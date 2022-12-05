JACKSON, Wyo. — The snow is stacking up in Grand Teton National Park as winter sets in across the Jackson Hole valley. The park’s main roadways, Highway US 89/191 and Highway US 26/287 are plowed and open for winter travel from the town of Jackson to Flagg Ranch just south of Yellowstone National Park. The Teton Park Road is closed from Nov. 1 to April 30 from Taggart Lake Trailhead to Signal Mountain Lodge. The road will be groomed for skiing, snowshoeing, and hiking beginning Dec. 16.

JACKSON, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO