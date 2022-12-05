Read full article on original website
Related
Dallas Observer
Former Deep Ellum Bartender Austin Shuffield Convicted of Simple Assault and Obstruction
A former Deep Ellum bartender has been convicted for attacking a woman almost four years ago. A Dallas County jury found Austin Garrett Shuffield, 34, guilty of simple assault and obstruction and acquitted him of an aggravated assault charge in connection with the 2019 attack on L’Daijohnique Lee, according to Dallas County court records.
Former Dallas Police officer arrested for allegedly murdering her neighbor over a necklace, arrest warrant states
DALLAS — A former North Texas officer has been arrested for allegedly murdering her neighbor in connection to a dispute about a necklace, according to Tarrant County Judge Patricia Summers. Former Dallas Police officer Cathryn Lafitte has been charged and arrested for the murder of her neighbor, Jamarlon Clardy.
BET
Texas Bartender Who Attacked A Black Woman In A Parking Lot Found Guilty
A former bartender in Dallas was found guilty of attacking a woman in a parking lot in a conflict that stemmed from an argument over one car blocking another. According to CBS News, on Monday (Dec. 5), a Dallas County jury convicted Austin Shuffield of misdemeanor assault and third-degree felony obstruction against L'Daijohnique Lee. He had faced 11 years in prison from the conviction, but both the prosecution and defense agreed to a plea bargain.
wbap.com
Fort Worth Police Take a Bite Out of Homicides & Guns
(WBAP/KLIF) — Crime analysts and police officers have come together in Fort Worth to reduce homicides and shootings. The Fort Worth Police Department began the Violent Crimes Initiative in April to coordinate efforts between crime analysts, narcotics officers, gang units, and the patrol division. Fort Worth Captain Ray Bush...
'It was a poor prosecution' | Community leader says prosecutors haven't presented a good case to the jury
FORT WORTH, Texas — Prosecutors promised, after three years of waiting, they would prove to the jury and the public Aaron Dean is guilty of murder. ”He didn’t see a gun in her hand. This is not justification. This is not a self defense case. This is murder,” said Ashlea Deener, prosecutor.
22-year-old woman arrested for fatal Dallas hit-and-run
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A woman has been arrested for a fatal hit-and-run crash that left a man dead in Dallas last month.On Dec. 6, 2022, Dallas police arrested Eddaria Lawrence, 22, in connection with a Nov. 14, 2022 hit-and-run that left Bo Stephens, 33, dead. She has been charged with failing to stop and render aid and manslaughter.According to police, the accident took place just after midnight in the 9900 block of Forest Ln,Stephens was walking on the sidewalk and stepped into the road, where he was hit by a person - later identified as Lawrence - driving very fast. The impact was so hard that Stephens was thrown from the road into a brick wall.Lawrence allegedly left the scene without stopping to help Stephens, who later died of his injuries.She is currently being held at the Dallas County Jail
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Collin County's ‘Unidentified Project' Aims to Name 7 Unknown Victims
The Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office is turning to social media in hopes of finally being able to identify human remains found in the county decades ago. For 17 years, she’s simply been "Jane Doe." After crisscrossing the country, she was hit and killed while walking in Melissa...
Mesquite police seek clues in murder case
Police in Mesquite are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in a residential neighborhood Monday night. At this point, officers don’t have any suspects.
State unexpectedly rested case on day 3 of Aaron Dean murder trial
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The state unexpectedly rested Wednesday afternoon in the murder trial of a former police officer. Prosecutors spent about two and half days making their case that Aaron Dean committed murder when he shot Atatiana Jefferson in 2019. The last witness the state called to the stand before resting was Atatiana Jefferson's sister, Ashley Carr, who told jurors Jefferson planned on becoming a doctor. "She wanted to find a cure for diabetes," Carr said. "She had it since she was very young." Carr testified Jefferson moved into their mother's home, where she was shot and killed, to help take care...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘It Hurts to the Very Core' Says Sheriff as Investigators Work Athena Strand Case
It's been a week since an Amber Alert went out statewide in search of Athena Strand, but the outcome of the search left people all over heartbroken. The Wise County Sheriff's Office said the 7-year-old girl was kidnapped and killed. The suspect at the center of the investigation is a North Texas man who authorities said was a contractor for FedEx.
