Grandview, WA

102.7 KORD

Man, Woman Shot in Pasco After Suspect Fires at Police

Two people have been flown out of the Tri-City area following a shooting in Pasco Wednesday night. Pasco Police return fire after man fires at them during a struggle. According to Commander Aaron Clem of the Kennewick Police Department, the Special Investigations Unit, or SIU, has been requested by Pasco PD due to an officer-involved shooting.
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Two in critical condition after officer-involved shooting in Pasco

PASCO, Wash.- Around 11:40 p.m. on December 7, Pasco Police Officers responded to reports of a disturbance in progress at the Lakeview Trailer Park at 1505 S. Road 40. When they arrived on scene PPD Officers could hear a disturbance inside a trailer. After making verbal contact Officers opened the...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Man arrested with drugs after taqueria tantrum in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. — The Pasco Police Department responded to Taqueria El Sazon on December 3 following reports of a disturbance. A 35-year-old from Kennewick was reportedly upset he didn’t get a soda with his food. He threw his food on the ground, pushed an employee and walked to his truck in the parking lot, according to PPD. After, he went back inside Taqueria El Sazon and continued to cause a scene.
PASCO, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

KPD investigating fatal vehicle versus pedestrian collision

KENNEWICK – The Kennewick Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian collision that happened at 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Olympia Street that claimed the life of a 32-year-old woman. An investigation revealed the victim, identified as Bobbilee Martin, was legally...
KENNEWICK, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Report: Grandview man found shot to death a homicide victim

A Grandview man who was found dead in a car the day before Thanksgiving is a homicide victim. An autopsy determined that Armando Jimenez-Cruz, 36, died from a gunshot wound, according to a Yakima County sheriff’s news release. Deputies and Grandview police were called to the intersection of Old...
GRANDVIEW, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Yakima County homicide numbers hit 42-year high

Yakima County set a grim record in November. Armando Jimenez-Cruz’s death Nov. 23 was the 36th homicide in Yakima County this year, the most homicides recorded in the county since 1980, according to statistics compiled by the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs. The previous record, 35, was...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Man charged with assault after police say he pointed gun at passing driver, caused school lockdowns

Prosecutors charged a Yakima man with second-degree assault in connection with a standoff that also triggered a lockdown at two Yakima schools. Isidro Gomez-Garcia was also charged Friday with second-degree unlawful firearms possession in connection with his conviction in Yakima Municipal Court on fourth-degree assault and violating a no-contact order.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Person ejected from car in rollover in Umatilla

UMATILLA, Ore.- Shortly after 9 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7, Umatilla County Fire District #1 responded to a vehicle rollover on South 395 near Denny's. One passenger was ejected from the vehicle during the rollover. According to the UCFD the passenger was transported to Good Shephard Medical Center for their injuries.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Semi crash closes road in Prosser

PROSSER, Wash.- A semi-truck crash has closed Travis Road in Prosser. According to Benton County, the road will remain closed until further notice. The county intends to post a notice when the road is reopen for traffic. Drivers should avoid the area if possible. This is a developing story, which...
PROSSER, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Woman killed while crossing the street in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A 32-year-old woman was killed while crossing Olympia Street around 2:45 p.m. on December 6, according to Sergeant Matthew Newton with the Kennewick Police Department. While legally crossing the street, 32-year-old Bobbilee Martin was hit by a Dodge 3500 that was making a left turn from...
KENNEWICK, WA
washingtonstatenews.net

Kennewick Police Searching for Missing 14-Year Old, Have You Seen Cazz?

14-year old Casmira Hernandez is missing. The Kennewick Police Department is searching for Casmira Hernandez, a runaway out of Kennewick. Police need your help to locate the missing teen. Hernandez is known to go by the name of Cazz. Casmira is described as having short black hair, being about 4'08"...
KENNEWICK, WA
