Baltimore County, MD

Nottingham MD

Interim Baltimore County Police Chief sworn in

TOWSON, MD—Interim Baltimore County Police Chief Dennis Delp has been sworn in. Chief Delp was sworn in Tuesday morning by the Honorable Julie Ensor, Clerk of the Circuit Court. Delp replaces outgoing Police Chief Melissa Hyatt, who last month announced that she would be stepping down on December 5,...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Baltimore County Board of Education members name new chair, vice chair

TOWSON, MD—At their first meeting as new members of the Board of Education of Baltimore County on December 6, a new chair and vice chair were named. Jane Lichter was selected to serve as Board chair while Robin Harvey was selected as vice chair. Both officers will serve a one-year term.
TOWSON, MD
Nottingham MD

Councilman Marks creates task force to begin drafting vision for White Marsh Town Center

WHITE MARSH, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Tuesday announced the creation of a task force that will set a vision for the White Marsh Town Center. The 15-member committee includes a blend of residents and community leaders, planners, and business owners. It will be chaired by Pat Keller, former head of the Baltimore County Office of Planning and president of the Perry Hall Improvement Association.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
wypr.org

Baltimore County’s top executive Olszewski lays out plans for his second term

When Johnny Olszewski is sworn in for his second four-year term as Baltimore County Executive, he will find himself in charge of a county awash in money for now but faces financial headwinds in the future. Record high inflation means that it costs much more for local governments to do or purchase anything and the financial cushion from federal COVID-19 relief funds is rapidly drying up. Controversial issues like a proposed plastic bag plan or imposing restrictions on developers building new housing near overcrowded schools are likely to be on Olszewski’s full plate.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WBAL Radio

Baltimore City police union criticizes Scott's GVRS

The Baltimore City police union responded to the expansion of Mayor Brandon Scott's gun violence reduction strategy program. In a written statement, City FOP President Mike Mancuso blasted the planned ramp-up of the Group Violence Reduction Strategy, calling it an irresponsible use of officers, noting the reductions in police ranks over the years.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Nick Mosby releases letter to Mayor criticizing veto of council pension bill

Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby released a letter to Mayor Brandon Scott on Monday that criticized his veto of a bill that would allow City Council members to be eligible for pensions in eight years rather than 12. Mosby said the veto represented a missed opportunity to attract qualified...
Nottingham MD

Baltimore County Police Department to hold hiring event this weekend

TOWSON, MD—The Baltimore County Police Department will hold a community hiring event this weekend. The event will be held 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at the Maryland State Fairgrounds Exhibition Hall. The job fair will feature recruiters, agility tests, specialized units, demonstrations, and more.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Come January 1, the mayor’s salary will pass the $200,000 mark

Brandon Scott joins Baltimore’s police commissioner, schools CEO, visitor marketing head, state’s attorney, public works director and just-fired fire chief in the over $200K salary club. It’s that time of year again. No, we’re not talking about the seasonal holidays, but the annual pay increases that are conferred...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Maryland Permanently Preserves Five Working Farms

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved five new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on December 7, 2022. These easements will permanently preserve 495 acres of prime farmland in Kent, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $1.9 million.
MARYLAND STATE
Towerlight

Towson’s Speech Pathology Department requests reversal of university’s decision to dedicate of Van Bokkelen auditorium to Richard Vatz

Towson University speech-language pathology professors on Wednesday asked officials to walk back a decision to dedicate the Van Bokkelen Hall auditorium to Richard Vatz, a longtime professor who advised student groups that have espoused white nationalism and bigotry. Twenty faculty members in the Department of Speech-Language Pathology & Audiology signed...
TOWSON, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Baltimore’s corruption watchdog receives high marks

The Association of Inspectors General reviewed the recent work of the Baltimore Office of the Inspector General and found that it “met all relevant standards”. Some good news out of City Hall: Baltimore’s Office of the Inspector General – charged with investigating waste, fraud and abuse in city government – just passed a national peer review with flying colors.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Advocates, abuse survivors call for Baltimore Archbishop William Lori's resignation

Survivors of Maryland clergy sex abuse accuse the Catholic Church of turning a blind eye to their pain. Now, they said time's up. The group of survivors claims the release of the state attorney general's investigation is essential for their healing. They shared their demands with the media, even going so far as to call for a change in leadership of the Catholic Church. Survivors pointed the finger at Baltimore Archbishop William Lori, saying he needs to go.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Park Heights residents concerned over recent spike in violence

Baltimore detectives are investigating four homicides in just two days in the Park Heights area of northwest Baltimore. Residents said the crime problem is worse than ever, and police told 11 News they believe three of the four shootings may be connected. Although the victims may have been targets, residents said they worry about getting hit by stray bullets.
BALTIMORE, MD

