Read full article on original website
Related
arlnow.com
Two announce candidacy in upcoming races as Ingrid Morroy announces retirement
(Updated at 10:10 a.m.) Candidates are starting to emerge in the races to replace two retiring, long-time local elected officials. Last night’s Arlington County Democratic Committee meeting featured candidate announcements from Jose Quiroz, who is running for Arlington County Sheriff, and Kim Klingler, who is running for Commissioner of Revenue.
mymcmedia.org
Governor-Elect Moore, Government Leaders Join Annual Minority Legislative Breakfast
Elected officials and local organizations representing minorities gathered Thursday morning at the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel and Conference Center for the 22nd annual Minority Legislative Breakfast, which was back in-person after three years. The annual event is hosted by the African American Chamber of Commerce of Montgomery County (AACC-MC), the...
WTOP
Fairfax Co. officially renames Lee District in a move away from Confederate past
The Fairfax, Virginia, County Board of Supervisors officially renamed the Lee District as the Franconia District on Tuesday. The board originally voted on the name change decision in June, and formally adopted the changes after a public hearing Tuesday. The change will result in name changes for other facilities that...
WSET
'They knew': Loudoun Co. school board slammed for not firing Superintendent Ziegler sooner
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Former Loudoun County school board member Andrew Hoyler says he was shocked the school board unanimously voted to fire Superintendent Scott Ziegler. “I was really surprised when I saw it was a unanimous vote,” Hoyler told 7News. “I had made it clear I was...
fox5dc.com
LCPS calls for emergency school board meeting after firing superintendent
ASHBURN, Va. - Loudoun County school board members are holding a meeting Thursday where they are expected to announce the appointment of Dr. Daniel Smith as acting superintendent. The school district called for the emergency meeting Wednesday night after firing the previous superintendent, Dr. Scott Ziegler, over a scathing report...
NBC Washington
Loudoun County to Vote on School Segregation Study
A local Virginia government is taking steps toward potential reparations for families directly impacted by school segregation. The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors is expected to approve a measure to fund research detailing how families were harmed by the county's past efforts to fight desegregation in schools. Loudoun was one...
loudounnow.com
Loudoun School Board Fires Ziegler
Following a two-hour closed session to discuss the special grand jury's report on Loudoun County Public Schools administration's handling of two sexual assaults by the same student, the School Board voted unanimously and without public discussion Tuesday to fire Superintendent Scott Ziegler immediately and without cause. Under the terms of...
loudounnow.com
Music Teacher, Single Mom Announces Ashburn Campaign
Catholic school music teacher Ana Quijano has announced she will run for the Ashburn District seat on the Board of Supervisors, seeking the Republican nomination. Quijano teaches music at Saint Theresa Catholic School, a kindergarten through eighth grade school in Ashburn, and has already garnered endorsements from two former supervisors. She is also the single mother to two girls.
Bay Net
Troy D. Berry Sworn In As Sheriff Of Charles County
WALDORF, Md. – On December 8, 2022, Troy D. Berry was sworn in as Sheriff of Charles County at a ceremony held at the Greater Waldorf Jaycees, marking the beginning of his third term as Sheriff. After he took his oath, nearly 300 Police Officers, Court Security Officers and...
restonnow.com
Fees waived at Fairfax County waste disposal sites for former Haulin’ Trash customers
Residents served by Haulin’ Trash, the now-bankrupt private trash collector, will be allowed to use Fairfax County’s waste disposal facilities at no charge for the next month. The Board of Supervisors moved yesterday to suspend charges for affected individuals who drop off their household trash and recycling at...
restonnow.com
Speed cameras are coming to Fairfax County school and work zones next year
Fairfax County will introduce speed cameras to school and construction zones early next year. At a meeting last night (Tuesday), the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved amending the county code to establish a pilot program that will install 10 automated photo speed cameras in school and construction zones around the county.
Final farewell for RFK Stadium: Orange wooden seats on sale
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — It’s the end of an era. D.C. is saying a final goodbye to the iconic RFK Stadium. The stadium will be demolished and used for future projects such as housing. It opened back in 1961 as the D.C. stadium and was later renamed to honor Senator Robert F. Kennedy in […]
restonnow.com
Morning Notes
Alexandria Motel Demolished — “The Alexandria Motel at 6411 Richmond Highway was officially demolished in late November to make way for a future stormwater management facility for the Richmond Highway Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project. During its heyday in the mid-twentieth century, the motel was a 27-room property advertising its private showers, televisions, central heating and cross-ventilation.” [On the MoVe]
Anti-Semitic writing found in Loudoun Co. high school
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Officials said that anti-Semitic writing was found in a Loudoun County high school bathroom just days after anti-Semitic graffiti was found at a county shopping center. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office was investigating after they said the writing was found in a Woodgrove High School bathroom. “There is […]
fox5dc.com
Virginia AG could take action after bombshell LCPS report
ASHBURN, Va. - The fallout from the bombshell report on how Loudoun County Public Schools handled two different sexual assault cases continues, but there will likely be no major legal ramifications. The grand jury report revealed Monday that the school district looked out for its own interests instead of what...
loudounnow.com
School Board Pledges Action on Grand Jury Report
Following the release of the findings of the special grand jury report on the investigation in the Loudoun County Public School’s sexual assault scandal, the School Board leadership released a statement noting the eight-month probe found no criminal conduct, but pledging to address the panel’s “serious” criticisms.
arlnow.com
Ballston Macy’s redevelopment project includes the most hotly debated left turn in a decade
A proposed left-turn lane off of N. Glebe Road in Ballston could be the smallest, yet most scrutinized traffic change in 10 years. As part of the planned redevelopment of the Ballston Macy’s, Insight Property Group proposes to add a left-turn option at the intersection of 7th Street N. and N. Glebe Road. It will be for drivers going southbound on Glebe who want to turn onto a proposed private drive abutting the planned grocery store, which will be located at the base of Insight’s proposed 16-story, 555-unit apartment building.
fox5dc.com
Sources: LCPS Superintendent Scott Ziegler fired by school board
Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler has reportedly been fired tonight by the school board, FOX 5 has confirmed with sources. The firing was a result of a school board meeting Tuesday regarding the scathing grand jury report on how the district handled two sexual assaults by the same student.
restonnow.com
Negotiations on Comcast cable agreement for Reston underway
Fairfax County is still working through negotiations with Comcast for cable service in Reston. Although discussions are still underway, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved an interim agreement that would extend the terms of Comcast’s cable franchise through June 30, 2023. So far, a long-term renewal agreement has...
WJLA
'Grateful' John D.B. Carr sworn in as Prince George's County's next sheriff
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County native and University of Maryland graduate John D.B. Carr was sworn in as the county's next sheriff Tuesday in Upper Marlboro. Carr is a graduate of Bishop McNamara High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminology & Criminal...
Comments / 1