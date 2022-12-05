ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Inequitable development serves neither the present nor future of Cleveland and the county: Arthur Hargate

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland and Cuyahoga County may have become the epicenter of community positivity, with high-pressure regional marketing and heavy-duty economic boosterism presumably (but impossibly) driven by an overflowing bankroll of taxpayer dollars. Recently, it seems like the sky is the limit to new development. Or, maybe there is just no limit to the lavish public subsidies that drive economic development here, but leave many residents, especially in Cleveland’s poorer neighborhoods, out in the cold.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Dr. Akram Boutros two sides, MetroHealth audits: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A modern remake of “The Strange Case of Dr. Jeykll & Mr. Hyde” continues to play out at MetroHealth with its firing of acclaimed CEO Dr. Akram Boutros over nearly $2 million in self-awarded bonuses Metro’s board claims were unauthorized and hidden - now retitled “The Stranger Case of Dr. Boutros and Mr. Hide.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Rage Room Ohio in Akron to close Dec. 31

AKRON, Ohio – For the last three years, Rage Room Ohio has given community members the chance to release pent-up frustration by throwing assorted objects against hard surfaces or smashing them with bats, golf clubs and crowbars. But now that’s coming to an end. The business announced it will...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com news quiz: Who owns Bedrock?

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The real estate firm Bedrock has revealed a sweeping plan to remake a section along the Cuyahoga River, an estimated $3.5 billion, 35-acre project intended to bring thousands of residential units, office space, public parks and other features to the riverfront. It’s an ambitious project from...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Modern farmhouse on golf course in Aurora asks $1.5M: House of the Week

AURORA, Ohio -- Built in 1995, the home at 323 Glengarry Drive has been completely renovated and now resembles the kind of modern farmhouse you might find in a magazine or an HGTV show. “Every material was hand selected to create a warm, cohesive atmosphere that is both timeless and...
AURORA, OH
Cleveland.com

Marc Leclerc is more than an Uber driver -- he’s the host of an unforgettable rideshare experience: Justice B. Hill

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Despite the good Uber (or Lyft) has done to lessen stress on travelers, I see a rideshare as an uneven experience. I’ll admit the price for an Uber has begun to cause me sticker shock, but at least whenever I hail one, I know what the ride costs. What I can’t be certain of is what sort of ride I’ll jump into.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Headtrip Brewery to close this month

STOW, Ohio – There was a moment about a year ago, as the clouds of the coronavirus pandemic hovered, when Tom Mitchell turned to brewer and business partner Nick Seagle with a loaded question. “We were already kind of talking about just how everything’s going,” Seagle said. “And he...
STOW, OH
Cleveland.com

Oberlin professor Ron Cheung comes up short in defense of ‘Jeopardy!’ title

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Oberlin professor Ron Cheung can still say he was a “Jeopardy!” champion, even if he did hold the title briefly. After getting in a win in Wednesday’s contest, Cheung, a Lakewood resident, was unable to find the winning formula on Thursday, finishing second to challenger Sriram Krishnan of Falls Church, Va. A.Z. Madonna, a Walden, Mass., resident who is a graduate of Oberlin, finished third.
OBERLIN, OH
Cleveland.com

Berea resident reportedly points firearm at repo man

BEREA, Ohio -- A Hickory Drive man, 36, may face criminal charges after he reportedly pointed a firearm at a repossession agent at about midnight Nov. 30 outside his house. The repossession agent called police and said he had arrived at the home to repossess a sport-utility vehicle. He saw an SUV in the man’s driveway, but was unable to determine the make and model. He used a flashlight to look at the SUV.
BEREA, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
95K+
Followers
89K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy