Results of the draw of 5 Deadside Survival Simulator Keys
Last week, together with Deadside’s creators, we launched a drawing of five activated keys, and today we’re ready to make a quick look at the result. So let’s call the winners a good win. Congratulations to the winners! We are talking with you on the winnings. We...
Darkness: A new pre-alpha trailer was released
Michael Deckert | 09.12.2022 2:35 p.m. The first trailer for Dune: Awakening, presented last August, was in the show at The Games Awards 2022. This is from a pre-alpha and shows the future survival survival-mom in the game engine. The new sign of the life of the survival MMO Dune...
Ruddy Esports will become the NLC Division 1 spot of MNM Gaming
The London-based League of Legends esports company Ruddy Esports will play the first division in the Regional League in 2023. Ruddy have agreed to acquire an NLC Division 1 spot from MNM Gaming in the UK. They’re working on this. The NLC is of course a Northern League of...
Xbox Game Pass comes from afar, and brings unique benefits in Valorant, TFT, and more
Microsoft previously announced that a number of the most popular Riot Games games titles will be coming to the Xbox Pass. Microsoft has released a new blog post. It confirms that games like League of Legends, Valorant, Teamfight Tactics, Wild Rift and Legends of Runeterra will come to Game Pass on December 12 and will include additional benefits. Players tend to be able to unlock everything in Riot and play games through play or real-world purchases. However, even when all of Riot games arrive on the Game Pass, almost everything will be unlocked so as to try it out.
The Game Awards 2022 news round-up all the announcements, trailers and winners
Many new games have been announced (pic: The Games Awards). GameCentral gives the general public all the revealing from The Games Awards 2022 and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to Death Stranding 2. It’s probably the biggest surprise, and the games have the closest tie to the Oscars, but after the...
Did anybody think that Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer was happening? Because it isn’t true!
Let me listen if you hear that one: CD Projekt Red is very sorry but don’t bother to try multiplayer for Cyberpunk 2077. I said that this is a story we’ve all heard. The company initially planned to run multiplayer for 2021, but then, along from as long ago as 2013, it became clear that multiplayer would be an individual product when it released. Yet by spring of 2021, it became clear that multiplayer would never be realistically going to happen. CDPR said that its new systematic and agile approach to game development would mean that instead of focusing on one large online experience or one large game, it was working on the technological capabilities that would bring all of its titles online in the future without a great technological debt. We were so confident that multiplayer was toast so that we stopped being told it no matter what the genre really means.
If Merger is successful, Microsoft will bring Call of Duty to Nintendo
Phil Spencer announced on Twitter that Call of Duty can be made available by Nintendo. It won’t happen until the $68 billion merger between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard King is successful. Spencer confirmed that Microsoft would angst a ten-year deal, bringing Call of Duty to platforms like the Nintendo Switch, but that only made up much more information than that confirmed.
With the departure a year after major delays, Book of Travels becomes fully available after the price hike
Where do you remember a year ago when Book of Travels Studio Might and Delight let go almost half of its dev team after the tepid early access launch of the marrow and the kickstarted device? Apparently, the team has recovered as it is now back to full capacity rehiring many engineering staff a situation, a report back in October, though it wasn’t until today that the studio had actually replaced everybody laid off.
Legends of Runeterra World Ender Update Details, World Championship Finals Details Details
The Dark In Saga: World Ender in Legends of Runeterra. The Dark lands will end with a goal of the Riot Games today. The Darkin Saga: World Ender contains three new champions, Ryze, Kayle, and the World Ender himself, Aatrox. This week’s an exciting week for all esports legends of Runeterras. The Legends of Runeterra World Championship group stages will take place this Thursday, October 8th and Friday, September 9. Follow Twitch and YouTube from 8 o’clock, so it’s the best player in the world, who put their best tries forward to battle it for a world champion title.
