Five-Time Grammy® Nominee David Arkenstone, known for his 60+ albums, numerous film and game score compositions, and unforgettable themes for NBC (The Kentucky Derby, US Figure Skating, Premier League soccer, and more), is bringing his captivating holiday show A Winter’s Eve Concert with David Arkenstone & Friends to Idaho Springs (12/1), Fort Collins (12/2), Denver (12/3), Colorado Springs (12/4), Buena Vista (12/6), Salida (12/7), Evergreen (12/8), Palmer Lake (12/9), Boulder (12/10), and Longmont (12/11) before continuing on to Arizona and California. This candlelit evening will feature the debut of some of his recent neo-classical compositions with strings, flutes, and percussion, his chart-topping favorites reimagined and performed in exciting new arrangements, and songs from his classic albums Christmas Spirit, Celtic Christmas, and Christmas Lounge, plus holiday fan favorites to warm the heart and spark the holiday spirit – taking concertgoers on a winter odyssey to be remembered for years to come.Called “The most enchanting and magical music ever to be on our stage” by Yuma Historic Theatre, David’s music has long been synonymous with the holidays and goes hand in hand with the other classic Christmas experiences that Coloradans hold so dear. Those who love attending Denver Christkindlmarket, Denver Zoo Lights, Denver Botanic Gardens Blossoms of Light, or other live holiday events that light up the local Christmas season will find themselves enraptured by A Winter’s Eve with David Arkenstone & Friends.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO