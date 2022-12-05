Read full article on original website
Five-Time Grammy® Nominee David Arkenstone Kicks Off 18-Date, 3-State A Winter’s Eve Concert Tour in Colorado to Spark Your Holiday Spirit
Five-Time Grammy® Nominee David Arkenstone, known for his 60+ albums, numerous film and game score compositions, and unforgettable themes for NBC (The Kentucky Derby, US Figure Skating, Premier League soccer, and more), is bringing his captivating holiday show A Winter’s Eve Concert with David Arkenstone & Friends to Idaho Springs (12/1), Fort Collins (12/2), Denver (12/3), Colorado Springs (12/4), Buena Vista (12/6), Salida (12/7), Evergreen (12/8), Palmer Lake (12/9), Boulder (12/10), and Longmont (12/11) before continuing on to Arizona and California. This candlelit evening will feature the debut of some of his recent neo-classical compositions with strings, flutes, and percussion, his chart-topping favorites reimagined and performed in exciting new arrangements, and songs from his classic albums Christmas Spirit, Celtic Christmas, and Christmas Lounge, plus holiday fan favorites to warm the heart and spark the holiday spirit – taking concertgoers on a winter odyssey to be remembered for years to come.Called “The most enchanting and magical music ever to be on our stage” by Yuma Historic Theatre, David’s music has long been synonymous with the holidays and goes hand in hand with the other classic Christmas experiences that Coloradans hold so dear. Those who love attending Denver Christkindlmarket, Denver Zoo Lights, Denver Botanic Gardens Blossoms of Light, or other live holiday events that light up the local Christmas season will find themselves enraptured by A Winter’s Eve with David Arkenstone & Friends.
Photo of the Week: Northern Colorado Ram
Guy Turenne submitted this photo of a Bighorn Ram in the Big Thompson River Canyon. The photo taken on November 11, is proof that “the Rams” dominate this part of the state! Nice shot Guy!. Each Week North Forty News features a photo submitted by one lucky reader....
Saving Health Care Workers Money: Colorado Health Care Professionals Returning to Work Could Qualify for Incentives
Governor Polis and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment have announced a new $10 million fund that will save healthcare professionals across the state money when they re-enter the workforce. This $10 million dollar grant fund empowers healthcare providers to offer incentives, bonuses, or additional services to attract workers and assist in license renewal or maintenance. This new fund is part of the Polis-Primavera Administration’s Roadmap to Moving Forward.
Watch for Wildlife, Avoid Collisions
Changing your clocks with your driving habits during daylight saving time can help prevent wildlife-vehicle collisions. Wildlife experts advise drivers that wildlife is on the move so be aware, drive with caution and slow down at night. Sunday, November 6 marked the end of daylight saving time in Colorado. This...
Colorado’s Low-income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP) Began Accepting Applications November 1
Colorado’s Low-income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP), a federally funded program that helps eligible Coloradans pay a portion of their winter home heating costs, opened for the season on November 1 and will accept applications through May 1. A statewide program, LEAP helps eligible individuals and families pay winter home...
The Colorado Avalanche Information Center Launches a New Website Featuring Dynamic Forecast Zones
The Colorado Avalanche Information Center is launching a new website to help people get current information on avalanche conditions in the Colorado mountains. “We are very excited to launch a much-needed upgrade of our website, which will make it easier for users to access the avalanche information they need to be safe in the backcountry.” said Ethan Greene, Director of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC), “On the new site, users can find their avalanche forecast using the same approach they use on other internet maps – simply click on the map or type in a place name. The new site also features dynamic forecast zones, which allow the CAIC to forecast for specific or broad regions based on current avalanche conditions.
Coloradans Can Present Colorado ID in Wallet Easily and Securely at Select TSA Checkpoints
The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) recently announced the launch of Colorado ID in Apple Wallet, providing an easy, fast, and secure, digital version of their state-issued driver’s license or ID card. Now, Coloradans can choose to add their driver’s license or state identification (ID) card to Wallet,...
Bennet, Boyle, Brown Introduce Legislation to Support Patients with Mental and Physical Health Comorbidities
Building on Colorado’s Experience, Legislation Promotes Innovative and Evidence-Based Collaboration Between Physical and Mental Health Providers. Recently, Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet introduced bicameral legislation along with U.S. Representatives Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.) and Shontel Brown (D-Ohio) to support the holistic health of patients with both mental and physical health conditions. The Mental and Physical Health Care Comorbidities Act would authorize the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation (CMMI) to support innovative and evidence-based interventions at hospitals and in health systems that serve low-income patients to address the ways through which mental and physical health challenges interact and affect one another.
UCHealth Implements Extra Measures to Protect Patients From Flu, Respiratory Illnesses
Flu, RSV and COVID-19 infections all are skyrocketing just as we’re gearing up for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. To protect patients, visitors and staff, UCHealth has implemented additional visitor restrictions at all hospitals and clinics. The following visitor restrictions went into effect this month at all UCHealth clinics and hospitals, including UCHealth’s Greeley Hospital, Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, and Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins.
