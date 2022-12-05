Read full article on original website
City Councilman proposes repealing term limits amid battle over pensions
One Baltimore City Council member is hoping to repeal Question K one month after it was overwhelmingly approved by voters.
Interim Baltimore County Police Chief sworn in
TOWSON, MD—Interim Baltimore County Police Chief Dennis Delp has been sworn in. Chief Delp was sworn in Tuesday morning by the Honorable Julie Ensor, Clerk of the Circuit Court. Delp replaces outgoing Police Chief Melissa Hyatt, who last month announced that she would be stepping down on December 5,...
Baltimore County Board of Education members name new chair, vice chair
TOWSON, MD—At their first meeting as new members of the Board of Education of Baltimore County on December 6, a new chair and vice chair were named. Jane Lichter was selected to serve as Board chair while Robin Harvey was selected as vice chair. Both officers will serve a one-year term.
Baltimore County buys Lansdowne-area rec center
Baltimore County is spending $3.17 million to buy a 24,000-square-foot indoor rec facility in the Lansdowne area to use as a public recreation center.
Meeting held to determine if Harford Co. council member can work as teacher
It was a full house Tuesday night, where the issue was addressed as to whether a sworn member of Harford County Council can also serve as a Harford Public School employee.
Councilman Marks creates task force to begin drafting vision for White Marsh Town Center
WHITE MARSH, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Tuesday announced the creation of a task force that will set a vision for the White Marsh Town Center. The 15-member committee includes a blend of residents and community leaders, planners, and business owners. It will be chaired by Pat Keller, former head of the Baltimore County Office of Planning and president of the Perry Hall Improvement Association.
wypr.org
Baltimore County’s top executive Olszewski lays out plans for his second term
When Johnny Olszewski is sworn in for his second four-year term as Baltimore County Executive, he will find himself in charge of a county awash in money for now but faces financial headwinds in the future. Record high inflation means that it costs much more for local governments to do or purchase anything and the financial cushion from federal COVID-19 relief funds is rapidly drying up. Controversial issues like a proposed plastic bag plan or imposing restrictions on developers building new housing near overcrowded schools are likely to be on Olszewski’s full plate.
WBAL Radio
Baltimore City police union criticizes Scott's GVRS
The Baltimore City police union responded to the expansion of Mayor Brandon Scott's gun violence reduction strategy program. In a written statement, City FOP President Mike Mancuso blasted the planned ramp-up of the Group Violence Reduction Strategy, calling it an irresponsible use of officers, noting the reductions in police ranks over the years.
foxbaltimore.com
City Council President pressed for answers as city council convenes post-pension bill veto
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For the most part it seems the controversial pension eligibility bill could officially be off the table. But of course that depends on the city council president's next move and FOX45 News is pressing him for answers. The city council had its first meeting Monday since...
Baltimore-area MS-13 gang members indicted for racketeering conspiracy, murders, attempted murders
BALTIMORE, MD—A federal grand jury in Maryland has returned an indictment charging four members of La Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang with racketeering conspiracy involving murder, attempted murder, and drug trafficking. Three of the defendants are scheduled to have initial appearances this week in U.S. District Court in Baltimore. The...
foxbaltimore.com
'We owe the next generation' | Baltimore pastor looks to city's past to improve future
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City has struggled, for decades, to find solutions to declining population, increasing crime, and generational poverty. One community leader believes the answer to a better future lies in the past. Reverend P.M. Smith was born in Baltimore in the 1940s and knows the city well.
WBAL Radio
Nick Mosby releases letter to Mayor criticizing veto of council pension bill
Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby released a letter to Mayor Brandon Scott on Monday that criticized his veto of a bill that would allow City Council members to be eligible for pensions in eight years rather than 12. Mosby said the veto represented a missed opportunity to attract qualified...
Baltimore County Police Department to hold hiring event this weekend
TOWSON, MD—The Baltimore County Police Department will hold a community hiring event this weekend. The event will be held 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at the Maryland State Fairgrounds Exhibition Hall. The job fair will feature recruiters, agility tests, specialized units, demonstrations, and more.
weaa.org
'It sends the wrong message to Baltimore' | Councilman who voted against pension bill speaks out
(WEAA)— On November 21, the Baltimore City Council voted to approve a legislation that would lessen the eligibility requirements for council members from 12 years to 8 years. On November 30, Mayor Brandon Scott vetoed the bill. Several council members voted against the bill, including Councilman Zeke Cohen. Click...
baltimorebrew.com
Come January 1, the mayor’s salary will pass the $200,000 mark
Brandon Scott joins Baltimore’s police commissioner, schools CEO, visitor marketing head, state’s attorney, public works director and just-fired fire chief in the over $200K salary club. It’s that time of year again. No, we’re not talking about the seasonal holidays, but the annual pay increases that are conferred...
Bay Net
Maryland Permanently Preserves Five Working Farms
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved five new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on December 7, 2022. These easements will permanently preserve 495 acres of prime farmland in Kent, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $1.9 million.
Towerlight
Towson’s Speech Pathology Department requests reversal of university’s decision to dedicate of Van Bokkelen auditorium to Richard Vatz
Towson University speech-language pathology professors on Wednesday asked officials to walk back a decision to dedicate the Van Bokkelen Hall auditorium to Richard Vatz, a longtime professor who advised student groups that have espoused white nationalism and bigotry. Twenty faculty members in the Department of Speech-Language Pathology & Audiology signed...
baltimorebrew.com
Baltimore’s corruption watchdog receives high marks
The Association of Inspectors General reviewed the recent work of the Baltimore Office of the Inspector General and found that it “met all relevant standards”. Some good news out of City Hall: Baltimore’s Office of the Inspector General – charged with investigating waste, fraud and abuse in city government – just passed a national peer review with flying colors.
Wbaltv.com
Advocates, abuse survivors call for Baltimore Archbishop William Lori's resignation
Survivors of Maryland clergy sex abuse accuse the Catholic Church of turning a blind eye to their pain. Now, they said time's up. The group of survivors claims the release of the state attorney general's investigation is essential for their healing. They shared their demands with the media, even going so far as to call for a change in leadership of the Catholic Church. Survivors pointed the finger at Baltimore Archbishop William Lori, saying he needs to go.
Wbaltv.com
Park Heights residents concerned over recent spike in violence
Baltimore detectives are investigating four homicides in just two days in the Park Heights area of northwest Baltimore. Residents said the crime problem is worse than ever, and police told 11 News they believe three of the four shootings may be connected. Although the victims may have been targets, residents said they worry about getting hit by stray bullets.
