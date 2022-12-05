Read full article on original website
Famous store chain opening another location in Pennsylvania to host giveaways and food drive during grand openingKristen WaltersEllwood City, PA
Dollar General Reopens After RemodelBryan DijkhuizenStruthers, OH
Teen's Letter Gives A Clue In Her DisappearanceStill UnsolvedRochester, PA
The Case of Kimberly Lee KesslerTawana K WatsonButler, PA
WTRF
US 22 westbound lane closure to begin Dec. 9
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — A portion of US 22, near the Robert Byrd Bridge, will have the westbound lane closed at milepost 3.02 during daylight hours on Friday, December 9, for bridge maintenance. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change...
wtae.com
Boil water advisory for parts of city of Butler, Butler Township, Center Township
BUTLER, Pa. — Pennsylvania American Water announced a precautionary boil water advisory in parts of the city of Butler, Butler Township and Center Township on Thursday night. A map of the affected areas is posted here. "Early this evening, we experienced a loss of positive water pressure due to...
Best Areas Of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania To Buy A Home
If you're looking for a hometown with plenty of personality, consider Pittsburgh. Learn about the best places to live in Pittsburgh and how much homes cost.
abandonedspaces.com
Why Lone Toilets Sit In the Middle of Pittsburgh Basements
In Pittsburgh, there are some homes that have two bedrooms, two baths, and an additional toilet in the basement. There is no sink to accompany this toilet, and no shower. It is simply a commode in the middle of the basement. These toilets were installed on purpose, but the reason for them is still contested today.
butlerradio.com
Initial Phase Of Rt. 228 Project Nearing Completion
After years of construction work, county officials say phase one of the Route 228 project in Cranberry Township is nearing the end. Butler County Director of Planning Mark Gordon says the work in between Commonwealth Drive and Haine School Road is just about complete. That now means Phase 2 of...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Want to Fly Nonstop to the West Coast? Pittsburghers Get A New Option
The deep freeze of winter is about to settle in on the ’Burgh — the perfect time to plan a nonstop flight to sunny California. Breeze Airways, the low-fare airline founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, announced Wednesday the airline will begin offering nonstop flights to Orange County, California, from Pittsburgh International Airport in March 2023.
Route 28 in O’Hara Township reopens after crash shuts down northbound lanes
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The northbound lanes of Route 28 in O’Hara Township have reopened after a crash Thursday afternoon. According to Allegheny County 911, the call for the crash came in at 4:16 p.m. Traffic was being diverted off of exit 9, towards Blawnox. At this time,...
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Pennsylvania this Year
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Pennsylvania but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to the Holiday Magic Light Garden at the beautiful Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. Keep reading to learn more.
Could Ames department stores be making a comeback?
Amesstores.com has a message on it that says, “Ames Department Stores, Inc is returning in Spring 2023. Please keep an eye on this website for announcements on which locations are opening first!”
WFMJ.com
Penn Power completes upgrades to enhance services in Lawrence County for winter
FirstEnergy spokeswoman, Lauren Siburkis has announced on Wednesday that Penn Power has completed smart grid enhancements, inspections and equipment maintenance to enhance service reliability for Lawrence County customers. This work is part of power system upgrades recently made across Western Pennsylvania including Mercer County to help prevent outages and minimize...
3 Great Burger Joints in Pittsburgh
If you’re searching for the ultimate burger destination, then you don’t need to look any further than Pittsburgh. The Steel City is home to some of the greatest burgers around, and today I'm going to be introducing you to three spots in particular that are not-to-be-missed.
1 injured in early morning Pittsburgh crash
PITTSBURGH — One person was injured in an early morning crash this morning in Pittsburgh. The multi-vehicle crash occurred on S. 20th Street near Carson Street. A Channel 11 photographer at the scene saw two vehicles involved, with possible damage to a third parked vehicle. The victim was taken...
Parts of Butler and Beaver counties under boil water advisory
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Parts of Butler and Beaver counties are under a boil water advisory. Penn American Water said Thursday that the advisory is for 900 customers living in portions of Butler, Butler Township and Center Township."Early this evening, we experienced a loss of positive water pressure due to a 12-inch water main break," Penn American Water said in a release. "A loss of positive water pressure signals the existence of conditions that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system through back-flow by back pressure or back siphonage. As a result, there is an increased chance that the water may contain disease-causing organisms."Pennsylvania American Water says there is a potable water tanker at the old Sears parking lot at the Clearview Mall.To see if you are impacted, click here.
Sheetz hosts grand opening in Ellwood City
ELLWOOD CITY – The brand-new Sheetz in Ellwood City will host a grand opening Dec. 22. A ribbon-cutting and customer giveaways will help mark the celebration for the Altoona-based company's 763rd convenience store, located at 14 Fifth St. ...
Pittsburgh Regional Transit employees fired over vaccination mandate file lawsuit
PITTSBURGH — Former employees of Pittsburgh Regional Transit who were terminated over vaccination status are filing a lawsuit against the company. Jonathan Lutz was an employee for four years, until this March when he was fired because he refused to give the company his vaccination status when a mandate was put in place.
uncoveringpa.com
What It’s Like to Drive Through the Cascade of Lights in New Castle, PA
I love visiting the many fantastic light displays in Pennsylvania, and I was excited when I had a chance to visit Cascade of Lights in New Castle on its opening night in December 2022. Cascade of Lights is held in Cascade Park, home of the fantastic Big Run Falls. This...
3 Great Pizza Places In Pittsburgh
Welcome to the ultimate guide to the best pizza places in Pittsburgh!. Don't worry about finding somewhere new for date night. We've got you covered! Where you want pizza by the slice or a whole pie to yourself, Pittsburgh has some top-quality pizzerias.
Monroeville couple continue toy-collecting tradition
This Santa Claus is about as real as it gets. Pete Colangelo might not have a flying sleigh or workshop full of elves. And instead of the North Pole, he lives in Monroeville. But each year, and he and his wife, Carol, make deliveries that put plenty of smiles on young faces.
Lancaster Farming
Deck the Barn With Christmas Lights at Washington County Fairgrounds
WASHINGTON, Pa. — A brand new agriculture-related event is coming to the Washington County Fairgrounds this month in western Pennsylvania. A “Deck the Barns Lighted Christmas Drive-Thru” will be happening for two days only, on Dec. 16 and 17, from 5 to 11 p.m. “Events like these...
27 First News
Earliest sunset starts today -How long it sticks around
(WKBN) – This is the week we experience our earliest sunset of the year!. Each year, the days start getting shorter after the summer solstice in June. The afternoons get earlier through the end of summer and into fall as the mornings get later. December is the month that...
