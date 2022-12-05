ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuart, FL

cbs12.com

Traffic stop leads to deputy-involved shooting in Fort Pierce: Sheriff

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A traffic stop turned dangerous after deputies were fired on in Fort Pierce, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Ken Mascara said at around 6:45 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on N. 17th Street. That's when deputies were fired upon from occupants inside the vehicle.
FORT PIERCE, FL
cbs12.com

Viewer Video: Driver killed when SUV careened into tractor-trailer while exiting I-95

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after he crashed his SUV into the back of a tractor-trailer in Boynton Beach. The Florida Highway Patrol said that 52-year-old driver was headed northbound on I-95, approaching the exit ramp for Boynton Beach Boulevard on Wednesday night. At the same time, the driver of a tractor-trailer was parked on the outside paved shoulder of the same exit.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Man arrested for shooting from car changed his clothes, hid gun in laundry, deputies say

LAKE PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — Things move quickly when somebody shoots from a car they're driving, and the crime scene could run for miles. Last Monday morning, Nov. 28, Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies got a case and went to see a woman near Lake Park who called to say she saw “a gray Dodge Charger shooting at another vehicle, possibly a Nissan four-door, which received gunshot damage. She then advised the Charger was observed chasing the other vehicle south onto Sunrise Drive.”
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

'Brazen execution-style:' Man found dead, shot in car in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in West Palm Beach. Officers said the shooting took place just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday at 5560 North Haverhill Drive, at the apartment complex behind the 7/11 gas station. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 36-year-old Winston Pinto, of Riviera Beach, dead from a gunshot wound in a SUV.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Woman arrested after SWAT finds pills, marijuana during search

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is behind bars after SWAT units served a search warrant to an apartment complex in Port St. Lucie. According to Port St. Lucie police, 25-year-old Yolanda Prophete was arrested after SWAT units and Special Investigations detectives arrived to a home in the Grove Park Apartments on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cbs12.com

Man dead after shooting in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting. It happened near Broadway and 54th Street. Police said they got the report from the Shot Spotter system and from multiple 911 calls. When law enforcement arrived, they found a man with a...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Shooting in Riviera Beach put Suncoast High School on lockdown

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Suncoast Community High School was placed on lockdown for a few hours on Thursday evening. The Riviera Beach Police Department said there was a shooting nearby on Avenue U and West 13th Street that caused the school to be placed on lockdown since it's in close proximity.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL

