ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Jordan Nwora playing second unit role for Bucks on Wednesday night

Milwaukee Bucks small forward Jordan Nwora is not starting in Wednesday's contest versus the Sacramento Kings. Nwora will resume his previous bench role after Grayson Allen was chosen as Wednesday's starter. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 400.4 minutes this season, Nwora is averaging 0.71 FanDuel points per minute.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

LeBron James (ankle) starting in Lakers' Tuesday lineup versus Cavaliers

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) will play in Tuesday's contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers. James will suit up for his revenge opportunity versus his former team despite experiencing recent ankle soreness. In 35.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project James to score 45.5 FanDuel points. James' Tuesday projection includes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Paul George not listed on Los Angeles' Wednesday injury report

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George is not listed on Wednesday's injury report against the Orlando Magic. George is on track to play in the first half of their back-to-back on Wednesday. In 35.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project George to score 42.7 FanDuel points. George's projection includes 22.8 points,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Anthony Davis (back) active and starting for Lakers on Tuesday night

Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (back) will start in Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Davis will be active on Tuesday night despite being listed with lower back tightness. In 35.2 expected minutes, our models project Davis to score 50.4 FanDuel points. Davis' Tuesday projection includes 24.3 points, 11.8...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Ish Wainright operating in bench role for Suns on Wednesday

Phoenix Suns forward Ish Wainright is not starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Boston Celtics. Wainwright will come off the bench after Torrey Craig was picked as Wednesday's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 124.3 minutes this season, Wainright is averaging 0.76 FanDuel points per minute.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Mike Williams (ankle) limited in Chargers' Wednesday practice

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) was a limited participant on Wednesday. Today's designation was estimated after the Chargers held a walkthrough on Wednesday. Expect Josh Palmer to see more snaps versus a Miami Dolphins team ranked 14th (27.0) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts if Williams is unable to suit up in Week 14.
numberfire.com

Pacers' Jalen Smith (knee) available on Friday

Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Smith has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go on Friday after sitting out Wednesday's game. Our models expect Smith to play 25.2 minutes against the Wizards. Smith's Friday projection...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Malcolm Brogdon (illness) probable for Boston on Wednesday

Boston Celtics shooting guard Malcolm Brogdon (illness) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Brogdon is dealing with an illness but is expected to return to action against the Suns on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 24.0 minutes against Phoenix. Brogdon's Wednesday projection includes 12.8 points,...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Duncan Robinson (ankle) will play for Heat Thursday night

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson will play Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Robinson is dealing with a sprained left ankle. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light after entering the day with a probable tag. Our models project Robinson for 5.9 points, 1.6...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Patrick Beverley (knee) ruled out for Lakers' Wednesday contest versus Toronto

Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Beverley is not active for the second half of the Lakers' back-to-back with recent knee soreness. Expect Russell Westbrook to see more minutes on Wednesday night. Westbrook's current projection includes 17.2 points, 6.9...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Tyler Herro (ankle) available for Heat on Thursday

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro will play Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Herro is dealing with a sprained left ankle. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light after entering the day with a probable tag. Our models project Herro for 20.2 points, 5.8...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Grizzlies' Ja Morant (ankle) available on Wednesday

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Morant has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against the Thunder on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 33.5 minutes against the Thunder. Morant's Wednesday projection...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

76ers' Georges Niang (foot) out again on Friday

Philadelphia 76ers forward Georges Niang (foot) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Niang continues to deal with a foot injury and will not be available to face the Lakers on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Nets' Edmond Sumner (glute) questionable on Wednesday

Brooklyn Nets point guard Edmond Sumner (glute) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Sumner is dealing with a glute injury and is questionable to face Charlotte on Wednesday. Sumner is averaging 7.2 points, 1.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 13.1 FanDuel points per game this season.
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) questionable on Friday

Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Porzingis is dealing with a left ankle sprain and is questionable to face the Pacers on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.1 minutes against Indiana. Porzingis' Friday projection includes...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Heat's Gabe Vincent (knee) out again on Thursday

Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent (knee) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Vincent continues to deal with a knee injury and will remain sidelined on Thursday. His next chance to play will come against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. Vincent is averaging...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy