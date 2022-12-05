ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
myqcountry.com

Missouri hopes work on Holt County levee demonstrates improved relationship with Corps

A state official from Missouri says a levee project in Holt County shows a relationship shift between the state and the US Army Corps of Engineers. Director Dru Buntin, with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, says the change in the relationship started when Missouri Governor Mike Parson called for a meeting between the governors of Kansas, Iowa, and Nebraska.
HOLT COUNTY, MO
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska Governor's Mansion will remain unoccupied for another 4 years

Jim Pillen will mark the third gubernatorial term in a row that the Nebraska Governor's Mansion in Lincoln will lack a full-time resident. Nebraska's governor-elect recently announced that Columbus would remain his primary residence for his first term, which begins in January. He cited family as the main reason — his youngest son Izic is still in high school, and Pillen has several grandchildren who live nearby.
NEBRASKA STATE
kttn.com

Missouri Department of Conservation can connect landowners with funding for practices that benefit grazing forage

The Missouri Department of Conservation can connect farmers and property owners with land management expertise and financial assistance offered by the Natural Resources Conservation Service. MDC is the lead agency for some Regional Conservation Partnership Programs designed to boost grassland habitat and forage, increase natural buffers around crop fields, and improve wildlife habitat.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests in north Missouri on Thursday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting three arrests on Thursday, December 8 2022. A Brookfield man was arrested late Wednesday afternoon by the Highway Patrol in Linn County. Sixty-two-year-old Jeffery Hurdle has been accused of driving while intoxicated and driving while his license was revoked – third or subsequent offense. Hurdle also was wanted on an Adair County warrant for driving while revoked. He was taken to the Adair County Jail and was listed as bondable.
LINN COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Another Pay Raise could be on the Horizon for MO State Workers

(MISSOURINET) – Governor Parson is expected to ask the Missouri Legislature for a state worker pay increase in his next state budget proposal. Missouri has one of the lowest paid state work forces in the nation. Missouri Public Defender System Director Mary Fox mentioned the governor’s plans in a court hearing.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Missouri inmate Kevin Johnson’s last words before execution

KSNF/KODE — The State of Missouri has executed a man convicted of killing a police officer, despite attorneys arguing that the case was infused with racism. 37-year-old Kevin Johnson died at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday night (11/29) at the state prison in Bonne Terre, after an injection of Pentobarbital. As a first for modern executions in […]
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Landowners in southeast Mo. with glade, woodland, forest habitats on their property can apply for land management assistance

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Landowners in southeast Missouri can apply for help through the Regional Conservation Partnership Programs to receive help to improve glade, woodland and forest habitats. According to a release from the Missouri Department of Conservation, they are partnering with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources...
MISSOURI STATE
nodawaynews.com

Maryville business owners attend national convention

Dakota and Jim Beemer, owners of Beemer Accessories and Glass, East First, Maryville, traveled to the Specialty Equipment Marketing Association (SEMA) 22 in Las Vegas, NV. Two of the Beemer’s customers’ vehicles were placed in the Liberty Forged Wheels booth. Dakota is shown with the two builds in the photo. Tyler Little, owner of a 2017 Ford F350, from the Kansas City area and the other customer, Josh Peterson, owner of the 22 Polaris Ranger Northstar, from Iowa, joined the Beemers. The Beemers looked at new equipment and met with current vendors the Maryville firm deals with on a day-to-day basis. “We also met with a few new customers and sealed the deal on a few more builds in the near future,” noted Dakota.
MARYVILLE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy