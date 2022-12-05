ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Governor-Elect Moore, Government Leaders Join Annual Minority Legislative Breakfast

Elected officials and local organizations representing minorities gathered Thursday morning at the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel and Conference Center for the 22nd annual Minority Legislative Breakfast, which was back in-person after three years. The annual event is hosted by the African American Chamber of Commerce of Montgomery County (AACC-MC), the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
LCPS calls for emergency school board meeting after firing superintendent

ASHBURN, Va. - Loudoun County school board members are holding a meeting Thursday where they are expected to announce the appointment of Dr. Daniel Smith as acting superintendent. The school district called for the emergency meeting Wednesday night after firing the previous superintendent, Dr. Scott Ziegler, over a scathing report...
ASHBURN, VA
Loudoun County to Vote on School Segregation Study

A local Virginia government is taking steps toward potential reparations for families directly impacted by school segregation. The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors is expected to approve a measure to fund research detailing how families were harmed by the county's past efforts to fight desegregation in schools. Loudoun was one...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Loudoun School Board Fires Ziegler

Following a two-hour closed session to discuss the special grand jury's report on Loudoun County Public Schools administration's handling of two sexual assaults by the same student, the School Board voted unanimously and without public discussion Tuesday to fire Superintendent Scott Ziegler immediately and without cause. Under the terms of...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Music Teacher, Single Mom Announces Ashburn Campaign

Catholic school music teacher Ana Quijano has announced she will run for the Ashburn District seat on the Board of Supervisors, seeking the Republican nomination. Quijano teaches music at Saint Theresa Catholic School, a kindergarten through eighth grade school in Ashburn, and has already garnered endorsements from two former supervisors. She is also the single mother to two girls.
ASHBURN, VA
Troy D. Berry Sworn In As Sheriff Of Charles County

WALDORF, Md. – On December 8, 2022, Troy D. Berry was sworn in as Sheriff of Charles County at a ceremony held at the Greater Waldorf Jaycees, marking the beginning of his third term as Sheriff. After he took his oath, nearly 300 Police Officers, Court Security Officers and...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Speed cameras are coming to Fairfax County school and work zones next year

Fairfax County will introduce speed cameras to school and construction zones early next year. At a meeting last night (Tuesday), the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved amending the county code to establish a pilot program that will install 10 automated photo speed cameras in school and construction zones around the county.
Morning Notes

Alexandria Motel Demolished — “The Alexandria Motel at 6411 Richmond Highway was officially demolished in late November to make way for a future stormwater management facility for the Richmond Highway Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project. During its heyday in the mid-twentieth century, the motel was a 27-room property advertising its private showers, televisions, central heating and cross-ventilation.” [On the MoVe]
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Anti-Semitic writing found in Loudoun Co. high school

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Officials said that anti-Semitic writing was found in a Loudoun County high school bathroom just days after anti-Semitic graffiti was found at a county shopping center. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office was investigating after they said the writing was found in a Woodgrove High School bathroom. “There is […]
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Virginia AG could take action after bombshell LCPS report

ASHBURN, Va. - The fallout from the bombshell report on how Loudoun County Public Schools handled two different sexual assault cases continues, but there will likely be no major legal ramifications. The grand jury report revealed Monday that the school district looked out for its own interests instead of what...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
School Board Pledges Action on Grand Jury Report

Following the release of the findings of the special grand jury report on the investigation in the Loudoun County Public School’s sexual assault scandal, the School Board leadership released a statement noting the eight-month probe found no criminal conduct, but pledging to address the panel’s “serious” criticisms.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Ballston Macy’s redevelopment project includes the most hotly debated left turn in a decade

A proposed left-turn lane off of N. Glebe Road in Ballston could be the smallest, yet most scrutinized traffic change in 10 years. As part of the planned redevelopment of the Ballston Macy’s, Insight Property Group proposes to add a left-turn option at the intersection of 7th Street N. and N. Glebe Road. It will be for drivers going southbound on Glebe who want to turn onto a proposed private drive abutting the planned grocery store, which will be located at the base of Insight’s proposed 16-story, 555-unit apartment building.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Sources: LCPS Superintendent Scott Ziegler fired by school board

Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler has reportedly been fired tonight by the school board, FOX 5 has confirmed with sources. The firing was a result of a school board meeting Tuesday regarding the scathing grand jury report on how the district handled two sexual assaults by the same student.
Negotiations on Comcast cable agreement for Reston underway

Fairfax County is still working through negotiations with Comcast for cable service in Reston. Although discussions are still underway, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved an interim agreement that would extend the terms of Comcast’s cable franchise through June 30, 2023. So far, a long-term renewal agreement has...
RESTON, VA