Police bodycam video: North Texas officers catch mail theft suspects in the act
LAKE WORTH, Texas — After mail thefts all across North Texas, Lake Worth Police finally caught two suspects in the act outside the city's main post office. Recently released dashcam video shows the moments before officers sprang into action to make the arrests. A Lake Worth Police K-9 Officer...
dpdbeat.com
Information Needed in Fatal Pedestrian Hit and Run-9900 Block of Forest Lane
On December 6, 2022, Dallas Police arrested Eddaria Lawrence, 22, for an Accident Involving Death (Failure to Stop and Render Aid) and Manslaughter in the hit-and-run crash that killed 33-year-old Bo Stephens. Lawrence was taken to the Dallas County Jail. Update: 11/14/2022 @ 3:41 PM. The victim has been identified...
Violent Felon Kills 2 Women Inside Texas Hospital Room
A repeat violent criminal is behind bars after just recently being released early from prison. 30-year-old Nestor Hernandez has had a rocky criminal history. For the past decade, Hernandez has repeatedly been arrested for aggravated robbery, burglary, and the unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. After serving 6...
orangeandbluepress.com
A 22-year-old got arrested as a suspect in a murder of a Family Dollar employee
On Thursday night, Dallas police made an announcement about the arrest of a suspect in the shooting death of a Family Dollar employee. The US Marshal’s Task Force detained Diavian Roberts, 22, on Saturday night. Danielle Roberts (Source: Dallas Police Department) Tenery Walker, 46, was killed, and Roberts is...
WAPT
Jackson capital murder suspect captured in Texas
JACKSON, Miss. — A capital murder suspect wanted in Jackson was captured in Texas. Zachery Bracey was arrested during a traffic stop in Dallas after officers discovered he had a warrant out of Jackson for capital murder. Bracey was extradited back to Jackson, where a judge denied bond for him during a court appearance on Monday, Jackson police officials said.
Woman Found Dead in Open Field, Boyfriend Mysteriously Dies Less than One Week Later
The last time Vickie Gill saw her daughter was on the Sunday after Thanksgiving. Keniqua Dachelle King had told her mother that she was heading to take a look at a car in a Texas community next to her neighborhood of Rosharon. After their brief conversation, King disappeared. Gill filed...
fox4news.com
Man arrested for Family Dollar shooting charged in second murder
DALLAS - The man accused of killing a Family Dollar employee in Dallas was captured after allegedly committing a second murder in Lancaster. The 22-year-old suspect sits in jail accused of killing two men in two different cities within 36 hours. The Dallas and Lancaster police departments worked together in...
actionnews5.com
Officials: Family Dollar customer who shot suspected robber charged
DALLAS (WFAA) - A Texas man who shot and killed another man suspected of stealing from a Family Dollar store faces a murder charge in the case, according to officials. Police say 47-year-old Kevin Jackson Sr. shot and killed a man who was fighting with two female store workers last Tuesday night at a Family Dollar store in Dallas. He is now facing a murder charge.
dpdbeat.com
Information Wanted in Animal Cruelty
On October 26, 2022, at approximately 7:00 a.m., this brown and black Shepherd mix (pictured) was found dead by gunshot in the 7100 block of East Grand Avenue. Dallas Police is asking anyone with information regarding this incident or the suspect who committed this crime to please contact Detective H. Tamez, #8518, Dallas Police Department’s Animal Cruelty Unit at (214) 671-0115. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1 (877) 373-TIPS (8477).
Juvenile hit by wanted hit-and-run driver, Frisco police say
FRISCO, Texas — Frisco police have released a photo of a vehicle they say was involved in a hit-and-run with a juvenile in November. The department says a juvenile was struck by a vehicle on Coit Road in front of Rock Hill High School. It happened around 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18.
Comments / 4