a gift card, with a total amount over $10,000 during that time.
KAAL-TV
(ABC 6 News) – A man suffered minor injuries in a garage and house fire in rural Albert Lea on Wednesday night. According to Albert Lea Fire Rescue, at approximately 9:11 p.m., crews were dispatched to a large garage on fire at 614 Krikava Road. Upon arrival, fire crews...
KIMT
Prison sentence for man who set fire to Mason City restaurant and laundromat
MASON CITY, Iowa – The man who set fire to LD’s Filling Station is going to prison for a long time. Lil’Robert Vincent Barnes, 28 of Mason City, was given three consecutive 10-year prison sentences Monday for pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree arson and one count of first-degree theft. Barnes will be given credit for time already served.
