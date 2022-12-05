Tomcats grabs first victory of season with dominant rebounding effort

The Trimble Tomcats picked up their first victory of the season last Friday with a 62-40 drubbing of Miller at home. Brandon Burdette and Michael Clark each had 16 on the night to help pace Trimble.

Burdette collected his 16 points on 13 shots, converting five of them. He also added help on the defensive end, securing five steals and a block while grabbing three rebounds.

Clark garnered his points more from deep, going 4-11 from beyond the arc. He was also responsible for five rebounds, a couple of steals and blocks.

The first half was antithetical to what the game would turn out to be. Stuck in a back-and-forth battle, Trimble went into the halftime break with a 31-26 lead.

They broke away with a 25 point third-quarter that put them up by nearly 20. A final quarter that only saw eight points combined from both teams brought this one to its eventual conclusion.

Other than just the scoreboard, Trimble dominated on the actual boards. The Tomcats outrebounded Miller 33-16 in the win, led by Kaden Kempton who had seven. The junior also added two assists and a steal in the win. Tyler Hill added six rebounds himself.

The Tomcats only had four players reach double-digit scoring. Aside from the two leaders, Cole Wright poured in 14 points and Chase Patton added 10.

Trimble next suits up on Friday for another home matchup, this time against conference foe Eastern.