A clinician offers insight into what he sees in terms of these therapies and the need to get more information to those providers in the field as well as access to them. Although the development of antibiotics overall has its challenges including the lack of new therapies getting approved, Bruce M. Jones, PharmD, FIDSA, BCPS, infectious diseases clinical pharmacy specialist at St. Joseph's/Candler Health System in Savannah, GA, is optimistic about the newer antibiotics when it comes to treatment for skin and soft tissue infections (SSTIs).

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO