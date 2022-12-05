ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

numberfire.com

Steven Adams (shoulder) questionable for Memphis on Friday

Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (shoulder) is questionable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Adams is dealing with shoulder soreness and is questionable to face Detroit on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 31.1 minutes against the Pistons. Adams' Friday projection includes 8.6 points,...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Utah's Mike Conley (knee) questionable on Wednesday

Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Conley is making his way back from a knee injury that has sidelined him since November 19th. He is considered questionable to face Golden State on Wednesday. If he is active, our models expect him to play 25.7 minutes against the Warriors.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

Dewayne Dedmon (foot) questionable for Heat on Thursday

Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Dedmon continues to deal with a foot injury and is questionable to face the Clippers on Thursday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 10.1 minutes against Los Angeles. Dedmon's Thursday...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Myles Turner (hamstring) questionable for Pacers on Friday

Indiana Pacers forward/center Myles Turner (hamstring) is questionable for Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Turner is dealing with a hamstring injury and is questionable to face Washington on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 32.2 minutes against the Wizards. Turner's Friday projection includes 15.6...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Tyler Herro (ankle) available for Heat on Thursday

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro will play Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Herro is dealing with a sprained left ankle. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light after entering the day with a probable tag. Our models project Herro for 20.2 points, 5.8...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Chris Paul (heel) questionable for Suns' Wednesday matchup versus Boston

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (heel) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game versus the Boston Celtics. Paul's status remains unknown after Phoenix's point guard missed 14 straight games with right heel soreness. Expect Cameron Payne to start again if Paul is inactive versus a Boston team ranked seventh (44.0) in FanDuel points allowed per game to point guards.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Suns' Torrey Craig (groin) upgraded to questionable on Wednesday

Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig (groin) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Craig is dealing with a groin injury and is questionable to face the Celtics on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 27.5 minutes against Boston. Craig's Wednesday projection includes 9.2...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

LeBron James (ankle) out for Lakers on Wednesday

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. James is dealing with left ankle soreness and will not be available to face the Raptors on Wednesday in the second game of a back-to-back. Anthony Davis (illness) has also been ruled out, while Patrick Beverley (knee) is doubtful.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Wizards starting Corey Kispert for inactive Bradley Beal (hamstring) on Wednesday

Washington Wizards small forward Corey Kispert is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Chicago Bulls. Kispert will make his tenth start this season after Bradley Beal was ruled out with a hamstring ailment. In 33.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Kispert to score 22.2 FanDuel points. Kispert's projection includes 12.3...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Boston's Malcolm Brogdon (illness) available on Wednesday

Boston Celtics shooting guard Malcolm Brogdon (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Brogdon has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Suns on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 24.0 minutes against Phoenix. Brogdon's Wednesday projection includes 12.8 points, 3.8 rebounds,...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Max Strus (shoulder) available for Heat on Tuesday night

Miami Heat guard Max Strus (shoulder) will play in Tuesday's game versus the Detroit Pistons. Strus will be active for the Heat after he was designated as probable with shoulder Impingement. In 34.8 expected minutes, our models project Strus to score 25.6 FanDuel points. Strus' current projection includes 14.9 points,...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Grizzlies' Ja Morant (ankle) available on Wednesday

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Morant has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against the Thunder on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 33.5 minutes against the Thunder. Morant's Wednesday projection...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Gary Harris (hamstring) remains out for Orlando on Friday

Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris will not play Friday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Harris is still dealing with the right hamstring strain that has kept him sidelined this past week. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return. In 6 games this season, Harris is averaging...
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

Cameron Payne playing with Suns' second unit on Wednesday night

Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Boton Celtics. Payne will come off the bench after Chris Paul was announced as Wednesday's starter. In 16.8 expected minutes, our models project Payne to score 17.0 FanDuel points. Payne's projection includes 8.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, and...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Spurs' Romeo Langford (back) available on Thursday

San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Romeo Langford (back) is available for Thursday's game against the Houston Rockets. Langford has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Rockets on Thursday. Our models expect him to play 27.2 minutes against Houston. Langford's Thursday projection includes 9.3 points, 3.8...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Kings' De'Aaron Fox (foot) questionable on Friday

Sacramento Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Fox is dealing with right foot soreness and is questionable to face Cleveland on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 33.6 minutes against the Cavaliers. Fox's Friday projection includes...
SACRAMENTO, CA
numberfire.com

Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) questionable on Friday

Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Porzingis is dealing with a left ankle sprain and is questionable to face the Pacers on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.1 minutes against Indiana. Porzingis' Friday projection includes...
WASHINGTON, DC

