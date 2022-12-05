Read full article on original website
Stuart HOA Double-Homicide: 911 call, details of the disputeKristin Leigh WilsonStuart, FL
3 dead, 4 shootings over the weekend in Treasure CoastKristin Leigh WilsonMartin County, FL
Celebrate Christmas in Florida with the Miracle pop-up in Palm Beach GardensBest of South FloridaPalm Beach Gardens, FL
Family Meals Raises $12,000 to feed local families for ThanksgivingK2 Photo MarketingFort Pierce, FL
Lewis Prime Grill opens this month in Loxahatchee from family behind Okeechobee SteakhouseBest of South FloridaLoxahatchee, FL
cbs12.com
Dispute over dirt on a shirt leads to food fight, a bite on the victim's back
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — This case started with one of the more interesting calls for help. A man reported a woman throwing food and bottles at him, as well as biting him. According to the arrest report, he told a Boynton Beach police officer their screaming “turned physical...
cbs12.com
Traffic stop leads to deputy-involved shooting in Fort Pierce: Sheriff
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A traffic stop turned dangerous after deputies were fired on in Fort Pierce, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Ken Mascara said at around 6:45 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on N. 17th Street. That's when deputies were fired upon from occupants inside the vehicle.
cbs12.com
Viewer Video: Driver killed when SUV careened into tractor-trailer while exiting I-95
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after he crashed his SUV into the back of a tractor-trailer in Boynton Beach. The Florida Highway Patrol said that 52-year-old driver was headed northbound on I-95, approaching the exit ramp for Boynton Beach Boulevard on Wednesday night. At the same time, the driver of a tractor-trailer was parked on the outside paved shoulder of the same exit.
cbs12.com
Man arrested for shooting from car changed his clothes, hid gun in laundry, deputies say
LAKE PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — Things move quickly when somebody shoots from a car they're driving, and the crime scene could run for miles. Last Monday morning, Nov. 28, Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies got a case and went to see a woman near Lake Park who called to say she saw “a gray Dodge Charger shooting at another vehicle, possibly a Nissan four-door, which received gunshot damage. She then advised the Charger was observed chasing the other vehicle south onto Sunrise Drive.”
‘My husband just shot 2 people’: 911 call released after Florida couple killed over ‘HOA issues’
A 911 call was released after a Florida homeowners association president and her husband were fatally shot by a neighbor over HOA issues, deputies said.
SUV driver dies in crash with truck at I-95 ramp
A 52-year-old Boynton Beach man died after his SUV crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer at an Interstate 95 exit, Florida Highway Patrol said Thursday.
cbs12.com
Sheriff: Man arrested for a string of multiple violent crimes including shooting in Stuart
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Fort Pierce surrendered himself after detectives said he commited a handful of violent crimes across the Treasure Coast. The Martin County Sheriff's Office was originally looking for 20-year-old Ri'ahj Lee Thomas after deputies said he shot and killed a man in an apartment in Stuart on Dec. 3.
cbs12.com
'It's a life safety issue:' Greenacres gives Lakeview Gardens 90 days to comply
GREENACRES, Fla. (CBS12) — At today’s code enforcement hearing —the city of Greenacres decided the Lakeview Garden Condominium has 90 days to bring the building up to code or face major fines. After an electrical fire on Halloween, residents at Lakeview Gardens were left without power for...
cbs12.com
'Brazen execution-style:' Man found dead, shot in car in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in West Palm Beach. Officers said the shooting took place just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday at 5560 North Haverhill Drive, at the apartment complex behind the 7/11 gas station. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 36-year-old Winston Pinto, of Riviera Beach, dead from a gunshot wound in a SUV.
Friends, neighbors remember elderly couple gunned down over HOA dispute
Friends and neighbors of an elderly couple killed in a Stuart double shooting Saturday are now mourning their loss.
cbs12.com
Murder suspect tried to escape in someone's car, hide in nearby apartment, police say
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Riviera Beach is being held without bail on a first-degree murder charge for Monday's deadly shooting in West Palm Beach. Police said in the arrest report they received ShotSpotter notifications just before 1 p.m. on 54th Street just west of U.S. 1.
cbs12.com
New phone scam claims to be law enforcement, deputies warn Indian River County residents
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — One local sheriff's office is warning people of a new phone scam that has made its way to Indian River County. Residents have reported receiving multiple phone calls from people posing as the Vero Beach Police Department, Sebastian Police Department, and Indian River County Sheriff’s Office.
cbs12.com
Woman arrested after SWAT finds pills, marijuana during search
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is behind bars after SWAT units served a search warrant to an apartment complex in Port St. Lucie. According to Port St. Lucie police, 25-year-old Yolanda Prophete was arrested after SWAT units and Special Investigations detectives arrived to a home in the Grove Park Apartments on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Florida couple murdered by neighbor over ‘HOA issues’, sheriff says
A Florida homeowners association president and her husband were fatally shot by a neighbor over apparent HOA issues on Saturday, according to deputies.
cbs12.com
Detectives looking for answers in year-old homicide in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Over a year later and still no answers. Homicide detectives and the family of the victim are asking for the public's help to solve a homicide from 2021. On Sep. 13, 2021, a shooting incident ended in the death of Kevin Dobson. According...
cbs12.com
Man dead after shooting in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting. It happened near Broadway and 54th Street. Police said they got the report from the Shot Spotter system and from multiple 911 calls. When law enforcement arrived, they found a man with a...
cbs12.com
Shooting in Riviera Beach put Suncoast High School on lockdown
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Suncoast Community High School was placed on lockdown for a few hours on Thursday evening. The Riviera Beach Police Department said there was a shooting nearby on Avenue U and West 13th Street that caused the school to be placed on lockdown since it's in close proximity.
WPBF News 25
27 firearms stolen from pawn shop in Okeechobee; Federal investigators search for suspects
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has joined police in Okeechobee to investigate the violent theft of 27 firearms. According to ATF officials, two suspects broke into the Wild Side Pawn Shop at 4:19 a.m. on Nov. 28. “Once inside, one of the suspects...
Noah Galle, Parents, Sued Again After Crash Leaves Six Dead in Delray Beach
LAWSUIT CLAIMS GALLE POSTED VIDEOS OF HIMSELF SPEEDING, SUFFERED PSYCHIATRIC ISSUES… Latest Lawsuit Filed By A Surviving Family Member. Cops Say Noah Galle Killed Six In January Crash. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Another lawsuit was just filed against Wellington resident Noah […]
Person taken to hospital, later dies following West Palm Beach shooting
A shooting in West Palm Beach along 54th Street sent a person to the hospital Monday afternoon, police said.
