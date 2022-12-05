Read full article on original website
Related
WHAS 11
Jessica Simpson Shares Pics From Snowy Getaway with Her Family
Jessica Simpson is enjoying the winter weather with her family! The 42-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share pictures of her family's snowy getaway. Jessica was joined on the vacation by her husband, Eric Johnson, and their three kids, Maxwell, 10, Ace, 9, and Birdie, 3. Also along for the ride were Jessica's mom, Tina, and her sister, Ashlee.
WHAS 11
Kourtney Kardashian Talks Recovering From IVF Journey 10 Months After Stopping: 'It Gets Better'
Kourtney Kardashian is celebrating getting her health back on track after struggling with her IVF treatments while attempting to conceive a child with her now-husband, Travis Barker. The 43-year-old mother of three took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, posting a photo of her treadmill which reads that she ran...
WHAS 11
Scott Disick Will 'Always Have Regrets' About How He Treated Kourtney Kardashian, Source Says
When Scott Disick looks back on his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, he'll always have some regrets. And while the 39-year-old father of three accepts his faults, he's also focused on looking ahead. A source tells ET, "Scott will always have regrets about how he treated Kourtney and handled their relationship....
WHAS 11
'RHOM's Larsa Pippen on Her Feisty Feud With Lisa Hochstein & Why She's Not Labeling Her Love Life (Exclusive)
Larsa Pippen's ready to get it poppin' again in the 305. "This season is Larsa 5.0," the Real Housewives of Miami star quips to ET during a sit-down interview inside her new penthouse. "This season ... I was free, you know? I'm not married, I'm single, and I don't know... I feel like I have great energy right now. It's like, my energy is alive and awake, so I don't really hold back on my opinions these days."
WHAS 11
'Bachelor In Paradise' Alum Tia Booth Welcomes First Baby With Fiancé Taylor Mock
A cause for celebration! Bachelor in Paradise alum Tia Booth is a new mom. The reality star took to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon to share the exciting news that she and her fiancé, Taylor Mock, had welcomed their bundle of joy. Booth posted an audio clip of herself and...
WHAS 11
Paris Hilton on Where She and Mom Kathy Stand After She Refuted Her Fertility Journey Claims (Exclusive)
There's no bad blood between Paris Hilton and her mom, Kathy Hilton, after the 41-year-old heiress refuted her mom's claims that she's been "trying and trying" to get pregnant. While walking the red carpet at the 2022 Hollywood Reporter Women in Entertainment Breakfast at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in...
WHAS 11
Jenna Johnson Mourns the Death of Her Baby Niece Lennon
Jenna Johnson is in mourning after her younger brother and sister-in-law suffered an unimaginable loss when their daughter, Lennon Sky Johnson, died last week. The Dancing With the Stars pro took to Instagram on Wednesday and posted a photo of the couple -- Skyler and Ashton -- and their family at the cemetery on a snowy day. The photos also show Lennon's tiny casket topped with a bouquet of roses. There's also a photo of Lennon to the side of the casket.
WHAS 11
Al Roker Remains Hospitalized Amid Health Battle, Shares Message to Fans
In Al Roker's neck of the woods, recovery remains in the forecast. The Today weatherman issued a new update to fans on social media Thursday, confirming he is still in the hospital. It was recently reported that the 68-year-old longtime TV figure was readmitted after being released from the hospital in time to spend Thanksgiving at home with his family. Earlier in November, he first revealed he had been hospitalized with blood clots in his leg and lungs. While the cause behind his most recent hospitalization is unclear, Roker hinted at the toll this health struggle has had on him in his latest message.
WHAS 11
Jennifer Lawrence Candidly Opens Up About Her Anxieties as a Mom
Jennifer Lawrence is getting candid about motherhood. As part of Variety's "Actors on Actors" series, Lawrence sat down with Viola Davis to discuss their work and lives. During the conversation, Lawrence revealed why Causeway, the film she produced and stars in about a military veteran struggling with a traumatic brain injury, came at the right time for her.
