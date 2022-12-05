ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Wilmington, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF

US 22 westbound lane closure to begin Dec. 9

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — A portion of US 22, near the Robert Byrd Bridge, will have the westbound lane closed at milepost 3.02 during daylight hours on Friday, December 9, for bridge maintenance. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change...
abandonedspaces.com

Why Lone Toilets Sit In the Middle of Pittsburgh Basements

In Pittsburgh, there are some homes that have two bedrooms, two baths, and an additional toilet in the basement. There is no sink to accompany this toilet, and no shower. It is simply a commode in the middle of the basement. These toilets were installed on purpose, but the reason for them is still contested today.
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Initial Phase Of Rt. 228 Project Nearing Completion

After years of construction work, county officials say phase one of the Route 228 project in Cranberry Township is nearing the end. Butler County Director of Planning Mark Gordon says the work in between Commonwealth Drive and Haine School Road is just about complete. That now means Phase 2 of...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Want to Fly Nonstop to the West Coast? Pittsburghers Get A New Option

The deep freeze of winter is about to settle in on the ’Burgh — the perfect time to plan a nonstop flight to sunny California. Breeze Airways, the low-fare airline founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, announced Wednesday the airline will begin offering nonstop flights to Orange County, California, from Pittsburgh International Airport in March 2023.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMJ.com

Penn Power completes upgrades to enhance services in Lawrence County for winter

FirstEnergy spokeswoman, Lauren Siburkis has announced on Wednesday that Penn Power has completed smart grid enhancements, inspections and equipment maintenance to enhance service reliability for Lawrence County customers. This work is part of power system upgrades recently made across Western Pennsylvania including Mercer County to help prevent outages and minimize...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
Ted Rivers

3 Great Burger Joints in Pittsburgh

If you’re searching for the ultimate burger destination, then you don’t need to look any further than Pittsburgh. The Steel City is home to some of the greatest burgers around, and today I'm going to be introducing you to three spots in particular that are not-to-be-missed.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

1 injured in early morning Pittsburgh crash

PITTSBURGH — One person was injured in an early morning crash this morning in Pittsburgh. The multi-vehicle crash occurred on S. 20th Street near Carson Street. A Channel 11 photographer at the scene saw two vehicles involved, with possible damage to a third parked vehicle. The victim was taken...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Parts of Butler and Beaver counties under boil water advisory

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Parts of Butler and Beaver counties are under a boil water advisory. Penn American Water said Thursday that the advisory is for 900 customers living in portions of Butler, Butler Township and Center Township."Early this evening, we experienced a loss of positive water pressure due to a 12-inch water main break," Penn American Water said in a release. "A loss of positive water pressure signals the existence of conditions that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system through back-flow by back pressure or back siphonage. As a result, there is an increased chance that the water may contain disease-causing organisms."Pennsylvania American Water says there is a potable water tanker at the old Sears parking lot at the Clearview Mall.To see if you are impacted, click here.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Pittsburgh

Welcome to the ultimate guide to the best pizza places in Pittsburgh!. Don't worry about finding somewhere new for date night. We've got you covered! Where you want pizza by the slice or a whole pie to yourself, Pittsburgh has some top-quality pizzerias.
PITTSBURGH, PA
27 First News

Earliest sunset starts today -How long it sticks around

(WKBN) – This is the week we experience our earliest sunset of the year!. Each year, the days start getting shorter after the summer solstice in June. The afternoons get earlier through the end of summer and into fall as the mornings get later. December is the month that...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy