ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

Texas A&M University student from San Antonio wins $100,000 in tuition during football toss competition

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio native and Texas A&M University student won $100,000 in tuition from Dr. Pepper this past weekend at the Pac-12 Conference Championship game. Raphael Idrogo, who attends Texas A&M University, was the winning contestant during the Pac-12 Championship Game’s halftime competition by throwing the most footballs under 30 seconds into a giant Dr. Pepper can.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
mesquite-news.com

Breaking: A&M-San Antonio announces interim president

The Texas A&M University System announced that Linda Schott will serve as interim president following the departure of current president Dr. Cynthia Teniente-Matson. According to an official news release by A&M University, Schott is a native of San Antonio who previously served as president at the University of Maine at Presque Isle from 2012 to 2016, and Southern Oregon University from 2016-2021.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Affordable debt consolidation in San Antonio helps with overwhelming credit card debt

Rising interest rates are impacting the ability of many Texans to cover debt payments and living expenses. During the Pandemic, many Texans were forced to rely on credit cards to pay for necessities. The lack of rising wages and ongoing high inflation continues to take a huge toll on many, with credit card debt rising to levels not seen since 2008. Increasing interest rates have further made a difficult financial situation even more severe. Fortunately, there are some non-bankruptcy options to deal with overwhelming high-interest credit card debt and personal loans.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
saobserver.com

VIA Operators among Highest Paid in Nation

VIA bus operators are the highest earning in Texas and among the highest paid in the nation, when normalized for cost of living—an investment in the people who keep San Antonio moving, the agency’s CEO says. New VIA bus operators out-earned operators from Austin, Dallas, and Houston in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
kut.org

Forbes list names H-E-B as the 6th-largest private company in the U.S.

H-E-B is among the top 10 largest private companies in the United States, according to a new list from Forbes that includes a total of 20 Texas businesses. The San Antonio-based grocery chain was Texas’ sole top-10 entry on Forbes’ Largest Private Companies List for 2022, ranking at No. 6 with $38.9 billion in revenue for the fiscal year.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Former Republic Golf Course on Southeast Side could be converted to an arboretum

SAN ANTONIO – A closed golf course on the city’s Southeast Side could be converted to an arboretum and offer educational programming. “Arboretum San Antonio has the potential to be an economic generator. It’s attracting not only the residents here in the city of San Antonio, but visitors from afar,” Connie Gonzalez, chief strategy officer for Brooks said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
High School Football PRO

San Antonio, December 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Chapel Hill High School - Tyler football team will have a game with Boerne High School on December 09, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy