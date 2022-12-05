Read full article on original website
Barstow High School Aztecs marching band performing at the Alamo BowlThe HD PostBarstow, CA
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Whataburger is giving away $2 million. Here is how to apply for a grantAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas motorcyclist reports diamond-shaped object hovering overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
Popular Denny’s Restaurant and Truck Stop Destroyed by FireJoel EisenbergSan Antonio, TX
KSAT 12
Texas A&M University student from San Antonio wins $100,000 in tuition during football toss competition
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio native and Texas A&M University student won $100,000 in tuition from Dr. Pepper this past weekend at the Pac-12 Conference Championship game. Raphael Idrogo, who attends Texas A&M University, was the winning contestant during the Pac-12 Championship Game’s halftime competition by throwing the most footballs under 30 seconds into a giant Dr. Pepper can.
Nearly 200 UTSA education graduates receive certifications to start their teaching careers
SAN ANTONIO — Today, UTSA hosted a commencement ceremony honoring the next generation of educators. The students are newly trained and certified and are ready to enter the field as soon as this upcoming spring semester. Two students felt the program prepared them to leave an impact on other...
'I basically have to start over' | Students left reeling after Quest College abruptly closes
SAN ANTONIO — A college closure has left students scrambling. Several layoffs put Quest College in the spotlight last week as students shared their concerns. Now, the school has shut down. Recent statistics show a few hundred students were enrolled at Quest College. About 90% were women attempting to...
KSAT 12
Tuberculosis testing to begin at Brandeis, Clark High Schools on Monday
SAN ANTONIO – Letters to parents at Brandeis and Clark High School students this week warned that a student had turned up with tuberculosis at each, and that will prompt a contact and testing campaign to make sure everyone is safe from the infectious disease. Tuberculosis is the number...
mesquite-news.com
Breaking: A&M-San Antonio announces interim president
The Texas A&M University System announced that Linda Schott will serve as interim president following the departure of current president Dr. Cynthia Teniente-Matson. According to an official news release by A&M University, Schott is a native of San Antonio who previously served as president at the University of Maine at Presque Isle from 2012 to 2016, and Southern Oregon University from 2016-2021.
Tuberculosis detected at Northside ISD high schools
SAN ANTONIO — A person at Brandeis High School tested positive for tuberculosis and some students and staff may have been exposed. Officials also noted that there is a 'common link' involving Clark High School as well. Principal Dr. Geri Berger sent a letter to parents saying that Northside...
news4sanantonio.com
Affordable debt consolidation in San Antonio helps with overwhelming credit card debt
Rising interest rates are impacting the ability of many Texans to cover debt payments and living expenses. During the Pandemic, many Texans were forced to rely on credit cards to pay for necessities. The lack of rising wages and ongoing high inflation continues to take a huge toll on many, with credit card debt rising to levels not seen since 2008. Increasing interest rates have further made a difficult financial situation even more severe. Fortunately, there are some non-bankruptcy options to deal with overwhelming high-interest credit card debt and personal loans.
KSAT 12
Laredo mom pulls up roots for the sake of her son with autism
SAN ANTONIO – A single mother from Laredo, Sandy Martinez, said she has “a knot her in stomach” but has no regrets about pulling up roots and moving to San Antonio to give her 23-year-old son, who has autism, a better chance in life. Martinez said she...
saobserver.com
VIA Operators among Highest Paid in Nation
VIA bus operators are the highest earning in Texas and among the highest paid in the nation, when normalized for cost of living—an investment in the people who keep San Antonio moving, the agency’s CEO says. New VIA bus operators out-earned operators from Austin, Dallas, and Houston in...
Texas bakery ranked among best in the world for its brownies: report
Brownies are one of the gifts to the world that will continue giving until the sun decides not to shine anymore because if you're having a bad day, eating a freshly baked brownie will turn that frown upside in a snap.
Texas State University changing marijuana policies as Central Texas cities ease up on low-level offenses
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Last month, voters in multiple Texas cities approved decriminalizing low-level marijuana crimes in their areas, but some controversy is still brewing over those votes in two cities North of Austin. Voters overwhelmingly approved those measures in Killeen and Harker Heights but, last month, the Harker...
KSAT 12
Confirmed case of tuberculosis at Brandeis HS, possible contact case at Clark HS, NISD confirms
SAN ANTONIO – Northside ISD officials are alerting parents that a student at Brandeis High School has a confirmed case of tuberculosis, and a student at Clark High School may have been exposed to someone with the disease. The district is holding community meetings Wednesday night about the cases...
kut.org
Forbes list names H-E-B as the 6th-largest private company in the U.S.
H-E-B is among the top 10 largest private companies in the United States, according to a new list from Forbes that includes a total of 20 Texas businesses. The San Antonio-based grocery chain was Texas’ sole top-10 entry on Forbes’ Largest Private Companies List for 2022, ranking at No. 6 with $38.9 billion in revenue for the fiscal year.
San Antonio business behind Whataburger signs sold to Ohio company
The company has also made signs for H-E-B.
KSAT 12
Former Republic Golf Course on Southeast Side could be converted to an arboretum
SAN ANTONIO – A closed golf course on the city’s Southeast Side could be converted to an arboretum and offer educational programming. “Arboretum San Antonio has the potential to be an economic generator. It’s attracting not only the residents here in the city of San Antonio, but visitors from afar,” Connie Gonzalez, chief strategy officer for Brooks said.
‘Underground Railroad’ Quilt Weaves Black Liberation History
Articles must link back to the original article and contain the following attribution at the top of the story:. This article was originally published by the Texas Observer, a nonprofit investigative news outlet. Sign up for their weekly newsletter, or follow them on Facebook and Twitter.”. Articles cannot be rewritten,...
Body of missing former University of Houston student found in Canyon Lake
Aamir Ali went missing while he was on a camping trip at Canyon Lake with friends over the weekend.
San Antonio, December 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
San Antonio philanthropist Harvey E. Najim ensures no family goes hungry this holiday season.
The distributions will take place in South, East and West Bexar County ahead of the holidays.
mycanyonlake.com
Expert Advises Parents How to Keep Students Safe from ‘Improper Relationships’ with Comal ISD Teachers
What can parents do to make sure their high-school students don’t wind up in an “improper relationship” with a Comal ISD teacher?. Two local educators made headlines this year, one of them, 38-year-old Canyon Lake High School teacher Devon Hooper, for allegedly seconding explicit photos and messages to a 15-year-old student.
