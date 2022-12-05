The pastor and music icon says artists can tap into Gospel and win awards, but “that’s not something that happens across genres.”. He’s hailed as one of the greatest Gospel artists of our time, and Marvin Sapp is sharing his thoughts on Kanye West. Despite the anti-Semitism backlash West has received, he continues to tout his Christian faith. For years, Ye has been making waves in Gospel circles, especially following the success of Jesus is King. The album won several Gospel awards and Christian artists praised his addition to the genre. However, Sapp offered a different take in a recent interview.

1 DAY AGO