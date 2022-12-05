ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida man wins $1M off Publix scratch-off ticket

By Dylan Abad
WFLA
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two lucky Ft. Myers men are each going home a millionaire after playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.

According to the Florida Lottery, 39-year-old Wesley Sanek, and 63-year-old Michael Murray, each claimed the second-tier prize at the Lottery’s Ft. Myers District Office.

Sanek chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000. His million-dollar winning ticket was bought from the Publix located at 1981 North Tamiami Trail in Naples.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

Murray also chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000. He bought his winning ticket from Bruno’s Food Store located at 15600 McGregor Boulevard in Ft. Myers.

The retailer who sold Murray his winning ticket will also receive a $2,000 bonus commission.

The $50 game features a top prize of $25 million — the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game and the best odds to become an instant millionaire, according to the Florida Lottery’s website .

The odds of winning the $25 million top prize is 1-in-21,419,145.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid
$25,000,000 1-in-21,419,145 2 1 1
$1,000,000 1-in-267,739 160 58 102
$50,000 1-in-142,794 300 103 197
$20,000 1-in-19,953 2,147 774 1,373
$10,000 1-in-20,037 2,138 779 1,359
(Data: Florida Lottery)

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

