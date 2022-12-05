Read full article on original website
Inequitable development serves neither the present nor future of Cleveland and the county: Arthur Hargate
CLEVELAND -- Cleveland and Cuyahoga County may have become the epicenter of community positivity, with high-pressure regional marketing and heavy-duty economic boosterism presumably (but impossibly) driven by an overflowing bankroll of taxpayer dollars. Recently, it seems like the sky is the limit to new development. Or, maybe there is just no limit to the lavish public subsidies that drive economic development here, but leave many residents, especially in Cleveland’s poorer neighborhoods, out in the cold.
Survey: Northeast Ohioans still uncertain about $50 million spend on Global Center renovations
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A decade of shouldering debt from the boggled Medical Mart turned empty Global Center for Health Innovation incited passionate debate this summer over whether to abandon the building or invest millions more into it, in an attempt to make it profitable. A recent poll by cleveland.com...
These 10 Cuyahoga County homes sold for more than $1 million in November
CLEVELAND, Ohio — This year continues to be a year of homes sold for multi-millions of dollars in Cuyahoga County. Following September’s record-breaking $7 million sale in Lakewood, a Hunting Valley mansion sold for $5.4 million in November, the second most expensive home sold in 2022. Before the...
Dr. Akram Boutros two sides, MetroHealth audits: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A modern remake of “The Strange Case of Dr. Jeykll & Mr. Hyde” continues to play out at MetroHealth with its firing of acclaimed CEO Dr. Akram Boutros over nearly $2 million in self-awarded bonuses Metro’s board claims were unauthorized and hidden - now retitled “The Stranger Case of Dr. Boutros and Mr. Hide.”
Rage Room Ohio in Akron to close Dec. 31
AKRON, Ohio – For the last three years, Rage Room Ohio has given community members the chance to release pent-up frustration by throwing assorted objects against hard surfaces or smashing them with bats, golf clubs and crowbars. But now that’s coming to an end. The business announced it will...
Man robbed of car, personal property while in bank lot: Beachwood police blotter
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Aggravated robbery: Chagrin Boulevard. At 11:55 p.m. Dec. 2, a Beachwood man, 36, reported that a man with a gun approached him while he was in the lot of Chase Bank, 22801 Chagrin Blvd., and took from him his car and personal property. The car was later recovered in Cleveland.
Cleveland.com news quiz: Who owns Bedrock?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The real estate firm Bedrock has revealed a sweeping plan to remake a section along the Cuyahoga River, an estimated $3.5 billion, 35-acre project intended to bring thousands of residential units, office space, public parks and other features to the riverfront. It’s an ambitious project from...
Akron has earmarked all its $145 million in COVID stimulus funds. Here is where it will go: Stimulus Watch
The City of Akron is ahead of many nearby cities, in that it has already approved how it wants to spend its $145 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars. Though the projects have been approved throughout the last year, city officials gave a presentation detailing how the ARPA dollars will be spent earlier this week.
UH closing last open unit at Richmond Heights Medical Center Dec. 17
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- University Hospitals Richmond Heights Medical Center is set to close the last unit in operation at the facility, its behavioral health unit, on Dec. 17. UH announced in July that, as of Aug. 12 Richmond Heights Medical Center, 27100 Chardon Road, would no longer provide inpatient...
Fairview Park using county ARPA award for new service garage
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- City officials for decades have discussed the need for a modern service garage in Fairview Park. That dream is about to come to fruition after Cuyahoga County recently awarded Fairview Park $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding toward the construction of a new facility.
Cuyahoga County, most of northern Ohio remain yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and most northern Ohio counties remained yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread, on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. But overall, the number of Ohio counties designated green, for low COVID-19 spread, shrank by nearly half. Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain,...
Best Christmas tree farms in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s the most wonderful time of the year! And what better way to get into the spirit of Christmas than bundling up the family and heading off to the country to find the perfect tree?. For many Northeast Ohio families, a trip to the Christmas tree...
Walleye finally on the move to spawning areas: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The big schools of Lake Erie walleye are finally moving to their Western Lake Erie spring spawning haunts, and fishermen are reporting the sometimes agreeable fishing weather has been a late season bonus. Very good numbers of trophy walleye have been in the mix lately, as...
Cleveland.com
Modern farmhouse on golf course in Aurora asks $1.5M: House of the Week
AURORA, Ohio -- Built in 1995, the home at 323 Glengarry Drive has been completely renovated and now resembles the kind of modern farmhouse you might find in a magazine or an HGTV show. “Every material was hand selected to create a warm, cohesive atmosphere that is both timeless and...
Marc Leclerc is more than an Uber driver -- he’s the host of an unforgettable rideshare experience: Justice B. Hill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Despite the good Uber (or Lyft) has done to lessen stress on travelers, I see a rideshare as an uneven experience. I’ll admit the price for an Uber has begun to cause me sticker shock, but at least whenever I hail one, I know what the ride costs. What I can’t be certain of is what sort of ride I’ll jump into.
MetroHealth policies to undergo independent audit in response to former CEO’s bonuses
CLEVELAND, Ohio — An independent auditor has been hired to review MetroHealth’s policies as the health system continues to investigate what it says were $1.9 million in unauthorized bonuses given to former President and CEO Akram Boutros. The MetroHealth Board of Trustees approved the audit on Dec. 2,...
Headtrip Brewery to close this month
STOW, Ohio – There was a moment about a year ago, as the clouds of the coronavirus pandemic hovered, when Tom Mitchell turned to brewer and business partner Nick Seagle with a loaded question. “We were already kind of talking about just how everything’s going,” Seagle said. “And he...
Oberlin professor Ron Cheung comes up short in defense of ‘Jeopardy!’ title
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Oberlin professor Ron Cheung can still say he was a “Jeopardy!” champion, even if he did hold the title briefly. After getting in a win in Wednesday’s contest, Cheung, a Lakewood resident, was unable to find the winning formula on Thursday, finishing second to challenger Sriram Krishnan of Falls Church, Va. A.Z. Madonna, a Walden, Mass., resident who is a graduate of Oberlin, finished third.
Berea resident reportedly points firearm at repo man
BEREA, Ohio -- A Hickory Drive man, 36, may face criminal charges after he reportedly pointed a firearm at a repossession agent at about midnight Nov. 30 outside his house. The repossession agent called police and said he had arrived at the home to repossess a sport-utility vehicle. He saw an SUV in the man’s driveway, but was unable to determine the make and model. He used a flashlight to look at the SUV.
Gaslighting Ohio: The state senate vote was 22-7 to define natural gas, a fossil fuel, as green energy: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Within 24 hours of unveiling the idea, Ohio Senate Republicans passed legislation Wednesday that would expand the ability to drill in state parks and reclassify natural gas as “green energy.”. We’re talking about the absurdity on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn...
