Lizzo, Lil Nas X & Machine Gun Kelly Lead Lineup for Mad Cool Festival 2023

By Glenn Rowley
 3 days ago

Mad Cool Festival announced its 2023 lineup on Monday (Dec. 5) with headliners including Lizzo , Lil Nas X , Machine Gun Kelly and more.

The three artists will hit the stage in Madrid on the festival’s opening day, July 6, along with Robbie WIlliams, while Sigur Rós, The 1975, Franz Ferdinand, Rina Sawayama and Paolo Nutini help round out the Thursday roster.

Headliners for the following two days include Queens of the Stone Age , The Black Keys , Sam Smith , Red Hot Chili Peppers , Liam Gallagher and The Prodigy , with one slot each on Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8 yet to be announced. Additional artists across the second and third days of the festival will include the likes of Rüfü Du Sol, Jacob Collier, Angel Olsen, The Driver Era, Jamie XX, Years & Years, Sylvan Esso and more. Honey Dijon, The Blessed Madonna, Anfisa Letyago are among the DJs slated to take over The Loop for non-stop dance sets on each day.

Three-day passes for the fest go on sale to the general public on Dec. 15 with single day tickets available for purchase starting Dec. 29. A presale for each by Santander SmartBank will begin three days prior on, respectively, Dec. 12 and 26.

Last year’s fifth anniversary of the Spain-based event brought Metallica, Imagine Dragons, Twenty One Pilots, Muse, Kings of Leon and Pixies to the capital city after two years of the festival being cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Check out the entire Mad Cool Festival 2023 roster below.

