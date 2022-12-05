Read full article on original website
Did Overuse of Antibiotics Drive Secondary Infection in COVID-19 Patients?
COVID-19 hospital patients were prescribed 21.81% more antibiotics than patients without COVID-19. How did this affect their risk of coinfection?. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, infected persons have received unnecessary antibiotics. One obvious effect is that the erroneously prescribed antivirals do not aid in COVID-19 recovery. However, the overuse of antibiotics may also raise the risk of coinfection with dangerous, highly resistant pathogens.
Significant Barriers Keep Patients from Adopting Injectable PrEP
The study showed, however, that physicians can help solve the problem if they are willing to answer patient’s questions about the therapy’s efficacy and safety. Though injectable versions of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) can be more convenient than a daily pill, a new qualitative study of patient perceptions suggests physicians have a key role to play in educating patients and overcoming potential barriers to usage.
FDA Authorizes Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccines for Children Down to 6 Months of Age
With an already overwhelming respiratory virus season with RSV and influenza, the hope is to prevent COVID-19 with these vaccines available to younger pediatric populations. Today, the FDA announced it had amended the emergency use authorizations (EUAs) of the updated (bivalent) Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to include use in children down to 6 months of age.
Clinician Perspective on the Latest SSTI Antibiotics
A clinician offers insight into what he sees in terms of these therapies and the need to get more information to those providers in the field as well as access to them. Although the development of antibiotics overall has its challenges including the lack of new therapies getting approved, Bruce M. Jones, PharmD, FIDSA, BCPS, infectious diseases clinical pharmacy specialist at St. Joseph's/Candler Health System in Savannah, GA, is optimistic about the newer antibiotics when it comes to treatment for skin and soft tissue infections (SSTIs).
