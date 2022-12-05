Read full article on original website
Libraries close for Staff Development Day
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Libraries and Historical Resources facilities will be closed on Friday, December 9th for a staff development day. Sarasota libraries, including the disaster recovery center at the Shannon Staub Public Library, will reopen at 10 a.m. on December 10th for regular operating schedules. More information...
North Port to open Warm Mineral Springs Park “as expeditiously as possible”
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port held a special meeting to discuss the reopening of Warm Mineral Springs Park. The park closed on Sept. 27 after suffering damage from Hurricane Ian. According to the city, the buildings on the property were deemed unsafe for people to use.
Hurricane shelter in Englewood set to close
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The hurricane shelter at Ann and Chuck Regional Park in Englewood will close Dec. 15. The shelter will not accept more people, according to a news release. Anyone displaced by Hurricane Ian in Charlotte County can live in recreational vehicles or trailers on developed residential...
Manatee County seeking input on Condo Milestone Inspections Program
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Government officials are seeking input from Condominium and Cooperative Associations. They are gathering input on the new law establishing mandatory structural inspections for their buildings under the new Milestone Inspection law. A “Milestone Inspection” is the structural inspection of a building performed by a licensed architect or engineer and its purpose is to ensure a building’s safety through an assessment of its structural components and general structural condition.
Benderson Park undergoes more than $3 million in hurricane repairs
While Nathan Benderson Park is expected to finish repair work by the next racing season, a Sarasota County official said it will cost as much as $1.5 million to fix the wave attenuator. The damage was caused by Hurricane Ian Sept. 28-29. The wave attenuator is a floating metal bridge...
Moderate to high respiratory irritation risk in Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties due to red tide
National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science (NCCOS) scientists said there is an increased risk for respiratory irritation due to red tide in Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties this week.
FEMA disaster center in North Port closed today
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center at the Shannon Staub Library in North Port will be closed today, Dec. 9, because the library is closed for a staff development day. The disaster center at the library, at 4675 Career Lane, will reopen as scheduled at 8...
FDOT: US 41/Gulfstream roundabout set to open Dec. 17
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Transportation has announced that the US 41/Gulfstream roundabout will open on Dec. 17 in the City of Sarasota. There will, however, still be work actively being done on the intersection that will cause closures and backups in the coming months. Starting that Saturday, motorists will be able to pass through the roundabout but there will be work. Crews will work within the right-of-way, medians, driveways and throughout the project limits. Please use caution and watch for construction vehicles, dump trucks, semi-trucks and heavy equipment entering or exiting the work zone.
Charlotte County boaters unite to scan for hurricane debris in canals
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Hurricane Ian left canals in Punta Gorda filled with debris you can’t see. Now the city is asking boaters to help map out what’s under the water’s surface. “Bigger chunks of debris is what we’re concerned about, something that sticks up enough...
‘Complete street’ project opens in downtown Sarasota Dec. 15
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bicyclists and pedestrians in downtown Sarasota will celebrate the opening of the Ringling Trail “complete street” project Dec. 15. The project, a one-mile stretch between Lime and Pineapple avenues, features protected bicycle lanes, creating a safer road experience for recreational cyclists and commuters. The lanes also provide connectivity between The Legacy Trail at Payne Park and the downtown core.
Local environmental groups help clear waterways of Hurricane Ian debris
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. - When Hurricane Ian destroyed homes along Florida's gulf coast, all that debris went everywhere, including into the water. In Englewood, scrap metal, parts of roofs and so much more are still visible in the water. Hurricane Ian took a lot from residents at Holiday Estates in Englewood,...
City receives MPO blueprint for decades of transportation projects
The bad news for construction-weary residents of Sarasota is that there are plenty of road projects on the horizon here. The good news that most of the projects are five to eight years — and beyond — from breaking ground. That was the dichotomy presented to Sarasota City...
Major changes possible for Sanibel Causeway in proposed plan
SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. — Could the Sanibel Causeway, as we once knew it, be gone forever? On Tuesday, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) representatives presented permanent rebuilding plans to the city, suggesting major changes to its structure. The goal is to rebuild with the intent of the causeway...
Suncoast could see increase in red tide blooms over next 36 hours
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science says that there could be an increase in harmful red tide blooms. Over the next 36 hours, some beaches may experience a moderate to high risk of respiratory irritation from from Karenia brevis (red tide) in Manatee, Pinellas and Sarasota counties. If you are near the water and start to have difficulty breathing, go indoors.
Restaurant company, behind 5-star fun motto, nearly doubles locations in less than a year
Key takeaway: Up until recently, John Horne’s restaurant company, Oysters Rock Hospitality, oversaw four Anna Maria Oyster Bar locations. His company’s total count of locations will soon reach seven. Core challenge: Managing inflation, supply chain disruptions and multiple construction projects can be dizzying and a logistical logjam. What’s...
Respiratory warnings up for Sarasota, Manatee and Pinellas beaches over red tide
NOAA's National Center for Coastal Ocean Science said beaches in Pinellas, Sarasota, and Manatee Counties may see an increase in respiratory irritation from red tide over the next 36 hours.
Manatee County Sheriff issues alert for missing endangered adult
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for a missing endangered adult. Emily Ann Wilson, 26 was last seen near Blake Hospital a few days ago. A family member says she made statements about wanting to harm herself and has not been in contact with her family since. Emily Ann is 5′4 and weights around 140 lbs.
Florida residents want answers after beach lots deemed 'unbuildable' after Ian
A group of Florida residents wants answers from the Fort Myers Beach local planning agency after lots they bought years ago were deemed "unbuildable" after Hurricane Ian.
Myakka River preservation area grows with land purchase
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - Conservationists have acquired more land at the headwaters of the Myakka River, to preserve areas of floodplain marsh and upland forest, it was announced Thursday. The Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast purchased 69 acres that will increase the size of the Myakka Headwaters Preserve,...
Water quality results from after Hurricane Ian
Fox 4 has reports on water quality test results in Southwest Florida in the month after Hurricane Ian.
