Goldsboro, NC

Hospital employee turns passion for grilling into feeding those in need

By Scott Bolejack
The Johnstonian News
The Johnstonian News
 3 days ago

Every year, on a day between Thanksgiving and Christmas, Gerrod Bynum of Fremont cooks for nearly 1,000 people in need. Through his “Operation Give Back,” he grills about 700 pounds of chicken quarters that volunteers box up with sides to distribute to more than a dozen agencies and churches in Goldsboro, including a soup kitchen and a shelter for battered […]

Comments / 11

Jennifer Gardner
3d ago

that is the coolest thing ever! I am a native of Goldsboro & have always wanted 2 do something like this for our citizens of Wayne County but I have never had the means to do so! I am praying that 1 yr I will be able to do the exact same thing! I pray God will bless him beyond measure to continue to do this for yrs to come!!

The Johnstonian News

The Johnstonian News

Smithfield, NC
