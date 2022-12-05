Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
A$AP Rocky Announces New Album “Don’t Be Dumb”
A$AP Rocky debuted new music on Thursday night. Over the course of 2022, fans have waited long and hard for an update on A$AP Rocky’s follow-up to Testing. Then this year, he unveiled a handful of songs, dished out a few features, and recently launched his own furniture design store.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ye’s IG Account Temporarily Blocked After Teasing New Song
Instagram is the latest platform to censor Ye (again). It seems as though Ye has completely forgotten about being a rapper recently. The disgraced artist hasn’t dropped any new music to streaming platforms since last year’s bloated Donda album. Instead, he’s opted to go on a dangerous media run full of hate speech and antisemitism.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nelly Slammed Over Resurfaced Videos That Show Him Singing To Young Girls: Watch
Social media is demanding answers for the R&B crooner’s inappropriate behaviour. A number of videos showing Nelly previously singing inappropriately to underage girls on stage have resurfaced. Outrage, backlash and questioning have consequently ensued on social media. In the clips, the Texas native intimately sings to underage girls on...
hotnewhiphop.com
Feds Detail BMF Co-Founder Southwest T’s Alleged Involvement In Jam Master Jay’s Murder: Report
New reports allege the feds subpoenaed Terry “Southwest T” Flenory to testify in Jam Master Jay’s murder case. It’s been nearly 20 years since the death of Jam Master Jay, who was shot and killed at his recording studio in New York City. Still, officials are still investigating the case with hopes to secure a conviction.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 7 “Quai 54” Release Date Revealed
The Air Jordan 7 “Quai 54” is almost here. One of Jumpman’s favorite shoes from this year has been the Air Jordan 7. This makes a lot of sense when you consider how the shoe is celebrating its 30th anniversary. This has led to some very interesting new colorways and even some retro models.
hotnewhiphop.com
Marvin Sapp Says Ye “Ain’t A Gospel Artist,” Calls His Inclusion “Unfair”
The pastor and music icon says artists can tap into Gospel and win awards, but “that’s not something that happens across genres.”. He’s hailed as one of the greatest Gospel artists of our time, and Marvin Sapp is sharing his thoughts on Kanye West. Despite the anti-Semitism backlash West has received, he continues to tout his Christian faith. For years, Ye has been making waves in Gospel circles, especially following the success of Jesus is King. The album won several Gospel awards and Christian artists praised his addition to the genre. However, Sapp offered a different take in a recent interview.
hotnewhiphop.com
Icewear Vezzo & DJ Drama Tap Jeezy, Future & More On “Paint The City”
Icewear Vezzo is easily one of the hottest rappers out of Detroit right now and that’s due to his incredible output. After years of grinding, he landed a deal with Quality Control earlier this year and he’s been on go-mode ever since. Earlier today, he unveiled his highly...
hotnewhiphop.com
Akademiks Slams Ashanti For Not Naming Predatory Producer
The podcast host says the vocalist is doing other women a disservice by not name-dropping someone in the industry who made unwanted advances at her. Shortly after Ashanti revealed that a music producer asked her to shower with him in exchange for records he worked on for her, Akademiks entered the chat with his own opinion.
hotnewhiphop.com
“Rush Hour 4” Confirmed By Jackie Chan
The actor announced that he’s currently in talks to make the franchise’s fourth movie. Jackie Chan made an appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia on Thursday (December 8). During a speech he made on stage, he revealed that talks to film Rush Hour 4 are currently underway. In fact, he said he was going to meet with the director this evening to discuss the fourth installment.
hotnewhiphop.com
Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Phantom” Release Date Confirmed
A new Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low model is on the way. Travis Scott remains one of the biggest artists in the entire world. Currently, fans are waiting for him to release UTOPIA. Unfortunately, there seems to be no release date in sight. However, he is still releasing new shoes, which is good news for sneakerheads.
