FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WR Traeshon Holden and LB Jestin Jacobs transferring to Oregon
Former Alabama WR Traeshon Holden and Iowa LB Jestin Jacobs both announced commitments to Oregon.
Source: Auburn adding Philip Montgomery, Ron Roberts to staff
Hugh Freeze is hiring Philip Montgomery and Ron Roberts as Auburn's new offensive and defensive coordinators.
Best performances from NFL rookies in Week 14: Brock Purdy leads the charge again
Some underrated NFL rookies took center stage during Sunday’s Week 14 slate, including a certain quarterback going tit-for-tat with a
NFL world reacts to bizarre Tyreek Hill touchdown
Miami Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill scored one of the most unconventional touchdowns of his career on Sunday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers. The scoring play occurred in the second quarter on a run play that was never designed to go to Hill. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa handed the ball off to Jeff Read more... The post NFL world reacts to bizarre Tyreek Hill touchdown appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Brittney Griner does light basketball workout, first move is a dunk
Brittney Griner picked up a basketball Sunday for the first time in almost 10 months, her agent told ESPN. Her first act was a dunk.
Hawks' AJ Griffin delivers buzzer-beater with 0.5 seconds left to stun Bulls
AJ Griffin delivered a stunning buzzer-beater to give the Atlanta Hawks a 123-122 win in overtime in one of the wildest games of the NBA season.
