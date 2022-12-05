Read full article on original website
Gizmodo
Makoto Shinkai's Next Anime Masterpiece, Suzume, Arrives in April
Anime movie director Makoto Shinkai’s legacy has already been assured, thanks to the fabulous Your Name. Now he has a chance to add to it courtesy of his new film Suzume, which finally has a U.S. release date. trailers for Suzume before—arguably better ones than this new trailer released...
Gizmodo
Mario Heads to the Mushroom Kingdom In the First Super Mario Bros. Movie Clip
At tonight’s Game Awards, Keegan Michael-Key (the voice of Toad in the Mario movie) introduced the world to the first extended clip from The Super Mario Bros. Movie, giving us a taste of Illumination’s take on the lands of the Mushroom Kingdom. There’s a lot to like here—it’s...
Gizmodo
Thank God, Doctor Who's Christmas Specials Will Return Starting Next Year
When Chris Chibnall took over Doctor Who, one of the strangest decisions to come out of his era was a simple programming change: the Doctor Who Christmas specials, a tradition since 2005, were suddenly no more, replaced by New Year’s Day specials. Now, five years later, we know that the change is being reversed.
Gizmodo
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Alexander Skarsgård and Mia Goth look haunting in the first look at David Cronenberg’s new horror movie, Infinity Pool. Tom Welling heads to Supernatural in new footage from The Winchesters. Plus, a new look at Syfy’s colony thriller The Ark. Spoilers, away!. Wicked. Variety reports Tony-award nominee...
Gizmodo
How to Uncurse Your Dice Before Game Night
Earlier this week, while preparing for a tabletop role playing game, I was perusing my dice, trying to pick out a set of polyhedral dice (which consist of seven dice: a D4, D6, D8, two D10s, D12, and a D20) that would best fit my Dragonborn Monk, Teimuraz. I found a set still in its packaging—my red-and-silver Crimson Nebula dice from Dispel Dice—and immediately knew that these were exactly the vibe for Teimuraz. Choosing dice for a character is important! You have to get a good vibe. But there was a big problem. These beautiful dice were perfect… and also cursed.
Gizmodo
Avatar: The Way of Water
In a press conference this week for Avatar: The Way of Water, James Cameron said that after revisiting the first film, he wanted to develop a sequel that would honor Avatar while pushing the universe forward. One way he did that was by taking inspiration from stars Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington. The director and actors are all parents, and “we wanted to get into the family dynamics, and the responsibilities of having kids.”
Gizmodo
The Pale Blue Eye's New Trailer Teases a Haunting Wintertime Mystery
The Pale Blue Eye is an adaption of a novel by Louis Bayard that imagines a chilling horror story set in West Point during the time that Edgar Allen Poe was in attendance. The early 1800s time period places the film well before Sherlock Holmes, offering a darker, more reserved kind of horror, creating a strange, slow-moving, threatening aura that I am, actually, all about.
Gizmodo
James Cameron Reveals His True Feelings About Thanos
Unlike certain other high-profile directors, James Cameron is a professed fan of Marvel and DC movies. But in a new interview for Avatar: The Way of Water, he weighed in on the VFX used to create Marvel villain Thanos, versus the VFX that brings his Avatar characters to life. And you won’t be surprised which he favors.
Gizmodo
Willow's Third Episode Has Everyone Chasing Elora Danan
Elora Danan has been captured by servants of the Crone, an unspeakable evil that threatens to destroy the world. They mean to banish Elora’s soul for all eternity, completing the task the evil queen attempted in the original film. So it’s up to Willow and his friends to go after her. But first, how about a nice leisurely chat? Let’s talk about the uneven but ultimately crucial third episode of Willow, “The Battle of the Slaughtered Lamb.”
Gizmodo
James Cameron Wrote 'Avatar 1.5' to Fill in the Gaps Between Films
Although we’ll likely never get a movie that takes place between Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water, James Cameron apparently knows exactly how the main characters of his first film lived their lives during that time. In fact, he’s already written it. In a Way of Water...
Gizmodo
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
The last time we saw Cal Kestis, he barely survived an encounter with the Dark Lord of the Sith, and decided to keep the Force-sensitive children of the galaxy safe from the Empire’s wrath rather than recruit them to build a new Jedi Order. Now, we’ve finally got a look at what he’s up to next.
Gizmodo
Jenna Ortega Had Covid While Filming Wednesday's Dance Scene
Reviews of Netflix’s Addams Family spin-off Wednesday have been mixed, but there’s one thing everyone could agree on: Jenny Ortega’s unapologetically goofy dance scene was amazing. Unfortunately, notice I said “could”—your enthusiasm might wane upon learning she filmed the scene while having the coronavirus.
Gizmodo
Meta’s Cringey Avatars Are Finally Headed to WhatsApp
Meta has taken its (in)famous avatars out of the “metaverse” and has been dropping them into its social apps, hoping personalized cartoon versions of people will generate enough interest in the company’s flagging metaverse project. After adding them to Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger, the company has finally come for the “no gimmicks” WhatsApp.
Gizmodo
Shadow and Bone Season 2 Will Premiere in March
Plus, get a first look at some new photos from the production as well as a sneak peek at what Alina, Mal, and the crows are up to. Shadow and Bone Season 2 premieres on Netflix on March 16, 2023. And we’re so excited! This was truly my comfort show...
Gizmodo
In Retroverse, Hopping the Multiverse Is An Existential Crisis
What if you suddenly woke up in a universe where you’d been dead for years—and on the surface, it looked like a better one than the world you’d just been in a moment ago? That’s already a horrifying enough existential crisis, but Retroverse decides that’s not enough and throws in some alien nightmares for good measure.
Gizmodo
Sigourney Weaver Went Back to High School for Avatar: The Way of Water
Sigourney Weaver’s character in the first Avatar movie—Dr. Grace Augustine—is dead. During a press conference for Avatar: The Way of Water on Tuesday, both James Cameron and Weaver wanted to make that explicitly clear. But Weaver was such an integral part to Cameron’s vision that he brought her back for the Avatar sequel, this time as a teenaged Na’vi named Kiri.
