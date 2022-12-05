Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Lakers starting Austin Reaves in Wednesday's lineup for inactive Patrick Beverley (knee)
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is starting in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Reaves will get the start after Patrick Beverley was ruled out with knee soreness. In 35.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Reaves to score 25.3 FanDuel points. Reaves' projection includes 12.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Lakers starting Thomas Bryant for inactive Anthony Davis (illness) on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers center Thomas Bryant is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Toronto Raptors. Bryant will make his second start this season after Anthony Davis was held out with an illness. In a matchup versus a Raptors' team ranked seventh in defensive rating, our models project Bryant to score 22.9 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Steven Adams (shoulder) questionable for Memphis on Friday
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (shoulder) is questionable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Adams is dealing with shoulder soreness and is questionable to face Detroit on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 31.1 minutes against the Pistons. Adams' Friday projection includes 8.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Utah's Mike Conley (knee) questionable on Wednesday
Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Conley is making his way back from a knee injury that has sidelined him since November 19th. He is considered questionable to face Golden State on Wednesday. If he is active, our models expect him to play 25.7 minutes against the Warriors.
numberfire.com
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) questionable for Heat on Thursday
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Dedmon continues to deal with a foot injury and is questionable to face the Clippers on Thursday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 10.1 minutes against Los Angeles. Dedmon's Thursday...
numberfire.com
Myles Turner (hamstring) questionable for Pacers on Friday
Indiana Pacers forward/center Myles Turner (hamstring) is questionable for Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Turner is dealing with a hamstring injury and is questionable to face Washington on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 32.2 minutes against the Wizards. Turner's Friday projection includes 15.6...
numberfire.com
Tyler Herro (ankle) available for Heat on Thursday
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro will play Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Herro is dealing with a sprained left ankle. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light after entering the day with a probable tag. Our models project Herro for 20.2 points, 5.8...
numberfire.com
Chris Paul (heel) questionable for Suns' Wednesday matchup versus Boston
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (heel) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game versus the Boston Celtics. Paul's status remains unknown after Phoenix's point guard missed 14 straight games with right heel soreness. Expect Cameron Payne to start again if Paul is inactive versus a Boston team ranked seventh (44.0) in FanDuel points allowed per game to point guards.
numberfire.com
Suns' Torrey Craig (groin) upgraded to questionable on Wednesday
Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig (groin) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Craig is dealing with a groin injury and is questionable to face the Celtics on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 27.5 minutes against Boston. Craig's Wednesday projection includes 9.2...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) out for Lakers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. James is dealing with left ankle soreness and will not be available to face the Raptors on Wednesday in the second game of a back-to-back. Anthony Davis (illness) has also been ruled out, while Patrick Beverley (knee) is doubtful.
numberfire.com
Wizards starting Corey Kispert for inactive Bradley Beal (hamstring) on Wednesday
Washington Wizards small forward Corey Kispert is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Chicago Bulls. Kispert will make his tenth start this season after Bradley Beal was ruled out with a hamstring ailment. In 33.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Kispert to score 22.2 FanDuel points. Kispert's projection includes 12.3...
numberfire.com
Utah's Malik Beasley starting on Wednesday in place of Lauri Markkanen (illness)
Utah Jazz point guard Malik Beasley is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Beasley will get the start on Wednesday with Lauri Markkanen sidelined with an illness. Our models expect Beasley to play 26.3 minutes against the Warriors. Beasley's Wednesday projection includes 14.4 points,...
numberfire.com
Boston's Malcolm Brogdon (illness) available on Wednesday
Boston Celtics shooting guard Malcolm Brogdon (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Brogdon has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Suns on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 24.0 minutes against Phoenix. Brogdon's Wednesday projection includes 12.8 points, 3.8 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Max Strus (shoulder) available for Heat on Tuesday night
Miami Heat guard Max Strus (shoulder) will play in Tuesday's game versus the Detroit Pistons. Strus will be active for the Heat after he was designated as probable with shoulder Impingement. In 34.8 expected minutes, our models project Strus to score 25.6 FanDuel points. Strus' current projection includes 14.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Grizzlies' Ja Morant (ankle) available on Wednesday
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Morant has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against the Thunder on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 33.5 minutes against the Thunder. Morant's Wednesday projection...
numberfire.com
Gary Harris (hamstring) remains out for Orlando on Friday
Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris will not play Friday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Harris is still dealing with the right hamstring strain that has kept him sidelined this past week. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return. In 6 games this season, Harris is averaging...
numberfire.com
Cameron Payne playing with Suns' second unit on Wednesday night
Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Boton Celtics. Payne will come off the bench after Chris Paul was announced as Wednesday's starter. In 16.8 expected minutes, our models project Payne to score 17.0 FanDuel points. Payne's projection includes 8.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Spurs' Romeo Langford (back) available on Thursday
San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Romeo Langford (back) is available for Thursday's game against the Houston Rockets. Langford has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Rockets on Thursday. Our models expect him to play 27.2 minutes against Houston. Langford's Thursday projection includes 9.3 points, 3.8...
numberfire.com
Kings' De'Aaron Fox (foot) questionable on Friday
Sacramento Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Fox is dealing with right foot soreness and is questionable to face Cleveland on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 33.6 minutes against the Cavaliers. Fox's Friday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) questionable on Friday
Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Porzingis is dealing with a left ankle sprain and is questionable to face the Pacers on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.1 minutes against Indiana. Porzingis' Friday projection includes...
