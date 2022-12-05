Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Fourth teenager charged after two boys, 16, fatally stabbed
A fourth teenager has been charged with murder after two 16-year-old boys were found fatally stabbed a mile apart in south-east London. Alagie Jobe, 18, is charged with murdering Charlie Bartolo, 16, in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, on 26 November and is set to appear in court later. Three other...
BBC
St Helens man charged with attempted murder of police officer
A man has been charged with attempting to murder a Merseyside Police officer. The attack happened as officers disarmed a man with a knife and bottle near the Mount Church on Traverse Street, St Helens, on Monday, police said. One of the officers sustained a minor injury as they detained...
dallasexpress.com
Biden Official Charged with Felony Theft
Sam Brinton, deputy assistant secretary of spent nuclear fuel for the U.S. Department of Energy, has been placed on a leave of absence after being charged with a felony for allegedly stealing a woman’s luggage off an airport carousel. Before being hired in June, Brinton, 35, worked for the...
BBC
Bradford: Do not give money to roadside beggars, police say
Drivers should not give money to roadside beggars in Bradford, police have said. People asking for money from motorists have been a regular sight in the city with some walking down lines of cars while they wait at traffic lights. Supt Richard Padwell, of West Yorkshire Police, said he was...
BBC
Boy aged 10 in gang who pushed motorcyclist off bike in Edinburgh
A boy of about 10 was part of a gang of four people who attempted to steal a motorbike while it was stopped at traffic lights in Edinburgh. Police said a man in a balaclava pushed the motorcyclist off his KTM bike and tried to take it on Saturday afternoon.
JonBenet Ramsey detective among five Boulder police officers disciplined for failing to investigate cases
A former lead detective on the JonBenét Ramsey murder case - and head of the Investigations Unit - has been reassigned to patrol by the Boulder Police Department after an internal audit revealed some cases had not been investigated between 2019 and this year.Commander Thomas Trujillo “is no longer involved in any investigations, including the Jon Benet Ramsey case,” BPD spokesperson Sarah Huntley told The Independent.The 36-year veteran of the department also received a three-day suspension without pay, and was placed on a Performance Improvement Plan, the department said in a Tuesday night release.Action was taken against Mr Trujillo and...
BBC
Pair starved children in Glasgow house piled with rubbish
A man and woman have been found guilty of neglecting four young children who were starved and forced to live in a house piled with rubbish. Shane Curran, 47, and Nicola McCall, 44, exposed the three girls and one boy to drugs - including amphetamine - while living in the dirty "dump" of a house in Glasgow's southside.
BBC
Man jailed for 20-hour torture ordeal
James Brinkworth, 32, from Stratford-upon-Avon, imprisoned and tortured a man for 20 hours. The court heard how he beat and threatened the victim in his flat on Packhorse Road, in a row over money. He was jailed for 12 years at Warwickshire Justice Centre on Monday. A man who imprisoned...
BBC
Ashley Iddon raped sleeping woman in vile attack, police say
A "dangerous pervert" who raped a woman while she slept has been jailed. Ashley Iddon, 29, from Bamber Bridge, Preston, bombarded the woman with messages, some blaming her for his "vile" attack, Lancashire Police said. He pleaded guilty at Preston Crown Court to two counts of rape on the day...
BBC
Boy in the box: DNA helps Philadelphia police name victim after 65 years
Police have identified a young boy found dead in a box in the city of Philadelphia more than 60 years ago. The child, known to generations as the "Boy in the box", has been identified as Joseph Augustus Zarelli. Police say DNA technology and detective work helped them finally name...
BBC
Idaho murders: Police release victims' belongings to grieving families
Over three weeks after a murder left four Idaho university students dead, police plan to return the victims' belongings to their grieving families. The four students, all 20 or 21, were found stabbed to death in the town of Moscow on 13 November, baffling the tight-knit community and police alike.
BBC
Notting Hill Carnival: Man arrested after rapper fatally stabbed
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an aspiring rapper was stabbed to death at the Notting Hill Carnival. Takayo Nembhard, 21, from the Fishponds area of Bristol, was attacked in Ladbroke Grove, west London, during the event in August. The Met said an 18-year-old had handed...
BBC
Paedophile Keith Edmonds jailed after confessing on tape
A paedophile has been jailed for 21 years after two of his victims secretly taped his confession. At Cardiff Crown Court a judge told Keith Edmonds, 86, he had no sympathy for the fact he would die in prison. Edmonds, of Taff's Well, Rhondda Cynon Taf, did not realise one...
BBC
Warrant issued for fraudster after he fails to attend trial
A judge has issued a warrant for the arrest of a man found guilty of fraud after he failed to appear in court. Leicestershire County Council said Nazir Abdul Rashid Daud had pleaded not guilty to fraud but failed to attend his trial. The 58-year-old, formerly of Landseer Road, Leicester,...
BBC
Man arrested after baby girl dies in head-on crash
A man has been arrested after a seven-month-old baby girl died in a head-on car crash. Thames Valley Police said a grey Peugeot 508 collided with a green Fiat 500 on the H10 Bletcham Way in Bletchley, Milton Keynes, at just after 21:50 GMT on Sunday. The baby, travelling in...
BBC
Appeal for witnesses after two men killed in Cornwall crash
Two men who died in a collision in Cornwall were aged in their 20s, police have confirmed. Both men were in a Ford Fiesta that collided with a BMW on the A3083 near Culdrose, Helston, just after 21:10 GMT on Wednesday. The driver, who was from the Helston area, and...
BBC
Slapton: Man held over landing of migrants on beach
A man has been arrested on suspicion of people smuggling offences after migrants were seen landing on a Devon beach in June. The National Crime Agency (NCA) said a 57-year-old man was arrested in Lydford, mid-Devon on Tuesday. He is alleged to have used a pleasure craft to transport at...
BBC
Colin Pitchfork parole hearing postponed by four months
A parole review hearing for double child killer Colin Pitchfork has been postponed by four months and will now take place in April. Pitchfork was jailed in 1988 for raping and murdering 15-year-olds Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth in Leicestershire. He was released in 2021 but recalled to prison two...
Former Minnesota police officer to be sentenced in George Floyd case
Dec 9 (Reuters) - A former Minneapolis police officer is expected to be sentenced on Friday for his involvement in the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who was killed when a fellow police officer knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes in May 2020.
BBC
Drink-driver sped wrong way down A1 before fatal crash
A man died after driving his car the wrong way down the A1, causing a crash in which two others were killed, his inquest found. Craig Hewitt, 34, was more than three times over the drink-drive limit when his VW Golf collided with a BMW on the northbound carriageway near Wothorpe, Peterborough, on 16 January.
Comments / 0