Franklin County, PA

Update: Little Cove Road crash leaves woman, two baby girls dead, six others injured

By Staff reports
Chambersburg Public Opinion
Chambersburg Public Opinion
 3 days ago
A 59-year-old woman and two baby girls died as the result of a crash in Warren Township in southwestern Franklin County early Sunday, Dec. 4. Another woman and five other children suffered moderate to severe injuries.

They all were unrestrained in a northbound 2018 Dodge Journey that ran off Little Cove Road and hit a tree at 1:54 a.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The death of the 59-year-old driver from Chambersburg was first reported in a news release issued by the York County Coroner’s Office.

A later report from Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg identified her as Mary A. Gordon, who was flown to WellSpan York Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 4:55 a.m.

One baby girl was pronounced dead at Fulton County Medical Center in McConnellsburg and the other at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, according to police. Both were younger than 1.

The other adult in the SUV, Katlyn N. Gomez, 30, of Chambersburg, was flown to Altoona Hospital and a 17-year-old boy from North Huntingdon was flown to Hershey Medical Center.

Four girls, ages 16, 15, 7 and 3, all from Chambersburg, were taken to Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown.

It was not immediately clear Monday afternoon what the relationship was among those in the vehicle.

Police were assisted by Mercersburg, Greencastle, McConnellsburg and Hancock emergency personnel and victims were flown to hospitals by Life Lion, Stat 13 and WellFlight helicopters.