Diablo 4: Diablo Immortal-style multiplayer? The developers respond to the fears of the players
Diablo 4 – a puzzle game? The developers think that the player’s fears are fair. Judgehype was able to talk to various developers of Diablo 4. Together, they could discuss several topics that will make them special, that one of multiplayer. So, is this similar to Diablo Immortal?
COD: Modern War 2 SBMM: Can you turn it off?
Virtually every multiplayer game has a skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) mechanism in one or two ways. It helps to ensure that players play against opponents who have no level or have none of their own. But SDMM has always been a controversial system in different games. Sometimes the correct servers are...
The Tekken 8 is now just beginning to look impressive. It brings back classic characters
There are still no release dates and uninsehined gameplay, but Tekken 8s superb new trailer teases returning characters and story details. Although the new trailer didn’t stop fans from seeing some snippets of footage, it mostly focused on Tekken 8s story mode, which would become the ending of the ongoing storyline that started with the original Tekken in 1995.
Team Spirit, Virtus.pro and NaVi roster movements before DPC 2023
The CIS team is moving forward to reform a new powerhouse roster for the dota Pro Circuit 2023 (DPC 2023). After the Eastern European countries showed no results at International 11 (TI11), it was not surprising that even the TI10 Champs, Team Spirit themselves, were ready to join the roster.
Riot Games joins Forces with Amazon, to host VALORANT Community event RE//LOAD
VALORANT had a huge year in 2022, and the Amazon and Riot Games want to celebrate their amazing community! Riot Games hosts an exclusive live event at the end of the year in celebration of the players, the enlightened stars and the talented designers. RE/LOAD will be an in-person and virtual event experience which will be presented by Crown Channel in partnership with Riot Games on Friday, December 16th from 10 to 3 o’clock. PDT hosted by Myth and Jacki Jing.
The Fortnite Esports stick with the Duos Chapter 4 but a higher FNCS entry barrier is the barrier for entry
Fortnite chapter 4s launched after the Fracture event with a new map and a full-end Battle Pass, filled with the biggest icons from gaming. The esports side of the game’s going nowhere though. Big Chapter changes typically mean that the esports get some refresh. Fortnite’s 4 esports hasnt changed...
Bravo All-Star hello Kickoff: Riot introduces the newst international event of the LoL Esports calendar
Since the second ever appearance in 2013, League of Legends fans watched for a few fun games that will take place at the annual All-Star celebration. Riot Games is extending its performance after eight years. Instead, an international event will debut, named the season kickoff. From Saturday to Sunday, Jan. 11, nine regions from around the world will host an exhibition broadcasting event that will focus on the season and its multiple storylines, while focusing on specific players who need to watch the globe.
In 2023, the LoL ranked changes include two resets and new rewards skins regardless of elophobia
Riot Games revealed that LoL ranked changes for 2023, including two ranked splits, upgraded rewards and less promo series games. LoL Ranked Splits announced for 2023. League of Legends has always been ranked year-long, but it was split for the first time in two. The first split is going from January to the middle of the year, second starting shortly thereafter.
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC has Idris Elba, and Keanu Reeves also
All the bugs havent put off Idris Elba (pic: CD Projekt) CD Projekt managed to tell a major celebrity into being in Cyberpunk 2077, whereas Idris Elba is responsible for the new video game. Given what the Cold War was beginning in 2018, it made a big surprise that Keanu...
I wonder whether my opponent is to be a warrior
The VR Broom Racing developer UNIVRS announced the virtual reality hunting action game Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable for Quest 2. It will debut in the summer 2023 with support for English and Japanese audio and subtitles. The game uses Pokémon Attack and Pokémon Attack. The two players can fly...
Riot is planning to target the most frustrating field in the League in 2023
Last year, League of Legends players escaped from the battle with cats thanks to a troublesome feline champion. Yuumi became one of the famous sportsplayers and now is a major threat in professional play and solo. But, fortunately, Riot Games has a new design to show the Curious Cat scheduled for next year.
