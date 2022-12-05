Philadelphia Gives the Titans Their Second Loss in a Row

Final Score:

Eagles- 35

Titans- 10

The Eagles (11-1) still hold the NFL’s best record after beating the Titans (7-5) at home.

Philly quarterback Jalen Hurts torched the Tennessee defense. He tossed three touchdowns and was responsible for 380 passing yards. Former Titan A.J. Brown caught two of those and DeVonta Smith caught the other.

The Titans struggled on both sides of the ball. Derrick Henry carried the ball 11 times for only 30 yards. The only touchdown they scored was in the first quarter from a Treylon Burks reception. The Eagles’ defense held the Titans to zero points in the second half.

Next week the Titans will play division rivals Jaguars. Despite this loss, they still sit on top of the AFC South. Game time is set for 12 PM on Sunday, December 11th on CBS.

