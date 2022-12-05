ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Make Red Carpet Debut as Couple

By Lizzy Buczak
 3 days ago
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse made their couple debut at the Dior fall 2023 fashion show in Giza, Egypt.

After four years of dating, the couple finally made their relationship red carpet official as they posed arm-in-arm for the cameras.

Pattinson donned a light cream suit with a brown turtleneck underneath, making for the perfect fall outfit, especially as the weather cools down.

Waterhouse coordinated with her man in a purple dress featuring a sheer overlay and flowy sleeves. Her layered haircut accentuated her facial features, and she brought a pop of color with a bold red lipstick.

The notoriously private couple gave the people what they wanted, showing off just how in love they are by gazing deeply into each other’s eyes, cuddling up to each other, and flashing some ecstatic smiles.

The Batman actor and the Persuasion actress were first linked romantically in June 2018 after photos of the two of them kissing were captured by paparazzi. Things reportedly took a more serious turn in 2020 when they quarantined together amid the COVID-19 pandemic, per PageSix.

Waterhouse shared two polaroid snaps from the event to her Instagram page, sans Pattinson, with the caption: "Will never forgot this show, under the stars and in front of the Pyramids of Giza, one of the Seven Wonders of the World. Congratulations and thank you @mrkimjones@dior ✨❤️"

Pattinson previously opened up about the importance of keeping his love life on the down low to The Times, which makes sense following the very public demise of one of his first relationships with Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart.

The actor was previously engaged to musician FKA Twigs in 2017, while Waterhouse split from Bradley Cooper in 2015.

