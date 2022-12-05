ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emily Ratajkowski’s Oversized Puffer Jacket Lookalike Is on Sale on Amazon for $31

By Robyn Moreno
 3 days ago
Emily Ratajkowski Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images

Everything model Emily Ratajkowski sports becomes an instant TikTok trend, and the ‘90s throwback puffy jackets she sports out-and-about have become a winter must-have.

She wore a rust-colored North Face jacket court side at the Knicks game with supposed new beau Pete Davidson. And she’s been snapped in cropped and long puffers strolling the streets of Manhattan, making her the queen of this style.

We particularly love the cinched-waist version she wore walking her Husky-German Shepherd mix, Colombo, and it’s lookalike is on sale right now on Amazon for $31.30, 45% it’s usual price of $56.99.

The zip-up coat with drawstring waist comes in eight stylish colors: olive, black, red, metallic gold, ivory, cheetah, mustard and sage green. The bestselling jacket has over 400 four-star reviews, and fans love the “warm,” “comfortable,” “relaxed,” and “flattering” fit.

The machine-washable puffer comes in size XS-XXL and at 45% off, this puffer is a real steal. Get it while you can! Amazon Essentials Women's Heavyweight Puffer Jacket with Drawstring Waist $31.30, On Amazon

Parade