WHAS 11
Christina Applegate Shares Her First Reaction to MS Diagnosis, Recalls Early Symptoms: 'I Couldn't Walk'
Christina Applegate is not sugarcoating her journey with multiple sclerosis. On Thursday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Dead to Me star reveals her reaction to her diagnosis. Applegate was diagnosed with MS in 2021, while shooting the final season of Dead to Me. "Can I say, it...
WHAS 11
Leah Remini Says She Takes No Pleasure in Kirstie Alley's Death After Years-Long Scientology Feud
After publicly feuding for years over Scientology, Leah Remini -- who left the Church of Scientology in 2013 and has since sought to expose the religion's inner-workings -- is speaking out about Kirstie Alley's sudden death, calling it "very sad." The King of Queens star told Rolling Stone that, despite...
WHAS 11
Prince Harry's Secret Instagram Account Revealed in New 'Harry & Meghan' Docuseries
While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are offering an unfiltered look into their lives in the new Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, Harry isn't a stranger to a filter. In volume I of the docuseries, which covers the couple's early romance in three episodes, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex give a rare glimpse into their lives.
WHAS 11
Al Roker Is Home After Being Readmitted to the Hospital
Al Roker is back at home! On Thursday, the Today show weatherman took to Instagram to announce that he's home from the hospital after a series of health issues. To celebrate his hospital exit, Roker shared a smiling pic of himself, as well as a shot with his wife, Deborah Roberts, and a third photo with Roberts and their 24-year-old daughter, Leila.
WHAS 11
Ryan Reynolds Gushes Over Blake Lively and Daughters: 'You Give Me More Strength Than Any Man Deserves'
Ryan Reynolds is the people’s family man. During the 2022 People’s Choice Awards, the 46-year-old actor was presented with the Icon Award. In true fashion, he brought the comedy and all the feels as he gushed about his wife, Blake Lively, and their three daughters. "I feel like...
WHAS 11
Al Roker Health Update: Craig Melvin Says Weatherman Is 'Recovering' and Watching 'Today' Show
Al Roker's presence was felt on Wednesday's episode of the Today show when co-host Craig Melvin gave an update on the beloved 68-year-old weatherman's health. "Mr. Roker is still recovering," Melvin said during the third hour of the news program. "He is watching this morning, providing real-time feedback." During the...
WHAS 11
Prince Harry Says Meghan Markle Is 'So Similar' to Princess Diana in New Docuseries
People have been drawing parallels between the late Princess Diana and her daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle, for years, and now it seems Diana's son, Prince Harry, agrees with them. Volume I of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, dropped on Thursday, and in it, Harry discusses his mother at length, even comparing her to his wife.
WHAS 11
Keke Palmer Says She's Getting Into Her Latest Role as 'a Mother'
Keke Palmer is embracing her pregnancy journey and all the cozy comforts that can come with it. The actress and podcaster took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a message with fans about the latest episode of her podcast, Baby This Is Keke Palmer. In the video, Palmer addresses her...
WHAS 11
'90 Day Fiancé's David and Annie on the Possibility of Having a Baby, the Secret to Their Marriage (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiancé fan favorites David and Annie shocked viewers when a recent teaser for season 2 of their spinoff, David & Annie: After the 90 Days, showed that Annie may be pregnant. ET sat down with the couple to talk about what's ahead this season, and if they do in fact want children together.
WHAS 11
Mindy Kaling Explains Why She's Not in a Romantic Relationship With Ex BJ Novak
While she may be longtime friends with her ex, BJ Novak, who is the godfather to both of her children, Mindy Kaling has no plans to rekindle her romantic relationship with her former Office co-star. During an appearance on Tuesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Kaling responded when host...
WHAS 11
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Doc: Royal Family Was Not Contacted Despite Show's Disclaimer, Source Says
A source tells ET that the royal family was never asked for comment regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's newly released Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. The first three episodes dropped on Thursday, and started off with a disclaimer that reads, "Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series."
Comments / 0