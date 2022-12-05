ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

South Dakotans in the NFL, Week 13

By Matt Zimmer, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 3 days ago
It was an uneventful week for the NFL’s South Dakota alumni.

Several players remain out with injuries while others have been returned to practice squads after being called on as reinforcements throughout the season.

The Eagles improved to 11-1 on the year even with Dallas Goedert still out – when he returns he’ll be giving an added shot in the arm to a team that looks like it might be Super Bowl bound. And their main competition for the NFC’s top seed – the Vikings – also won again Sunday to improve to 10-2, with former Augustana Viking C.J. Ham throwing a handful of key blocks in their win over the Jets.

Here’s how the NFL’s South Dakota alums did in Week 13.

Jack Cochrane, LB, Kansas City Chiefs (USD)

Played 12 special teams snaps in the Chiefs’ loss to the Bengals.

Tom Compton, OL, Denver Broncos (USD)

Did not play in the Broncos’ loss to the Ravens.

Matt Farniok, OL, Dallas Cowboys (Washington High School)

Remains on injured reserve for the Cowboys, who routed the Colts on Sunday night.

Dennis Gardeck, LB, Arizona Cardinals (USF)

The Cardinals were on their bye week.

Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles (Britton-Hecla High School, SDSU)

Remains on injured reserve for the Eagles.

CJ Ham, FB, Minnesota Vikings (Augustana)

Got his second start of the season on offense and played 14 snaps at fullback, while appearing in 21 plays on special teams and making one tackle.

Trey Pipkins, OL, Los Angeles Chargers (USF)

Was out injured in the Chargers’ loss to the Raiders.

Riley Reiff, OL, Chicago Bears (Parkston High School)

Made his sixth straight start at tackle for the Bears and played 42 of their 52 offensive plays in their loss to the Packers.

Christian Rozeboom, LB, Los Angeles Rams (SDSU)

Played 17 snaps for the Rams, all on special teams, in their loss to Seattle.

Pierre Strong, RB, New England Patriots (SDSU)

Was in for nine special teams plays for the Patriots.

Derrek Tuszka, LB, Los Angeles Chargers (Warner High School)

Played eight snaps on defense and 30 on special teams, notching one tackle, in the Chargers’ loss to the Raiders.

On practice squads:

Don Gardner, Bucs (SDSU)

Nate Gerry, Commanders (Washington High School)

Cade Johnson, Seahawks (SDSU)

Chris Oladokun, Chiefs (SDSU)

Chris Streveler, Jets (USD)

