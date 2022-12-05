Read full article on original website
Related
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Snow stacks up in GTNP
JACKSON, Wyo. — The snow is stacking up in Grand Teton National Park as winter sets in across the Jackson Hole valley. The park’s main roadways, Highway US 89/191 and Highway US 26/287 are plowed and open for winter travel from the town of Jackson to Flagg Ranch just south of Yellowstone National Park. The Teton Park Road is closed from Nov. 1 to April 30 from Taggart Lake Trailhead to Signal Mountain Lodge. The road will be groomed for skiing, snowshoeing, and hiking beginning Dec. 16.
buckrail.com
Yellowstone talks comparisons to Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — Have you ever wondered how Yellowstone’s volcanic activity compares to others around the world?. With the eruption of Mauna Loa in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory scientist-in-charge Mike Poland took the opportunity to discuss the parallels and differences between Hawaiian and Yellowstone volcanism and describe activity in Yellowstone during November in this monthly update.
buckrail.com
UPDATE: Astoria Bridge closed until further notice due to damage
Editor’s Note: This is a developing story and it will be updated when more information is made available. “Timelines for repair and reopening of this private bridge are unknown until the Snake River Sporting Club engineers have completed a full damage assessment,” Teton County said in a statement this afternoon.
Comments / 0