'Wonders of Wrexham': King Charles meets Hollywood stars at lowly Welsh club
WREXHAM, Wales, Dec 9 (Reuters) - King Charles toured the grounds of the lowly Welsh soccer club Wrexham owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney on Friday, talking to the Hollywood actors about their dream of steering the team to sporting glory.
hotnewhiphop.com
Future, Young Thug, & More Are Victims Of Massive Leak
The leaking issue in hip-hop continues. Songs and even full albums leaking have long been an issue in the music industry and will be for the foreseeable future. Specifically, within hip-hop, it seems as though leaks happen on a regular basis. In fact, there’s an entire website, leakth.is, dedicated to...
hotnewhiphop.com
Future Splurges On $7.5M Bentley-Branded Condo
The Atlanta native is dropping seven figures on his new residence. Future is celebrating yet another dominant year as one of the hottest rappers in the game. His latest splurge comes in the form of dropping a $7.5 million bag. The money was spent on a new pad – and it’s Bentley-branded, of course.
hotnewhiphop.com
YG And Lil Wayne Team Up Again For “Miss My Dawgs” Single
Lil Wayne and YG released their song “Miss My Dawgs” earlier today (Dec. 9) and also shared a music video for the hot collaboration. The pair previously worked together on YG’s “Blood Walk” and Lil Wayne’s “Trill N*gga,” and are now bringing their infectious sound to the masses once again. Speaking candidly on their new single, the rappers get real about losing friends, loyalty, and more.
hotnewhiphop.com
Rowdy Rebel Reacts To Bobby Shmurda’s Comments On King Von
Rowdy Rebel says he could “never beef with my brother Bobby.”. Rowdy Rebel found himself in some hot water last week after his appearance on My Expert Opinion. During his appearance, Rowdy commented how he felt the issues between King Von and Lul Tim could’ve been handled differently.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ryan Destiny Radiates On New Single “How Many”
You may know her from Star or Grown-ish, but Ryan Destiny has been pursuing her music career since she was a pre-teen. The actress has proven to be a multi-hyphenate force in the industry, but before lighting up the small screen, she signed record deals and was a part of a girl group. Now, Ryan returns with an addition to your playlist this New Music Friday as she delivers her fresh single, “How Many.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Cardi B Reveals Anxiety Has Prevented Her From Releasing New Music
Cardi B opens up about her struggles with anxiety. Without a doubt, Cardi B is one of the best-selling artists in Hip-Hop right now. However, for one reason or another, her long-awaited sophomore album never seems to materialize fully. In 2020, she seemed all but poised to start her album rollout with the sensational Megan Thee Stallion-assisted single “WAP.” In 2021, she returned with the solo single “UP,” and earlier this summer, she dropped “Hot Shit” with Lil Durk and Kanye West. Still, Cardi B has yet to confirm when she will officially release her next full-length project.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Goes Full Dad Mode, Stops Adonis From Eating Too Much Candy
The father-son duo were courtside at the Raptors-Lakers game. Drake is continuing to soak in the success of his newest album, the 21 Savage-assisted, Her Loss. The former Degrassi star was spotted courtside at the Raptors vs. Lakers game in Toronto on Wednesday night (December 7). Additionally, he was accompanied by his five-year-old son Adonis.
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Quik Believes He “Deserves To Be Where [Dr. Dre] Is”
The Rap icon stressed that he loves Dre and his Compton peer’s successes, adding he’s “like a big brother, one I never had.”. He emphasized that his recent thoughts didn’t need to become a podcast topic, but DJ Quik has certainly ignited conversations in Hip Hop. The Rap icon helped put the G-Funk era on the map during the Golden Era of the genre, thus changing its West Coast sound altogether. His influences continue to be felt throughout Hip Hop culture until today, and Quik believes that he “[deserves] to be where Dre is.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 High OG “Gorge Green” Release Date Confirmed
The Air Jordan 1 High OG “Gorge Green” is dropping very soon. If you are a fan of the Air Jordan 1 High OG, then you have been blessed with some truly amazing releases. Every single year, it feels like the AJ1 is the sneaker with some of the best releases. Overall, this is one of the best silhouettes ever made, so it should come as no surprise that the new colorways are awesome.
Comments / 0